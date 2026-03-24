1508 London and HKS Reveal A Closer Look Inside Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives

Each residence is designed around its own parcel of land, either on a lagoon or beach plot, with architectural forms inspired by the natural contours and serenity of the surrounding tropical landscape. HKS blends the timeless French artistry of Baccarat with organic rhythms to form the understated elegance of the residences and villas. Hand-cut crystal inspired columns offer artisanal, experiential moments that play with light and shadow, bringing the Baccarat brand to life in a natural and subtle way. Design elements from the Maldivian archipelago and surrounding countries, such as pitched roofs and regional pattern details, add an element of warmth that dually provide a "sense of place" comfort while blending into the exquisite environment.