A New Era of Luxury Unfolds at Green Valley Ranch Resort With Debut of West Tower Suites and Elevated Butler Service

Green Valley Ranch Resort continues its evolution as the luxury heartbeat of Henderson, Nevada with the debut its reimagined West Tower luxury suites, capping the completion of the West Tower’s full renovation as part of the property’s landmark multi-phase, $200 million transformation which includes all 71 luxury suites and 422 rooms as work continues on its East Tower set to unveil later this year. The new suite collection designed by Station Casino’s in-house design team and Avenue Interior Design, introduces a fresh, contemporary aesthetic that blends Vegas glamour with a distinctly elevated, residential sensibility. This milestone ushers in Green Valley Ranch’s next chapter, which includes the recent unveiling of the resort’s reimagined West Tower guest rooms, as well as the forthcoming meetings and convention spaces renovations, set to be revealed in the first quarter of this year, and the East Tower and South Lobby renovations slated for completion later in 2026. Together, these enhancements signal a new era of modern luxury just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, yet worlds away in exclusivity and refinement.