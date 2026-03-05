US Construction Unveils “The Power of Us” Brand Campaign at Iconic Bouchon Bistro in Coral Gables
On Thursday, February 19, Miami-based general contractor Us Construction unveiled its new brand identity during an exclusive event at Bouchon Bistro in Coral Gables, one of its signature projects. The milestone event brought together clients, partners and industry leaders to celebrate the company’s transition from “U.S. Construction” to “Us Construction,” which more authentically represents its longstanding culture of collaboration, accountability and shared success. The evening also introduced its new tagline, “Together. The Power of Us.”
Founded in 1977, Us Construction has delivered some of South Florida’s most iconic, design-forward projects across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, serving developers, hospitality groups, national brands and institutional clients. The new branding reinforces the company’s commitment to building not just structures but long-term partnerships rooted in trust and teamwork.
“This rebrand reflects who we have always been at our core,” said Rafael Reyes, who has been president of Us Construction since 2004. “The ‘Us’ is more than our name; it represents our clients, our teams, our partners and our community. When we build together, we build better. That is the power of Us.”
Throughout the event, guests experienced the brand brought to life through immersive design elements and a retrospective showcase of landmark projects spanning nearly five decades. Hosting the unveiling at Bouchon Bistro by Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller was intentional. The project represents the precision, coordination and design sensitivity that have become hallmarks of the firm’s work.
In addition to Bouchon, Us Construction’s restaurant portfolio includes E11even’s Giselle Rooftop and New York City transplants Rosemary’s and Red Rooster. It also delivered several major projects within Miami Worldcenter, a multi-phase mixed-use development in Downtown Miami. There, the firm partnered with Merrimac Ventures, one of the district’s master developers, to deliver five retail spaces including Sixty Vines, Serafina, Go Greek, Timeluxe and an additional landlord work project, further contributing to one of the city’s most ambitious urban projects.
At Miami International Airport, the firm has completed more than 60 projects, including the American Airlines Admirals Club and Flagship Lounges, shaping the travel experience for millions of passengers annually. It has also played a key role in developing nightlife and entertainment destinations with projects such as Club Space in Downtown Miami and Mango’s 55,000-square-foot club in Orlando. In the Florida Keys, its work at Little Palm Island Resort and Isla Bella Beach Resort showcases the firm’s ability to deliver high-end, design-driven environments in logistically challenging locations.
“Us Construction completed a complex renovation within our club just last year with exceptional craftsmanship and professionalism,” said Alfredo Jara, general manager of the Key Largo Anglers Club. “Led by Rafael Reyes, their team not only delivered an outstanding result but also meaningful relationships with our staff, management team and board that have endured well beyond the project itself. Their flexibility, ‘yes-can-do’ mindset and resilience in overcoming challenges truly set them apart as industry leaders, and we are excited to work together again in the future.”
Us Construction has experienced significant growth in recent years, doubling revenue from 2023 to 2024 and positioning the company for continued expansion in 2026. This momentum is supported by strategic investments in leadership development and operational excellence, including participation in the Return on Character® leadership program and the adoption of the CREATE values framework (Clients, Results, Energy, Accountability, Team, Excellence).
Us Construction's upcoming engagements include projects for Fogo de Chão, Kiki on the River, La Pecora Bianca, Smith & Wollensky and Wait n Rest at Miami International Airport. The firm is also expanding its ground-up division and diversifying into luxury residential, industrial and data center projects while continuing to serve the hospitality and aviation sectors. With multigenerational leadership, including Rafael Reyes and the next generation of the Reyes family, the company is focused on sustainable growth, team development and strengthening its presence across South Florida.
