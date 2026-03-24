1508 London and HKS Reveal A Closer Look Inside Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives

Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives, the ultra-luxury, island development in the South Malé Atoll reveals new architectural and design details of its 62 private residences presented by award-winning architects HKS and world-renowned design firm 1508 London. Legendary service and an incredible complement of amenities are provided by hospitality management and operator Starwood Hotels.
Nestled across five interconnected islands in the stunning South Malé Atoll, this unprecedented project unveils a tapestry of design, craft and crystal legacy, promising to redefine luxury and sophistication in one of the world's most coveted destinations. Representing the first branded-residence by the illustrious French Maison, Baccarat, the design collaborators seamlessly balance the opulence of the 162-year heritage of the brand with an elevated vision of contemporary island sophistication.
Each residence is designed around its own parcel of land, either on a lagoon or beach plot, with architectural forms inspired by the natural contours and serenity of the surrounding tropical landscape. HKS blends the timeless French artistry of Baccarat with organic rhythms to form the understated elegance of the residences and villas. Hand-cut crystal inspired columns offer artisanal, experiential moments that play with light and shadow, bringing the Baccarat brand to life in a natural and subtle way. Design elements from the Maldivian archipelago and surrounding countries, such as pitched roofs and regional pattern details, add an element of warmth that dually provide a "sense of place" comfort while blending into the exquisite environment.
Inside the residences, every room meticulously captures the essence of chic décontracté: a relaxed French elegance that blends classic sophistication with contemporary finesse. In tribute to refined craftsmanship and luxurious comfort, the living spaces feature relaxed seating, tactile upholstery, and exquisite soft furnishings that invite residents into a world of understated design.
The design palette draws from nature’s own artistry - organic shapes echo the rhythm of waves and sand, while soft sunset hues and the shimmering refractions of water inform the materials and finishes. The result is a serene, immersive environment that flows seamlessly between interior and exterior. Signature features include unobstructed ocean views from the living areas, curated gallery moments in transitional spaces, a showcase kitchen that merges effortlessly with the living room, expansive outdoor showers, and consistent floor finishes throughout, ensuring a harmonious and elevated living experience.
“In its essence, Baccarat Residences Maldives is designed to be intentionally intimate, immersive, and authentic,” shares Luis Zapiain, Global Practice Leader, Hospitality at HKS. “The architecture of the resort plays on the striking dichotomy between the timeless elegance of the Baccarat brand and the warm luxury that defines the Maldives. It will awaken emotion in residents and elicit an inspired, tranquil connection to nature.”
Commenting on the interior design vision, Hamish Brown, Partner at 1508 London, said: “Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives marks a bold new chapter in the brand’s illustrious legacy, bringing its hallmark craftsmanship and artistry to one of the world’s most iconic luxury destinations. These meticulously designed spaces embody the spirit of Baccarat - where comfort meets sophistication - and offer both guests and residents the opportunity to experience a new standard of timeless elegance and unparalleled luxury living.”
The 55-hectare (approximately 136-acre) prestigious development is being developed by global leader in residential and hospitality placemaking, MDC Investments LLC. With a current focus on the residential sales and commercial strategy, the 62 private villas are designed to suit different preferences and needs. There are 22 two-bedroom residences located across beach and overwater settings; 16 three-bedroom properties positioned on beach and lagoon plots; and 24 four-bedroom homes set across premium beach and overwater locations.
Zayan Salih, CEO, MDC Investments LLC, commented: “In a place where nature is already extraordinary, our vision is to build with equal intention. Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives is more than a resort, it is a living expression of timeless elegance and modern craftsmanship, created for those who anchor their lives in beauty and meaning and we’re thrilled to be working with 1508 London and HKS to bring our ambitions to life. Here, people don’t simply stay for a season, they begin a new chapter. This is our legacy, where the art of living meets the soul of the islands.”
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