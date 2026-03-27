Lilly Pulitzer Unveils Exclusive Fine Art Re-Creation of Slim Aarons’ Iconic 1964 Palm Beach Fountain Photograph Captured by Nick Mele

Long admired for its effortless glamour and generational storytelling, the original Slim Aarons image shot at The 400 Building, designed by renowned architect Edward Durell Stone, remains one of the most recognizable visual moments associated with Palm Beach. Lilly Pulitzer’s latest re-creation honors that spirit while spotlighting a modern cast of matriarchs—women who represent the vibrant present and future of the brand in Palm Beach—styled in a mix of vintage Lilly and new silhouettes debuting archival print designs that are part of the Spring 2026 collection. “Young Society is one of Slim’s most recognizable and popular images from Palm Beach,” said Shawn Waldron, Getty Images Curator and Manager of the Slim Aarons Archive. “It is wonderful to see it faithfully recreated in the original location with the new generation of Palm Beach society—some standing in the same position as their grandmothers did in the original. This brilliant retelling by Nick Mele is evidence of the unique and enduring position of Slim’s archive, managed by Getty Images since 1997, which sits at the confluence of fashion, style, and culture.”