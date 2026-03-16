Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Marks Its Ninth Edition, Featuring a Diverse Collection of Investment Quality Works from Premier International Galleries
PALM BEACH, FL - Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary (PBM+C), presented by Art Miami, returns for its ninth edition Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22, 2026 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The fair brings together investment-quality works from the 20th and 21st centuries presented by a roster of 55 internationally respected galleries from across the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, Italy, Colombia, South Africa, Belgium, and beyond, attracting one of the most culturally savvy and discerning collecting audiences in the world.
The fair will open with an exclusive, invitation-only VIP Preview benefiting Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens on Thursday, March 19, before welcoming the public beginning Friday, March 20. Throughout the weekend, collectors and art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to discover and acquire curated works spanning blue-chip contemporary, post-war, and modern masters alongside emerging and mid-career artists such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Yves Klein, Keith Haring, Alexander Calder, Fernand Léger, Sonia Delaunay, Man Ray, KAWS, Peter Demetz, Roberto Ferri, Zhuang Hong Yi, Raphaella Spence, Patrick Hughes, and more.
“Palm Beach has always had one of the most sophisticated and culturally savvy collecting audiences in the country,” said Nick Korniloff, Director of Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary and Executive Vice President of Art Miami Show Group. “Collectors here come ready to engage. They are equally interested in discovering and acquiring the highly curated and diverse selection of historical modern, blue-chip contemporary, mid-career cutting-edge, and emerging contemporary art on exhibit.”
Among this year’s highlights is “Marilyn 100,” a special exhibition by Russell Young presented by Taglialatella Galleries at the entrance to the fair. Marking the centennial of Marilyn Monroe’s birth in 2026, the Marilyn Monroe Estate selected Young as the official artist for the global MARILYN 100 celebration, a yearlong program of exhibitions, new artworks, and exclusive events around the world. Guests will also be welcomed into the fair by a dedicated presentation from Adelson Galleries featuring three monumental animal sculptures by Federico Uribe, constructed from thousands of spent bullet casings and assembled into striking representations of wildlife.
Highlights from the 2026 Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Fair Include:
Taglialatella Galleries (New York) will present a museum-caliber selection of blue-chip works by leading figures of contemporary and Pop art, including Russell Young, who the Estate of Marilyn Monroe selected as the official artist for MARILYN 100, the global centennial celebration marking 100 years since Monroe’s birth in 2026. Along with Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and KAWS. Highlights include Lichtenstein’s Reflections on the Scream (1990), Warhol’s iconic $ (1982), Haring’s Fertility 2 (1983), and KAWS’ sculptural work Ankle Bracelet (2017).
Adelson Galleries (Palm Beach) will showcase a public presentation by Colombian artist Federico Uribe, featuring four large-scale works installed at the entrance of the fair. Three monumental animal sculptures constructed from thousands of spent bullet casings will greet guests as they enter the convention center, with Day Watch prominently displayed on a central wall. The gallery will also present a selection of contemporary works by François Bel and renowned British artist Patrick Hughes, including Bel’s sculptural work Tchin Tchin, Large Green and Hughes’ dynamic optical painting Bookstack, known for its signature reverse perspective technique.
Ryan Green Gallery (Calgary) will present a solo exhibition titled ‘I’m Fine, It’s Fine’ by artist Maggie Hall and will feature a presentation of new work by the artist in her signature dot series technique.
Priveekollektie Contemporary Art | Design (Heusden) will present works by artists Salustiano and Stuart Haygarth, highlighting Salustiano’s striking figurative paintings alongside Haygarth’s sculptural light works, including Milk Moon.
Aldo Castillo Gallery (Naples) will present a special project by sculptor Carolina Sardi as part of the fair’s Art in Public Spaces program. The presentation will feature five significant works, including the large-scale wall piece Flora, alongside sculptural installations placed throughout the fair, including two Nest sculptures near the VIP Lounge. Sardi’s work explores geometric abstraction through linear steel structures that engage with their architectural surroundings.
D Fine Art (Aventura) will showcase works by Diego Sanchez-Maitret, highlighted by the piece QUINQUECAPUT.
Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery (London) will present works from artist Mersuka Dopazo, showcasing her iconic fabric collage artwork.
