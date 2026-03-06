Michael's Genuine Celebrates 19 Years with a Birthday Brunch Featuring Bottomless Drinks, Jazz and Surprises
Design District pioneer and Miami’s culinary landmark, Michael’s Genuine by James Beard Award Winning Chef Michael Schwartz is celebrating 19 years with a birthday brunch you won’t want to miss. The Design District pioneer has spent nearly two decades focusing on their mission to deliver seasonal, ingredient-driven cuisine while helping shape Miami’s modern dining scene. On Sunday, March 15th from 11 AM - 4 PM guests can enjoy fan-favorite brunch dishes from the past 19 years, live jazz and complimentary cookies. For the first time in its history, Michael’s Genuine will also pour bottomless drinks.
In 2007, Chef Michael put Design District on the culinary map starting a revolution on his genuine and ingredient driven cooking philosophy spearheading a new wave of dining for Miami. Since opening, the local and tourist dining destination has received tremendous accolades including a Bib Gourmand by Michelin Guide and named, "Best New Restaurant” in 2008 by The New York Times.
To mark this milestone, diners can toast to the anniversary with bottomless cocktails (2 hour limit) for $45 including champagne, rosé, select wine, mimosas and signature cocktails including their Cabarete Spritz and Bulletproof Manhattan. Live jazz will also play from 12–3 PM and a photo booth will be set-up where guests can capture memories from this momentous moment. As a birthday gift from Chef Michael, the first 50 guests will also receive a complimentary cookie from their beloved dessert platter by Pastry Chef Marlena Bella.
Specialty blast from the past’ dishes include fan-favorite brunch dishes over the years including:
“The Schwartz” Pastrami Steak with two fried eggs, “ass burn,” and toast
Wood Oven Baked 9-Grain Pancake with maple butter
Crispy Rice Cake with rock shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, and smoked chile aioli
Wood Oven Roasted Double-Yolk Egg with cave-aged gruyère, roasted tomato, chives, and crostini
Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder with cheese grits, pickled onions, fried egg, and parsley sauce
Charcoal Grilled Octopus with gigante beans, herbs, roasted peppers, red onion, and sherry vinaigrette
Many of these highly sought after dishes and their recipes can be found in Chef Michael’s first cookbook Michael's Genuine Food: Down-to-Earth Cooking for People Who Love to Eat.
Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made on Open Table and Resy. Michael's Genuine is located at 130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137. For more info. please visit www.MichaelsGenuine.com.
