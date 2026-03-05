Milan's Mio Lab Unveils Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop, Redefining Cocktail Culture
Milan sets the trends and Park Hyatt Milano’s Mio Lab once again confirms itself as the cosmopolitan living room for those seeking novelty, lifestyle, and inspiration. The hotel's cocktail bar, a symbol of Milanese luxury hospitality, welcomes to the city Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop, the ultra-premium gin created by Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, two visionaries and West Coast icons.
A tribute to Dr. Dre’s legendary track Still D.R.E. featuring Snoop Dogg, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is a smooth, vibrant and refined gin, with a fruity and floral profile and a lightly spicy finish. Produced in the United States through a vacuum distillation process that preserves its aromatic purity and precision of flavor, it is crafted to shine in mixology, becoming the star ingredient of contemporary cocktails. In 2025, it received the prestigious Masters Medal at The Gin Masters, establishing itself among the international excellence of the category.
To enhance the essence of the spirit, Alessandro Iacobucci Vitoni, Bar & Lobby Manager of Mio Lab, created the Still Paloma, a long drink that reinterprets the great classic with a contemporary twist. In this version, lime juice, pink grapefruit soda and a delicate touch of Himalayan salt blend with Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop (which replaces tequila) creates a fresh, citrusy and thirst quenching balance that is at once sophisticated and modern. A proposal destined to become one of the must-try drinks of the season in Milan.
Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is not only taste, but also aesthetics. The honeycomb-structured bottle was designed by Ini Archibong, known for his sculptural language and ability to blend art, architecture and industrial design. The bottle’s texture conveys strength and plays with light, transforming the energy of its cultural roots into a tangible form. Displayed in the cocktail bar's back shelf, it is a real collector's item to admire and savor.
Mio Lab further confirms itself as Milan’s hub for international beverage trends, offering an experience that blends taste, culture and music.
For information and reservations:
Mio Lab, Via Silvio Pellico 3, Milan
Tel: +39 02 88211236- miobar@hyatt.com
Hours: Open every day from 12:00pm to 12:30 am