Poltrona Frau Renews and Expands Its Partnership With the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2026

Nicola Coropulis, CEO of Poltrona Frau, comments: “Renewing and expanding our partnership with the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida represents a natural evolution of a journey rooted in shared values of heritage, craftsmanship and passion for excellence. This collaboration allows us to deepen the dialogue between design and automotive culture, celebrating interiors as a true expression of artistry and identity. Florida continues to be a key market for Poltrona Frau in the United States, and through initiatives such as the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida we reaffirm our commitment to bringing Italian design culture, savoir-faire and innovation to an international audience.”