Vertu Fine Art (Boca Raton) will showcase works from Tyler Hobbs, including his iostream series.
The Bonnier Gallery (Miami) will showcase works by American painter Lynne Golob Gelfman, highlighting paintings and works on paper from her celebrated abstract practice. The presentation will focus on Gelfman’s rhythmic compositions of color, gesture, and geometric structure, reflecting the artist’s exploration of layered abstraction shaped by the cultural landscapes of New York, Miami, and Latin America.
Oliver Cole Gallery (Miami) will present works by Yves Klein, the pioneering French artist known for his iconic International Klein Blue.
C Fine Art (Weston) will highlight works by sculptor Kevin Barrett, whose pieces will be featured at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens and installed throughout the fair’s VIP Lounge, alongside works by artists including John Born, Wendy Westlake, Joan Hall, and Rogan Brown.
Ascaso Gallery (Miami) will show a powerhouse pairing of Carlos Cruz-Diez and Roberto Matta, two influential Latin American artists known for pushing the boundaries of color and abstraction.
Duque Arango Galeria (Medellín) will showcase sculptor Gustavo Vélez, whose sculpture Rítmica will be installed near the fair’s VIP Lounge, alongside a selection of works from its contemporary artist portfolio featuring Andres Moreno, Alejandra Aristizabal, Ariel Cabrera, Javier Caraballo, Ugo Rondinone, Limán Zuñiga, and Reynier Ferrer.
Gallery GOT (Paris) will feature sculptor David David, whose work Stateless will be installed near the fair’s VIP Lounge.
Liquid art system (Miami Beach) will feature sculptor Seo Young-Deok, whose work will be installed near the fair’s VIP Lounge.
Sobering Galerie (Paris) will present works by artists including Thomas Andréa Barbey, Kate Mary, and Mirko Leuzzi, featuring a range of atmospheric landscapes, interiors, and contemporary figurative compositions.
Vogelsang Gallery (Brussels) will present works by artist Jean Christophe Gobitta, highlighting his distinctive contemporary practice that blends expressive form and material exploration.
Galeria Cortina (Barcelona) will present works by Joan Miró and Roy Lichtenstein, pairing two icons of modern and Pop art.
PBM+C VIP Preview Beneficiary, Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, will once again serve as a satellite venue for the fair and will showcase an exciting exhibition by 2026 Artist in Residence Kevin Barrett, Organic Abstractions, curated by PBM+C Exhibitor, Cheryl Sokolow of C Fine Art. The selected works underscore the artist’s expansive range of scale, process, and aesthetic across a variety of fabricated materials, including bronze, stainless steel, and aluminum. ansg.org
Yvel, the Ofﬁcial Jeweler of PBM+C, is a renowned international luxury jewelry brand celebrated for its unparalleled artistry in crafting exceptional pieces from nature’s most exquisite treasures, from rare baroque pearls and precious gemstones to bold titanium creations and vibrant diamonds. At this year’s PBM+C, guests will have a rare opportunity to experience Yvel’s newest Art to Wear collection — wearable art that redefines jewelry as a timeless expression of individuality and creativity.
In addition, Blacklane is the Official Black Car Service of PBM+C. Trusted in over 500 cities across 60+ countries, Blacklane brings sophistication and ease to every journey. Guests can experience the true art of arrival with Blacklane’s professional chauffeurs, luxury vehicles, and seamless door-to-door service. Download the blacklane app, and enjoy $50 off a ride with promo code PBBL2026.
The garden décor and landscape elements that helped bring the venue to life were generously provided by Authentic Provence and the Lopez Group. Their support has been instrumental in enhancing the aesthetic and ambiance of the overall fair, creating an experience for guests to be entranced from start to finish.
Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy onsite amenities including a café, VIP Lounge, convenient parking, and more. A complimentary shuttle between the fair and Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens will be available during select fair hours.
