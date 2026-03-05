Miami's Stormy Monday Opens, Offering Refined Cocktails and Soulful Vibes
This spring, Miami Beach welcomes Stormy Monday, a limited-run cocktail bar rooted in craft, community and South Florida rhythm. Opening Thursday, March 12 at 820 Alton Road, the bar takes over the former home of beloved neighborhood staple Macchialina, reimagining the space as an intimate, music-forward cocktail destination designed for people who genuinely love bars.
Founded by Miami industry mainstay, James MacInnes, Stormy Monday is a thoughtful, finite expression of everything he’s learned from decades behind some of the city’s most respected bars. Partnering with acclaimed chef Seth Blumenthal and former MLB All-Star Jason Kipnis, the venue blends refined cocktails, craveable food and an easygoing neighborhood energy.
Stormy Monday isn’t chasing trends. It’s about getting the fundamentals right: great drinks, good music, familiar faces and a room that feels lived-in from the first night.
A Cutler Bay native, MacInnes came up through Miami’s evolving bar scene before leading programs at KYU, Kaori and KLAW. He sharpened his craft abroad with time in Melbourne at Eau De Vie and Dinner by Heston, before returning home to lead the beverage program at Wynwood’s Shiso.
“This project is really about two Miami guys getting to build the bar we always wanted to hang out in,” says MacInnes. “We’ve worked every shift, closed every kind of bar, and learned from some incredible people. Stormy Monday is serious about drinks but relaxed about everything else. It’s cool without trying too hard.”
Named after the classic blues standard famously covered by The Allman Brothers Band, Stormy Monday channels a distinctly South Florida sensibility: unpretentious, soulful and intentional. The cocktail menu favors balance and technique over flash, with drinks designed to reward repeat visits.
Highlights include:
Dahlia – mezcal, bitter bianco, smoked red grape and Thai basil
Intercontinental – barrel-aged spirit blend, palm sugar, shea butter and palo santo
Sidewalk Spritz – aperitivo, orange, tomate de árbol and carbonated Chablis
A compass-inspired logo anchors the space, symbolizing direction, movement, and return, an invitation to settle in, reset and reconnect. With 55 seats, including 10 at the bar, the room encourages conversation and lingering rather than turnover.
Chef Blumenthal brings his Michelin-caliber background to a menu of playful, technique-driven bar snacks meant to pair seamlessly with the cocktails. A Chicago native who made Miami home nearly a decade ago, Blumenthal rose to prominence as Chef de Cuisine at Alter before leading the kitchen at Le Jardinier during its Michelin-starred run.
At Stormy Monday, his food is approachable but precise, global in influence with a Florida heartbeat. Dishes include foie gras xiao long bao with seasonal jam; smoked mahi mahi fish dip on shokupan with house pickles; puffed beef tendon with chili lime dipping sauce; and smoked Beemster cheese with crispy dough and fermented South Florida honey.
Programming will feature happy hour specials and live music, reinforcing Stormy Monday’s role as both an industry hangout and a neighborhood living room. Whether guests drop in early for a drink, settle in late with friends, or come solo for good music and a well-made cocktail, the bar is designed to feel familiar from the first visit.
Stormy Monday opens March 12 at 820 Alton Road and will operate Thursday through Monday, 5PM–1AM, through July. Follow along at @stormymondaymia
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.