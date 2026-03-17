'Believe, React, Restart': Daddato Operations Leads Fashion’s Revival
"Believe, react, restart": this is the message Daddato Operations sends to the fashion world. Led by Dario Daddato, the company proves that by working with seriousness and vision, extraordinary results can be achieved even in a complex global scenario.
With a young, highly motivated team averaging 35 years of age and a presence in over 40 countries, Daddato Operations is today one of the most dynamic players in global kidswear. The company is featured in major international department stores through distribution agreements and shop-in-shop formats with Harrods, Flannels, Galeries Lafayette, Bloomingdale’s (Macy’s), Dubai Mall, Selfridges, Childsplay, and many others. And despite the global crisis, it expects to exceed €20 million in revenue, with an EBITDA of 32%, confirming solid and sustainable growth driven by vision and strategy.
The strength of Daddato Operations is reflected in a series of top-tier strategic agreements that reinforce its leadership in international kidswear—starting with Palm Angels and Philipp Plein, which have chosen the company to develop and distribute their kidswear lines, further consolidating the group’s position as a go-to partner for international luxury brands. These collaborations add to existing partnerships with Marcelo Burlon’s County of Milan and to the group’s growing success. At a time when many are slowing down, Daddato Operations has chosen to accelerate, turning challenges into opportunities and sending a message of rebirth to the entire fashion industry. “Our secret,” says Dario Daddato, “is simple: enthusiasm, trust, and respect for what we do every day. Because fashion needs real energy, real people, and real dreams.”
“Daddato Operations,” emphasizes its founder, “is much more than a company: it is a new way of living and building fashion. We believe in the power of ideas, the value of people, and the beauty of doing business with enthusiasm and responsibility.”
Not by chance, to face today’s challenges, Daddato Operations is undergoing a deep corporate transformation—digitizing processes, modernizing its structure, and repositioning luxury brands with a contemporary vision. A strategy that combines innovation, service, and sustainability, integrating digital tools for B2B and strengthening B2C through direct collaborations.
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