2026 Participating Galleries
ADAMAR FINE ARTS Miami | ADELSON GALLERIES Palm Beach | A GREAT GALLERY Miami | ALDO CASTILLO GALLERY Naples | AMERICAN CONTEMPORARY ART Lake Worth Beach | ANALOG CONTEMPORARY Philadelphia | AP MID CENTURY MODERN West Palm Beach | ART STUDIO SLABAK BY EVELYN AIMIS PROJECTS Miami | ART UNIFIED Venice | ARTVICE Bern | ASCASO GALLERY Miami | AVANT GALLERY Miami | BOCCARA GALLERY New York | BOZLU ART Istanbul | C FINE ART New York | CST GALLERY Naples | DANIELE COMELLI ART GALLERY Genova | DEAN BORGHI FINE ART New York | D FINE ART GALLERY Miami | DUQUE ARANGO GALERIA Medellin | EDWARD SPITZ GALLERY Rome | ETHAN COHEN GALLERY New York | FRIEDRICHS PONTONE New York | GALERIA CORTINA Barcelona | GALLERY GOT Paris | GALLERY MAKOWSKI Lille | GAMA GALLERY Turkey | HAVELTON ARTS Colorado | JAKOBSON GALLERY Paris | KEDRIA ARTS Pontiac | KLEIN Manchester | KUBIX CONTEMPORARY ART Miami | LATIN ART CORE Miami | LAURENT MARTHALER CONTEMPORARY Montreux | LIQUID ART SYSTEM Capri | MASTERWORKS FINE ART GALLERY Palo Alto | MATTHEW SWIFT GALLERY Gloucester | MIDO GALLERY Medellin | OLIVER COLE GALLERY Miami | PARK AVENUE CONTEMPORARY ART New Smyrna Beach | PERSEUS GALLERY New York | PRIVEEKOLLEKTIE CONTEMPORARY ART | DESIGN Heusden aan de Maas | REBECCA HOSSACK ART GALLERY London | RYAN GREEN GALLERY Calgary | SOBERING GALERIE Paris | STEIDEL CONTEMPORARY Lake Worth Beach | TAGLIALATELLA GALLERIES New York | THE BONNIER GALLERY Miami | UNIQUITY ART GALLERY Cape Town | VERTU FINE ART Boca Raton | VOGELSANG GALLERY Brussels | WALTER WICKISER GALLERY New York | YVEL Tel Aviv
2026 Collector’s Host Committee for VIP Preview
Catherine Adler, Alina de Almeida & John Paulson, Gigi & Harry Benson CBE, James Coleman, Lisa & James Cohen, Stephania Conrad, Emilia & Jose ‘Pepe’ Fanjul, Frances & Jeffrey Fisher, Candia Fisher, Sue Fuller & Alan Lunder, Susi & Francisco “Paco” Gil, Missy & Eduardo de Guardiola, Jeff Pfeifle & David Granville, Audrey & Martin Gruss, Victoria Hagan & Michael Berman, Kim Heirston, Dee & Tommy Hilfiger, Jane Holzer, Carolina von Humboldt, Merrie & Nathaniel Kramer, Carol and Earle Mack, Francisco & Sofia Vollmer Maduro, Nicola and Jeffrey Marcus, Renée & Carlos Morrison, Brittany & Tommy Morrison, Amy & John Phelan, Marzia Precoda, Ashley Ramos, Priscilla Rattazzi, Mathieu Rosinsky, Kara Ross, Beth Rudin DeWoody, Jana and John Scarpa, Kim Seybert, Stephanie Seymour & Peter Brant, Scott Snyder, Robbi & Bruce Toll, Simone & Kerry Vickar, Sarah & Andrew Wetenhall, Michel Witmer, Silvia & Sophocles Zoullas.
2026 Young Collector’s Committee:
Cayla Birk, Kameron Ramirez, Bianca Cutait, Whitney Schott, Benton Bohannon, Stephanie Gates, Kyle Lucks, Chris Coffee, Grant Sory.
Location, Parking, Transportation and Hours:
Located at: Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Parking / Transportation:
Self-parking is available at the Palm Beach County Convention Center for $10, along with various parking options
Garages near The Square
Valet parking is available at the PBCC
Complimentary shuttle is available between PBM+C and Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, Friday - Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
VIP Preview (by invitation only): Thursday, March 19, from 5 to 9 p.m.
General Admission (open to the public): Friday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
TICKETS: Tickets available for purchase at artpbfair.com/tickets. For more information: artpbfair.com/visitor-info.
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