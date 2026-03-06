Michael's Genuine Celebrates 19 Years with a Birthday Brunch Featuring Bottomless Drinks, Jazz and Surprises

Design District pioneer and Miami’s culinary landmark, Michael’s Genuine by James Beard Award Winning Chef Michael Schwartz is celebrating 19 years with a birthday brunch you won’t want to miss. The Design District pioneer has spent nearly two decades focusing on their mission to deliver seasonal, ingredient-driven cuisine while helping shape Miami’s modern dining scene. On Sunday, March 15th from 11 AM - 4 PM guests can enjoy fan-favorite brunch dishes from the past 19 years, live jazz and complimentary cookies. For the first time in its history, Michael’s Genuine will also pour bottomless drinks.