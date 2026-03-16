Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Marks Its Ninth Edition, Featuring a Diverse Collection of Investment Quality Works from Premier International Galleries

Taglialatella Galleries (New York) will present a museum-caliber selection of blue-chip works by leading figures of contemporary and Pop art, including Russell Young, who the Estate of Marilyn Monroe selected as the official artist for MARILYN 100, the global centennial celebration marking 100 years since Monroe’s birth in 2026. Along with Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and KAWS. Highlights include Lichtenstein’s Reflections on the Scream (1990), Warhol’s iconic $ (1982), Haring’s Fertility 2 (1983), and KAWS’ sculptural work Ankle Bracelet (2017).

Adelson Galleries (Palm Beach) will showcase a public presentation by Colombian artist Federico Uribe, featuring four large-scale works installed at the entrance of the fair. Three monumental animal sculptures constructed from thousands of spent bullet casings will greet guests as they enter the convention center, with Day Watch prominently displayed on a central wall. The gallery will also present a selection of contemporary works by François Bel and renowned British artist Patrick Hughes, including Bel’s sculptural work Tchin Tchin, Large Green and Hughes’ dynamic optical painting Bookstack, known for its signature reverse perspective technique.

Ryan Green Gallery (Calgary) will present a solo exhibition titled ‘I’m Fine, It’s Fine’ by artist Maggie Hall and will feature a presentation of new work by the artist in her signature dot series technique.

Priveekollektie Contemporary Art | Design (Heusden) will present works by artists Salustiano and Stuart Haygarth, highlighting Salustiano’s striking figurative paintings alongside Haygarth’s sculptural light works, including Milk Moon.

Aldo Castillo Gallery (Naples) will present a special project by sculptor Carolina Sardi as part of the fair’s Art in Public Spaces program. The presentation will feature five significant works, including the large-scale wall piece Flora, alongside sculptural installations placed throughout the fair, including two Nest sculptures near the VIP Lounge. Sardi’s work explores geometric abstraction through linear steel structures that engage with their architectural surroundings.

D Fine Art (Aventura) will showcase works by Diego Sanchez-Maitret, highlighted by the piece QUINQUECAPUT.

Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery (London) will present works from artist Mersuka Dopazo, showcasing her iconic fabric collage artwork.

Vertu Fine Art (Boca Raton) will showcase works from Tyler Hobbs, including his iostream series.

The Bonnier Gallery (Miami) will showcase works by American painter Lynne Golob Gelfman, highlighting paintings and works on paper from her celebrated abstract practice. The presentation will focus on Gelfman’s rhythmic compositions of color, gesture, and geometric structure, reflecting the artist’s exploration of layered abstraction shaped by the cultural landscapes of New York, Miami, and Latin America.

Oliver Cole Gallery (Miami) will present works by Yves Klein, the pioneering French artist known for his iconic International Klein Blue.

C Fine Art (Weston) will highlight works by sculptor Kevin Barrett, whose pieces will be featured at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens and installed throughout the fair’s VIP Lounge, alongside works by artists including John Born, Wendy Westlake, Joan Hall, and Rogan Brown.

Ascaso Gallery (Miami) will show a powerhouse pairing of Carlos Cruz-Diez and Roberto Matta, two influential Latin American artists known for pushing the boundaries of color and abstraction.

Duque Arango Galeria (Medellín) will showcase sculptor Gustavo Vélez, whose sculpture Rítmica will be installed near the fair’s VIP Lounge, alongside a selection of works from its contemporary artist portfolio featuring Andres Moreno, Alejandra Aristizabal, Ariel Cabrera, Javier Caraballo, Ugo Rondinone, Limán Zuñiga, and Reynier Ferrer.

Gallery GOT (Paris) will feature sculptor David David, whose work Stateless will be installed near the fair’s VIP Lounge.

Liquid art system (Miami Beach) will feature sculptor Seo Young-Deok, whose work will be installed near the fair’s VIP Lounge.

Sobering Galerie (Paris) will present works by artists including Thomas Andréa Barbey, Kate Mary, and Mirko Leuzzi, featuring a range of atmospheric landscapes, interiors, and contemporary figurative compositions.

Vogelsang Gallery (Brussels) will present works by artist Jean Christophe Gobitta, highlighting his distinctive contemporary practice that blends expressive form and material exploration.