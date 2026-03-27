Lilly Pulitzer Unveils Exclusive Fine Art Re-Creation of Slim Aarons’ Iconic 1964 Palm Beach Fountain Photograph Captured by Nick Mele

Lilly Pulitzer announces the exclusive release of a new fine art re-creation of Slim Aarons’ iconic Palm Beach fountain photograph, titled “Young Society,” captured by celebrated photographer Nick Mele. The release arrives as a continued celebration of the brand’s enduring ties to Palm Beach culture and style and follows an on-going significance of Lilly Pulitzer aesthetic captured by 20th century lifestyle photographer George ‘Slim’ Aarons (1916-2006). The recent collaboration between the Slim Aaron’s Archive and Lilly Pulitzer exhibition launched in November 2024, in partnership with the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, where never before seen images from the archive were on display, sparking the idea to recreate Palm Beach nostalgia with a modern twist.
Long admired for its effortless glamour and generational storytelling, the original Slim Aarons image shot at The 400 Building, designed by renowned architect Edward Durell Stone, remains one of the most recognizable visual moments associated with Palm Beach. Lilly Pulitzer’s latest re-creation honors that spirit while spotlighting a modern cast of matriarchs—women who represent the vibrant present and future of the brand in Palm Beach—styled in a mix of vintage Lilly and new silhouettes debuting archival print designs that are part of the Spring 2026 collection. “Young Society is one of Slim’s most recognizable and popular images from Palm Beach,” said Shawn Waldron, Getty Images Curator and Manager of the Slim Aarons Archive. “It is wonderful to see it faithfully recreated in the original location with the new generation of Palm Beach society—some standing in the same position as their grandmothers did in the original. This brilliant retelling by Nick Mele is evidence of the unique and enduring position of Slim’s archive, managed by Getty Images since 1997, which sits at the confluence of fashion, style, and culture.”
Mele, often recognized as a contemporary counterpart to Aarons for his witty, playful, and whimsical approach to Americana. “I draw a lot of inspiration from the work of Slim Aarons, but often with my own tongue-in-cheek twist. Even though this image was much more of a direct recreation of one of his iconic photographs, I was honored to be Lilly Pulitzer’s first choice to bring it to life.” Mele said. Nick Mele has photographed for the Lilly Pulitzer brand for years and will collaborate on an expanded Fine Art Series launching later this spring. The fountain re-creation serves as the second image within the series with a larger release to follow.
Mira Fain, Chief Creative Officer of Lilly Pulitzer, pictured in white, shared the personal and creative resonance of stepping into the frame: “I loved being a part of re-creating this moment for the brand alongside our Archival Revival. The women in the image are in vintage dresses, as well as our new shift styles from the 2026 collection. It’s hard to tell which is vintage and which is new and that’s the beauty of a Lilly shift - it’s timeless.”
The release was celebrated at an intimate launch event attended by Mary Aarons, Slim Aarons’ daughter, hosted by Lisa Pomeranz, a resident of the location and local fashion consultant and style icon, also featured in the image. Recognizable faces include Lilly Leas Ferriera, Daphne Oz, Logan Leone, Emily Dryer, who’s grandmother was in the original 1964 shot, Katherine Lande, Callie Baker Holt, Alexandra Sisto Daniel, Cayla Leidy, Nikki Breedlove Cooney, and many more faces who make up the next generation of Palm Beach female entrepreneurs and philanthropists with a flair for color, print and love of Lilly Pulitzer.
My Dad would have loved this,” said Aarons. “It’s been a delight to work with the Lilly Pulitzer brand. Daddy loved Lilly, and this is keeping his and her spirit alive for the next generation.”
The limited-edition fine art print will be available exclusively through nickmelefineart.com. Additional details—including edition information, sizing, and on-sale timing—will be shared later this spring.
For more than six decades, Lilly Pulitzer has defined a uniquely American approach to style: effortless, vibrant, and unapologetically optimistic. Founded in 1959, Lilly Pulitzer transformed resort wear into a lifestyle, introducing bold prints designed in Key West and breezy silhouettes that captured the essence of Palm Beach living. Today, the brand remains synonymous with color, confidence, and a sense of escape—values that have endured across decades of fashion evolution. www.lillypulitzer.com
Nick Mele is a photographer known for his vibrant, playful style and modern portraiture of leisure and lifestyle. He has partnered with Lilly Pulitzer for years and now collaborates with the brand on a fine art series launching later this spring.
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