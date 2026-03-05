Milan's Mio Lab Unveils Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop, Redefining Cocktail Culture

A tribute to Dr. Dre’s legendary track Still D.R.E. featuring Snoop Dogg, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is a smooth, vibrant and refined gin, with a fruity and floral profile and a lightly spicy finish. Produced in the United States through a vacuum distillation process that preserves its aromatic purity and precision of flavor, it is crafted to shine in mixology, becoming the star ingredient of contemporary cocktails. In 2025, it received the prestigious Masters Medal at The Gin Masters, establishing itself among the international excellence of the category.