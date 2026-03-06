Tomahawk steak platter at Signor Sassi
Tomahawk steak platter at Signor SassiPhoto Credit: San Carlo Group
Press Releases

London’s Renowned Signor Sassi Restaurant Opens First U.S. Location in Hallandale on March 14th

Celebrated Italian Restaurant With Locations in London and Dubai Comes to South Florida
4 min read

Hallandale, FL - London’s highly acclaimed Signor Sassi, renowned for its outstanding classic Italian cuisine, unfaltering service, engaging atmosphere, and iconic design, will officially open its first U.S. location in Hallandale Beach on March 14. Reservations can be made via SevenRooms

Like its predecessor in London’s prestigious Knightsbridge neighborhood, adjacent to the world-famous Harrods, this first North American location at 1006 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale, will unquestionably become known as a favorite neighborhood restaurant and a premier location for exceptional dining and a lively atmosphere. 

Elegant bar with red stools and marble counter at Signor Sassi Hallandale
Signor Sassi’s elegant bar anchors the restaurant’s glamorous interior at its new Hallandale locationPhoto Credit: Jordan Braun

Over four decades, Signor Sassi has earned global admiration, becoming a London institution known as much for its atmosphere as its food. The Knightsbridge location has long attracted cultural icons and international stars — with artists like Rihanna, the Rolling Stones, Mary J. Blige, and the Foo Fighters among the many familiar faces who have dined beneath its signature marble and mirrors. Loved for its warmth, privacy, and unmistakable style, Signor Sassi remains a destination where guests feel equally at home — whether global celebrity or loyal longtime regular.

Tomahawk steak platter at Signor Sassi
Miami's Stormy Monday Opens, Offering Refined Cocktails and Soulful Vibes

The expansion into the United States marks a notable milestone for a brand that has maintained its iconic status since it opened its doors in London's Knightsbridge Green in 1984, while retaining its signature "Sassi style" through locations in Dubai, Doha, and Egypt.  

Signor Sassi's Mezze Maniche alla Carbonara & Seasonal Truffle
Signor Sassi's Mezze Maniche alla Carbonara & Seasonal TrufflePhoto Credit: Jordan Braun

Led by the Victorem Hospitality Group in co-management with the San Carlo Restaurants group from the UK, the Hallandale location will bring an authentic taste of Italian culinary excellence to South Florida’s exciting, ever-growing, internationally inspired culinary landscape. With its signature Italian passion, exquisite cuisine, and impeccable service, Signor Sassi will deliver a refined level of polish and panache to the Hallandale Beach area and its surrounding neighborhoods. 

“Signor Sassi brings something entirely new, special, and exciting to Hallandale Beach, and we’re confident that the area has not seen anything like this,” says CEO Daniel Alberto Rodriguez. “We look forward to sharing our passion for exceptional food, warm hospitality, and the unmistakable Signor Sassi atmosphere with locals and visitors. We’re confident that Signor Sassi will make every guest’s experience unforgettable.”

Mercante cocktail with citrus garnish served on mirrored tray beside table lamp
The Mercante cocktail served over ice with citrus garnish on a mirrored trayPhoto Credit: San Carlo Group

The menu offers an elevated selection of contemporary Italian cuisine with classic Italian dishes alongside innovative creations, all crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Highlights that have become favorites of socialites and royalty at the original location include the famous Mezze Maniche all Carbonara with Seasonal Truffle, the signature Gamberetti & Calamari Fritti, and the Wagyu Tomahawk with Broccoletti & Roasted Potatoes. 

Signor Sassi's Gamberetti & Calamari Fritti
Signor Sassi's Gamberetti & Calamari FrittiPhoto Credit: San Carlo Group

The cocktail program promises a mix of classic and creative libations that perfectly complement the cuisine, as well as an impressive wine list. Standout signature cocktails include the namesake Sassi Fashion, made with Four Roses bourbon, hazelnut maple syrup, and Amaro, or the Mercante, made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Sazerac Rye 100 proof, Carpano Antica, Campari, Amaro del Capo, and Luxardo Aperitivo.

Ambra cocktail in Sicilian ceramic head cup with mint and raspberry
The Ambra cocktail is served in a colorful Sicilian ceramic head with fresh mint and raspberry garnishPhoto Credit: San Carlo Group

Thoughtful in its design by renowned London firm Fettle, Signor Sassi evokes a warm and inviting atmosphere where style and sophistication converge. A stunning 200-seat indoor dining room - with an additional 25 seats outdoors - melds Italian touches with timeless elegance. 

The interiors are inspired by the architecture and design of Venice, as well as the work of some of its most influential residents, including iconic architect Carlo Scarpa, mixed with the Art Deco architecture of South Florida. A mural by renowned artist Jessalyn Brooks, known for her angular, sculptural works of the female form, lines the wall. Plush pink, green, and yellow pastel upholstery and curtains decorate the dining room. Glossy wood panels and rich marble tables imbue the space with warmth, and a grand bar for cocktails and conversation commands the dining room. 

Signor Sassi dining room with mural, marble tables and warm ambient lighting
The dining room at Signor Sassi features warm lighting, marble tables and a mural by Jessalyn BrooksPhoto Credit: Jordan Braun

Learn more at https://sancarlo.co.uk/ | @signorsassiusa

Tomahawk steak platter at Signor Sassi
Loews Atlanta Unveils Ashland: A Culinary Fusion of American Steakhouse and Japanese Sushi

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Drinks
London
Food
News
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com