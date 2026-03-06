Outdoor patio dining at Michael’s Genuine in Miami Design District with shaded tables and greenery
Michael’s Genuine restaurant patio in Miami Design District where the 19th anniversary brunch celebration takes placePhoto Courtesy of Michael's Genuine
Michael's Genuine Celebrates 19 Years with a Birthday Brunch Featuring Bottomless Drinks, Jazz and Surprises

Toast to Nearly Two Decades of Flavor at Michael's Genuine with Special Brunch Offerings
Design District pioneer and Miami’s culinary landmark, Michael’s Genuine by James Beard Award Winning Chef Michael Schwartz is celebrating 19 years with a birthday brunch you won’t want to miss. The Design District pioneer has spent nearly two decades focusing on their mission to deliver seasonal, ingredient-driven cuisine while helping shape Miami’s modern dining scene. On Sunday, March 15th from 11 AM - 4 PM guests can enjoy fan-favorite brunch dishes from the past 19 years, live jazz and complimentary cookies. For the first time in its history, Michael’s Genuine will also pour bottomless drinks.

Florida stone crab claws on crushed ice with lemon and dipping sauces on a restaurant table
Florida stone crab claws served on ice with lemon and dipping sauces at Michael’s GenuinePhoto Courtesy of Michael's Genuine

In 2007, Chef Michael put Design District on the culinary map starting a revolution on his genuine and ingredient driven cooking philosophy spearheading a new wave of dining for Miami. Since opening, the local and tourist dining destination has received tremendous accolades including a Bib Gourmand by Michelin Guide and named, "Best New Restaurant” in 2008 by The New York Times. 

Hands clinking champagne and spritz cocktails over brunch dishes at Michael’s Genuine
Guests toast champagne and cocktails during brunch at Michael’s Genuine in Miami Design DistrictPhoto Courtesy of Michael's Genuine

To mark this milestone, diners can toast to the anniversary with bottomless cocktails (2 hour limit) for $45 including champagne, rosé, select wine, mimosas and signature cocktails including their Cabarete Spritz and Bulletproof Manhattan. Live jazz will also play from 12–3 PM and a photo booth will be set-up where guests can capture memories from this momentous moment. As a birthday gift from Chef Michael, the first 50 guests will also receive a complimentary cookie from their beloved dessert platter by Pastry Chef Marlena Bella. 

Chef Michael Schwartz in chef jacket at Amara
Chef Michael Schwartz of Michael's Genuine at AmaraPhoto Courtesy of Michael's Genuine
Where to DINE Now: Adrak

Specialty blast from the past’ dishes include fan-favorite brunch dishes over the years including: 

  • “The Schwartz” Pastrami Steak with two fried eggs, “ass burn,” and toast

  • Wood Oven Baked 9-Grain Pancake with maple butter

  • Crispy Rice Cake with rock shrimp, chorizo, fried egg, and smoked chile aioli

  • Wood Oven Roasted Double-Yolk Egg with cave-aged gruyère, roasted tomato, chives, and crostini

  • Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder with cheese grits, pickled onions, fried egg, and parsley sauce

  • Charcoal Grilled Octopus with gigante beans, herbs, roasted peppers, red onion, and sherry vinaigrette

Burger with melted cheese, bacon and fries served at Michael’s Genuine restaurant
Bartender adding jalapeño garnish to a bright red cocktail at a restaurant bar
Pork belly dish with kimchi, herbs and sauce plated at Michael’s Genuine restaurant

Many of these highly sought after dishes and their recipes can be found in Chef Michael’s first cookbook Michael's Genuine Food: Down-to-Earth Cooking for People Who Love to Eat.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made on Open Table and Resy. Michael's Genuine is located at 130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137. For more info. please visit www.MichaelsGenuine.com.

Antonia Lofaso Returns to SOBEWFF 2026 With Championship Momentum and Signature Edge

