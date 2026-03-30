Humanaut Health to Open Dallas Clinic, Launching Founding Membership Pre-Sale with Top Founding Offer in Health Optimization History

“We see Dallas – and Preston Center in particular – as a community of driven, health-conscious individuals who are already investing in how they perform and live day to day, making it a natural fit for Humanaut,” said Jim Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO. “At the same time, we wanted to introduce ourselves in a way that genuinely rewards early members. When you look at the depth of diagnostics, clinical guidance, and therapies included, we believe this may be one of the most compelling founding offers the longevity space has seen. It reflects our confidence that once people experience this level of care, they won’t look at their health the same way again.”