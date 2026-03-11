Springtime Specials Have Arrived at Bulla Gastrobar
At Bulla Gastrobar this Spring, patrons can enjoy the opportunity to experience a fun and authentic hands-on cooking class; or dine on some new, specially crafted dishes on the seasonal menu at the popular lively restaurant. Inspired by Spain's one-of-a-kind tapas scene and ranked as one of the most successful dining concepts in Florida, Bulla Gastrobar is the perfect place to enjoy fresh and flavorful cuisine and creative cocktails with friends and family any day of the week.
Special highlights this month include:
Saint Patrick’s Day | Tuesday, March 17 | All Day Long
Bulla Gastrobar is celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day in spirit with 50% off beer all day long.
Paella and Sangria-Making Class | Tuesday March 24 -Thursday, March 26 | 7PM-9PM
In honor of National Paella Day, Bulla Gastrobar is hosting a Paella & Sangria Making Class at select locations. This class will allow food lovers to learn the ins and outs of Spanish cuisine while making one of Spain’s most popular dishes: paella. Guests will be warmly greeted with a welcome glass of prosecco followed by a selection of appetizers including Croquetas de Jamon – Serrano ham croquettes with fig jelly; Pan Con Tomate – toasted crispy bread brushed with fresh tomato; and Datiles Rellenos - Medjool dates with housemade chorizo and Manchego cheese, wrapped in bacon. Priced at $100++ per person, participants will work as teams to create their own Paella Mixta – made with calamari, clams, shrimp, chicken, chorizo, sofrito, and saffron. At the same time, they will be crafting Bulla Gastrobar’s famous Red Sangria, made with red wine, brandy, triple sec, Sprite, and chopped orange; White Sangria which consists of sparkling wine, peach schnapps, triple sec, strawberries and blueberries, and a Beer Sangria, crafted with Mahou Spanish beer, elderflower, lemon juice, and pear purée. Classes at the Aventura, Doral, Tampa, and Winter Park locations take place on Tuesday, March 24; and at The Falls on Wednesday, March 25. Tickets must be purchased in quantities of two or more.
National Paella Day | Friday, March 27 | All Day Long
Bulla Gastrobar is celebrating National Paella Day at all locations with specials all day long! Guests can enjoy 50% off pitchers of housemade sangria with the purchase of any paella entrée. Whether you’re in the mood for seafood, chicken, or a classic mixed paella, it’s the perfect way to share a great meal and sip on refreshing red or white sangria.
Seasonal Menu
Thoughtfully crafted by Culinary Director Felix Plasencia, Bulla Gastrobar’s seasonal menu blends comfort and creativity, offering inspired dishes perfectly suited for Florida’s cooler months. The limited-time menu offers comforting yet elevated dishes like Caldo Gallego with chorizo, white beans, spinach, and smoked pork shank; Huevos Cabreados with shrimp, brava sauce, and paprika, and Mushrooms con Chorizo served with a crusty baguette.
Heartier highlights include Mallorcan-Style Lamb and a flavorful Brussels Sprouts side dish finished with maple syrup, lemon, and Spanish paprika. For dessert, Cheesecake de Maracuyá delivers the perfect balance of sweet and tangy passionfruit. Guests can also sip on the new Coconut Margarita made with Brugal 1888, tequila, coconut cream, lime, and pineapple.
Where
Bulla Gastrobar Coral Gables: 2500 Ponce de Leon in Coral Gables, FL
Bulla Gastrobar Doral: 5335 NW 87th Avenue, C102 in Doral, FL
Bulla Gastrobar Tampa: 930 S Howard Avenue in Tampa, FL
Bulla Gastrobar The Falls: 8870 SW 136th Street, Suite RR01 in Miami, FL
Bulla Gastrobar Aventura: 2745 NE 193rd St, Unit 10 in Aventura, FL
Bulla Gastrobar Winterpark: 110 South Orlando Avenue, #7 in Winter Park, FL
