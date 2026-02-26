Poltrona Frau Renews and Expands Its Partnership With the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2026
Miami, February 20, 2026 – Poltrona Frau, the iconic Italian luxury design brand, renews and expands its partnership with the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida, continuing its collaboration in 2026 within the “Friends of 1000 Miglia” category.
Scheduled to take place from February 20 to 23, 2026, the event marks the second U.S. Experience of what Enzo Ferrari once defined “the most beautiful race in the world, further strengthening the dialogue between two icons of Italian excellence united by a shared commitment to heritage, craftsmanship and the pursuit of timeless quality, while reaffirming the cultural value of automotive design as an expression of artistry and innovation.
The 2026 100 Miglia Experience Florida will unfold across three legs: Naples-Venice-Tampa, Tampa to West Palm Beach via Lakeland and Sebring, and finally West Palm Beach to Miami. Each stage offers a unique blend of scenic landscapes, breathtaking views, and dynamic driving, culminating in the grand finale and award ceremony in Miami.
Building on the success of the previous edition, Poltrona Frau will take part in the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2026 with an even more active and articulated presence through the debut of the Poltrona Frau Racing Team, composed of two official racing crews, each formed by a driver and a navigator, alongside an additional vehicle driven by Poltrona Frau representatives.
As a tangible expression of the brand’s attention to detail and hospitality, each crew will receive an exclusive Poltrona Frau customized welcome kit, designed to combine functionality and elegance, the kit reflects Poltrona Frau’s refined aesthetic and its long-standing savoir-faire in materials, craftsmanship, and design.
Continuing a tradition established in the previous edition, Poltrona Frau will also provide every participating crew with a custom-designed clutch crafted in Pelle Frau® ColorSphere Impact Less leather conceived as both a refined welcome gift and a lasting memento of the Experience, embodying the brand’s ability to translate its design language into objects that accompany unique moments and journeys.
Nicola Coropulis, CEO of Poltrona Frau, comments: “Renewing and expanding our partnership with the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida represents a natural evolution of a journey rooted in shared values of heritage, craftsmanship and passion for excellence. This collaboration allows us to deepen the dialogue between design and automotive culture, celebrating interiors as a true expression of artistry and identity. Florida continues to be a key market for Poltrona Frau in the United States, and through initiatives such as the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida we reaffirm our commitment to bringing Italian design culture, savoir-faire and innovation to an international audience.”
At the heart of the collaboration remains the Poltrona Frau Award, created to celebrate excellence in automotive interiors and to highlight the deep connection between luxury design and automotive culture. For the 2026 edition, the award will take the form of a Miniature Archibald armchair, specially crafted for the occasion and upholstered in Pelle Frau® ColorSphere Impact Less leather, making each piece truly one of a kind.
The recognition will be assigned to vehicles whose interiors best express originality, uniqueness, craftsmanship and state of preservation, with particular attention to seats, interior panels, headliners and dashboards.
Three trophies will be awarded across the categories 1000 Miglia Original (Car Class 1927-1957), Classic Icon (Car Class 1958-1994) and Hypercar & Supercar (Car Class 1995 - present), celebrating different eras of automotive excellence, with the jury evaluating each vehicle according to criteria that include desirability and rarity, respect for original factory conditions, quality of workmanship and overall conservation.
“1000 Miglia Experience Florida is a stage where Italian know-how and excellence meet a global audience. Together with Poltrona Frau, we highlight interior design as an essential part of the driving experience. Through the awards that will be assigned, we aim to recognize how cars transform craftsmanship, comfort, and materials into beauty in motion.” said Claudia Maria Golinelli, President of EGA, the official licensee of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida.
The 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2026 will once again bring the charm and spirit of Italy’s most beautiful race to the United States, unfolding across some of Florida’s most evocative landscapes and destinations before concluding with the final award ceremony.
Through its renewed and expanded partnership, Poltrona Frau continues to strengthen its presence in a strategic market such as the United States, reaffirming its role as a cultural partner capable of bridging design, craftsmanship and automotive excellence, and celebrating the enduring values that transform mobility into a refined and meaningful experience.
For more information, please visit: https://1000migliaexperienceflorida.us/
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.