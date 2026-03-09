Bremont Introduces the Altitude MB Meteor Felix The Cat

The Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ retains one of the MB’s most iconic features: the looped ‘ejection’ pull handle on the tip of the seconds hand - in vibrant yellow and black nodding to the vibrancy of the original, iconic MBI. The minute track is also executed in bold and bright yellow. These bright yellow accents not only nod to flight safety standards but also serve as visual pops against the stealth black palette.