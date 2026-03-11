Mermaid Gin Announces Strategic Growth Partnership to Accelerate US Expansion

“Mermaid Gin brings together craftsmanship, story and distinctive flavour — exactly what today’s premium gin consumer is seeking,” Clerkin says. “Xavier and his team have achieved remarkable success and I now see exciting opportunities for the Mermaid in the U.S., where the super-premium gin segment — defined by IWSR as gin priced between $30 and $45, the tier where Mermaid competes — grew 57% between 2020 and 2024, reaching more than 1.25 million nine-litre cases and delivering a compound annual growth rate of 12%. That’s double the growth rate of super-premium tequila over the same period, even as tequila remains significantly larger overall. As younger, design- and values-driven consumers enter the category, gin is playing an increasingly important role in American cocktail culture. I’m excited to build Mermaid’s future in the U.S, positioning the brand as a leading global spirit whilst still preserving its Isle of Wight heritage and I am honoured to be working with such great gin experts as Xavier and Conrad as well as the Isle of Wight Distillery team.”