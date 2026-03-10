Brandon Amira Unveils Futuristic Illuminated Gate Sculpture in Fort Lauderdale
An innovative kinetic light and metal artist from Pinecrest-- Brandon Amira of Brandon Amira Designs-- is disrupting the design and luxury real estate industry in South Florida with the creation and installation of a new aluminum metal gate and embedded light sculpture titled “Middle River™”. The futuristic structure features an energy-efficient embedded LED lighting design integrated within an expansive six-foot-tall by twenty-one-foot-wide electronic sliding gate.
Amira has reimagined home design with Middle River™'s minimalist design, modern style, and precision, emitting a refined glow that blends luxury, outdoor living, and technology. “I blended durable materials with an embedded, custom-made illumination system to create a modern gateway that is equally functional and visually breathtaking,” said Amira, who has a background in general construction. “With concealed power supplies, the structure is built to withstand the elements, rain or shine, for decades to come.”
Metal sculptures have been a mode of artistic expression for centuries, but light as a primary medium remains a newer and evolving form that can serve as the focal point of a piece. “Being a light artist may be a fairly new concept for some, but it can create a cerebral and captivating experience when light enhances different shapes, textures, and forms within a sculpture,” said Amira.
Middle River™ was custom-made from premium aluminum and finished with a nano-textured polyester TGIC (triglycidyl isocyanurate) powder coating, ensuring weatherproof durability and a refined, high-performance finish.
Amira strategically conceals the warm white 3,000K LED lights within the sculpture, delivering an elegant glow from within that creates a subtle, mysterious, and thought-provoking presence. “My integrated lighting system is seamlessly wrapped inside the aluminum and hidden from view. With three-dimensional depth and embedded illumination, onlookers can explore the sculpture from different angles, revealing hidden nuances and symbolic meanings,” Amira said.
This custom, handcrafted metal piece delivers both function and artistry while offering a visually striking presence. Sold for $200,000 to a private client, it represents a new category of illuminated architectural gate design, setting a new standard in modern design.
Amira and his team recently completed the installation of Middle River™ in Fort Lauderdale. “Is it a metal gate or a sculpture? To me, it’s both,” said Amira. “As the latest piece in my ongoing light art series, The Parallel Series, I continue creating modern, multi-dimensional structures that integrate minimalist metal forms with embedded illumination. This approach allows me to bridge modern design, functionality, and technology while creating intimate and magical spaces throughout South Florida.”
This latest installation marks Amira’s fifth sculpture in the collection, joining other large-scale illuminated works on view across Miami. “Whether people encounter my sculptures while walking their dogs at dusk or simply driving by, I hope it sparks curiosity and a sense of warmth and strength,” Amira said.
Some of Amira’s larger-than-life illuminated sculptures are currently on display across Miami, including Miami International Fine Arts (MIFA), Aura Copeland Contemporary, The House of Arts, Miami Beach Convention Center, and the Business for the Arts district, among others.
For commissioned sculpture requests or to learn more about Brandon Amira Designs, please visit www.brandonamiradesigns.com and follow him on Instagram at www.instagram.com/brandonamiradesigns.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.