Three Must-See Artists at Artexpo New York

His portrait of iconic composer Philip Glass, acquired by the National Portrait Gallery in 2018, has been featured extensively in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s programs and was chosen by Glass himself to be the cover of his solo piano recording: Philip Glass Solo, released in January 2024. Other notable portraits by Alvarez Roure include those of GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell (also acquired by the National Portrait Gallery in 2020), legendary Academy Award-winning actor José Ferrer, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Paul Volcker, Governor of Puerto Rico Pedro Pierluisi, actress-playwright Anna Deavere Smith, American community development leader and founder of the New Community Corporation Monsignor William J. Linder, opera singer and Kennedy Center Honoree Justino Díaz, and renowned contemporary classical composer Roberto Sierra, among others.