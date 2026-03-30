Humanaut Health to Open Dallas Clinic, Launching Founding Membership Pre-Sale with Top Founding Offer in Health Optimization History

Humanaut Health, a premium longevity and performance optimization clinic will open its newest location at Preston Center in Dallas on May 15, 2026. Already operating in Austin, TX, and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, the clinic brings comprehensive diagnostic testing, regenerative medicine, and clinician-guided longevity therapies to North Texas under one roof for the first time.
Dallas residents can now secure a Founding Membership for a $49 deposit, which waives standard enrollment fees and locks in Founding pricing permanently. The offer is only available until May 14, 2026, and the membership delivers an estimated $10,500 in annual clinical value for $2,700 per year.
“We see Dallas – and Preston Center in particular – as a community of driven, health-conscious individuals who are already investing in how they perform and live day to day, making it a natural fit for Humanaut,” said Jim Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO. “At the same time, we wanted to introduce ourselves in a way that genuinely rewards early members. When you look at the depth of diagnostics, clinical guidance, and therapies included, we believe this may be one of the most compelling founding offers the longevity space has seen. It reflects our confidence that once people experience this level of care, they won’t look at their health the same way again.”
Humanaut's approach is built around a single conviction: that the medicine to help people feel and perform at their best already exists. The Dallas clinic is designed for people who see their health as the foundation that makes everything else possible, not for people waiting to get sick.
"We built Humanaut because the healthcare system was never designed to optimize — it was designed to treat," said Dr. Amy Killen, Co-Founder of Humanaut Health. "The model we've built in Dallas gives your medical team the time, the tools, and the diagnostic depth to actually change the trajectory of how someone feels and performs. That's what medicine should have always been."
Each member begins with a comprehensive diagnostic baseline that includes advanced biomarker testing, DEXA body composition analysis, VO₂ Max testing and cardiovascular screening. A board-certified provider team translates that data into a personalized care plan across hormone balance, pain management, cardiovascular health, weight management, and overall performance, refined quarterly to optimize results. This longitudinal model replaces reactive care with a connected, ongoing approach, empowering members to understand their baseline, track progress and proactively optimize their health over time.
The founding Path membership delivers the full Humanaut clinical experience at a rate that will not be offered again after May 15th, with an estimated annual retail value of $10,500.
Diagnostics & Clinical Care — conducted twice per year:
Comprehensive bloodwork and advanced assessments tested twice annually, including hormones, metabolic markers, inflammation, nutrition, and longevity-specific indicators standard care misses
Two DEXA body composition scans
Two VO₂ Max cardiorespiratory fitness tests
Two carotid artery plaque (CIMT) scans for early cardiovascular risk detection
Four 45-minute clinician consultations, one following each diagnostic cycle, with a quarterly action plan built around each member's evolving data
Therapies — included annually:
Ten hyperbaric oxygen sessions (retail value: $2,250)
Ten shockwave therapy sessions (retail value: $2,250)
Ten cryotherapy sessions (retail value: $500)
Ten PEMF sessions (retail value: $300)
Ten Shiftwave sessions (retail value: $300)
Myers' Cocktail IV therapy at $99 per session, compared to a standard retail price of $220, for the life of the membership
Direct app access and unlimited provider messaging
The diagnostic cadence is by design. Bloodwork, imaging, and fitness testing are run twice annually so that each clinician consultation is grounded in current data, not assumptions about where a member's health stands.
The Dallas clinic will offer the complete Humanaut therapy platform, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, shockwave therapy, whole-body cryotherapy, PEMF, Shiftwave nervous system regulation, and Myers' Cocktail IV nutrition. Each targets distinct mechanisms of physical and biological aging, with several included in the founding membership and others available at member pricing.
The clinic will also offer some of the most advanced modalities in longevity and regenerative medicine, including:
Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), a clinician-administered procedure that filters and replaces the plasma portion of a patient's blood, removing accumulated pro-aging proteins and inflammatory molecules. Humanaut's proprietary Blood Cleanse Series pairs TPE with hyperbaric oxygen therapy and additional regenerative inputs in a multi-session protocol designed to produce compounding effects.
Humanaut offers stem cell and regenerative therapies performed entirely in the U.S. by licensed physicians using biologics from FDA-registered labs – eliminating the need to travel abroad. These protocols are designed to stimulate tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and restore function for musculoskeletal recovery, chronic conditions, and sexual health optimization.
Humanaut’s most advanced membership is a fully managed, physician-led program for individuals seeking maximum clinical visibility, continuous optimization, and care without constraint.
Led by Chief Longevity Officer Dr. Ernie Navarro, MD, ABAARM – double board-certified with specialization in regenerative medicine, hormone optimization, and longevity care – Bond provides a single point of clinical ownership across every aspect of a member’s health. Founding Bond members receive:
A full-day, physician-led assessment including 1000+ functional, genetic, and longevity biomarkers
Advanced imaging — DEXA, VO₂ Max, CIMT, and strength testing
Monthly physician consultations with Dr. Navarro, supported by continuous diagnostic testing and real-time plan refinement
A fully coordinated, multidisciplinary team including clinical providers, nutrition specialists, movement and recovery coaches, and a concierge coordinator
Integrated access to Humanaut’s full therapy suite
An annual $3,000 therapy credit
Priority scheduling and high-touch coordination across all aspects of care
“Bond is designed for those who want complete visibility and control over their health trajectory,” said Navarro. “It’s a fully integrated system built around the individual.”
Founded in 2023, Humanaut Health is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, physicians, and wellness leaders dedicated to advancing longevity science and redefining proactive healthcare. The leadership team includes Co-Founder and CEO Jim Donnelly; Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amy Killen; Co-Founder Dr. Harry Adelson; Clinical Director Dr. Ernie Navarro; Chief Technology Officer Tony Cheng and Chief Product Officer Elliot Karathanasis.
Founding membership pre-sales are now open and will only be available for purchase until May 14, 2026. Founding memberships can be secured with $49 deposit and lock in founding rates for life.
The clinic will open on May 15, 2026, and will be located at 8201 Preston Road, Suite 120 Dallas, TX 75225. For more information or to reserve a Founding Membership, visit: https://www.humanauthealth.com/dallas
Humanaut Health exists to help members explore, elevate, and evolve what it means to live in good health decade after decade. As a health optimization clinic, Humanaut brings a holistic approach and human touch to longevity. Licensed medical providers translate full-body assessment findings and goals to highly-personalized care plans for disease prevention and quality living. At Humanaut, you’ll find traditional, hormone, peptide, regenerative and lifestyle medicine support under one roof. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Humanaut was founded by seasoned business leaders, physicians, and tech innovators. For more information, visit humanauthealth.com.
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