PATCHES' 'Glamor Shines Bright' Luncheon Unites Fashion and Philanthropy in Miami

PATCHES, a nonprofit dedicated to providing specialized care for medically fragile children, successfully hosted its sold-out “Glamor Shines Bright” luncheon and fashion presentation on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Casadonna in Miami.
The highly anticipated event welcomed more than 170 attendees- philanthropists, community leaders, and supporters for an elevated afternoon where fashion and purpose converged. The sell-out attendance underscored the strong community commitment to PATCHES’ mission and the growing momentum behind its work across South Florida. The event was emceed by Yazz and Ali Moghaddam of Citi National Bank.
Guests experienced a sophisticated program featuring a gourmet luncheon, fashion presentations showcasing curated looks, and meaningful storytelling moments that highlighted the organization’s life-changing impact on children with complex medical needs.
“Glamor Shines Bright was a true reflection of the power of community,” said Jennifer Resnick, President of Heartbeats for PATCHES. “We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support, which allows us to continue expanding access to essential care for the children and families who rely on us every day.”
PATCHES Medical Daycare provides comprehensive, culturally sensitive nursing care and therapeutic services to children with complex medical conditions, regardless of their ability to pay. Through an integrated, patient-centered approach, the organization supports each child’s medical, developmental, and emotional needs, helping them thrive in a safe, nurturing environment.
The event was enhanced by a curated selection of standout vendors and designers. New York-based jewelry designer Paige Novick presented pieces crafted from recycled gold and ethically sourced gemstones, while heritage brand Grimaud, founded in Paris in 1848, showcased its refined playing cards and accessories. Nicole Shelley’s REMODEL Collection brought vibrant, globally inspired fashion to the runway, and local brand MCHARMS by Monica Granados featured handcrafted jewelry rooted in a coastal aesthetic. Each contributed a distinct perspective, reflecting exceptional craftsmanship and creativity.
The event served not only as a fundraising platform but also as a strategic awareness driver, reinforcing the critical need for accessible, specialized pediatric services in the region. Proceeds and visibility generated from the luncheon will directly support PATCHES’ ongoing programs and future initiatives aimed at scaling its impact and reaching more families in need.
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