A New Era of Luxury Unfolds at Green Valley Ranch Resort With Debut of West Tower Suites and Elevated Butler Service

Green Valley Ranch Resort continues its evolution as the luxury heartbeat of Henderson, Nevada with the debut its reimagined West Tower luxury suites, capping the completion of the West Tower’s full renovation as part of the property’s landmark multi-phase, $200 million transformation which includes all 71 luxury suites and 422 rooms as work continues on its East Tower set to unveil later this year. The new suite collection designed by Station Casino’s in-house design team and Avenue Interior Design, introduces a fresh, contemporary aesthetic that blends Vegas glamour with a distinctly elevated, residential sensibility. This milestone ushers in Green Valley Ranch’s next chapter, which includes the recent unveiling of the resort’s reimagined West Tower guest rooms, as well as the forthcoming meetings and convention spaces renovations, set to be revealed in the first quarter of this year, and the East Tower and South Lobby renovations slated for completion later in 2026. Together, these enhancements signal a new era of modern luxury just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, yet worlds away in exclusivity and refinement.
“Our signature suites redefine luxury, and our transformation goes far beyond design.” said Ken Janssen, Vice President and General Manager of Green Valley Ranch. “ We are proud to not only reveal our new luxury suites, but also present an elevated guest experience with our signature butler service that captures the spirit and energy of Las Vegas, while embodying true sophistication. It’s this seamless blend of refined design, personalized care, anticipatory service and Vegas-infused imagination that redefines luxury at Green Valley Ranch and continues to distinguish the resort as the leader in elevated hospitality.”
With a selection of the 37 West Tower suites available to book now and a full array of accommodations, events, entertainment and experiential enhancements arriving later in 2026, Green Valley Ranch is redefining what it means to experience contemporary luxury just minutes from the Strip.
Each of the West Tower’s suites have been completely transformed in terms of design, amenities and guest experience, with the Luxury Patio and Strip Suites offering enhanced personalized butler service and curated in-room amenities, creating an elevated, tailored guest experience. Premium appointments include oversized smart televisions, curated minibar offerings, in-room Nespresso service, sumptuous robes, garment steaming facilities, intelligent lighting controls, and thoughtfully selected luxury amenities that elevate every moment of the guest experience.
Perched on the second floor of the West Tower, Green Valley Ranch’s two-bedroom Strip Suite is the West Tower’s premier space, spanning 2,790 square feet with commanding 180-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip. Designed for high-end entertaining, the suite features a dramatic living room anchored by a sweeping U-shaped sofa, an 85-inch television, a striking four-seat bar crafted from red tiger onyx, and a fully stocked butler’s kitchen with a discreet private entry. Custom millwork in rift walnut, pearlized oak, and eucalyptus veneers defines the architecture, while a glass-wrapped dining room opens to an oversized rooftop patio built for hosting against a glittering Strip backdrop. The primary bedroom offers a tranquil retreat with layered textures, curated art, and a private seating parlor, complemented by a second bedroom that mirrors the suite’s refined aesthetic. Curated works from Daniel Fine Art and a sculptural Geo Transition Mirror by Future Perfect complete the Strip Suite’s look making an artistic statement that blends form, function and visual intrigue. Rates start from $2,264 plus taxes per night. With limited availability, guests can inquire for bookings at Group-GVR-Butlers@StationCasinos.com.
This pair of spacious one-bedroom Luxury Patio Suites, each spanning 1,190 square feet epitomize refined luxury with a spacious foyer leading to a sophisticated living area that features plush seating, a walk-around bar, and dining accommodations for entertaining. Each suite's sophisticated, modern design incorporates custom oak millwork and specialty Anigre veneer, enhanced by elevated ambient lighting through soft cove illumination that adds atmospheric depth throughout. Dramatic architectural elements include statement chandeliers, artisanal sconces and pendants anchoring each space, while bespoke bar areas showcase exotic marbles sourced from around the world. Custom millwork panels and marble and onyx installations create stunning focal points framing state-of-the-art entertainment systems. European luxury fabrics from Casamance and Pierre Frey maintain an inviting yet sophisticated residential atmosphere. The luxurious en-suite also features a soaking tub and an oversized vanity with abundant lighting. A private patio connects the living room to the bedroom, offering unparalleled views of the resort's pool area and the iconic Las Vegas skyline.
Rates start from $1,064 plus taxes. With limited availability to the public, guests can inquire for bookings at Group-GVR-Butlers@StationCasinos.com.
Each of the eight expansive 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom Grand Suites blends refined residential luxury with elevated design, featuring a spacious living and dining area, a private bar for entertaining or relaxation, and a sophisticated powder room accented with polished ivory onyx and an alabaster chandelier. The design reflects master European craftsmanship with modern elegance, combining rich walnut wood, silver metalwork, burnished brass details, custom tweed upholstery, and bespoke wallcoverings complemented by commissioned artwork from Daniel Fine Art. The serene bedroom offers a large king sleeping arrangement and integrated state-of-the-art entertainment, while the spa-inspired en-suite showcases floor-to-ceiling bookmatched Calacatta Macchia Vecchia marble, a soaking tub, marble-clad shower, and dual vanities. Rates start from $539 plus taxes.
The 16 executive suites each spanning 715 square feet, and the 10 Executive Suites some with patios boast a sophisticated, contemporary design. Rich walnut wood creates dramatic contrast against polished silver metalwork, accented by burnished brass elements throughout, whilst sumptuous tweed textiles elevate the upholstered furnishings complimented by curated art pieces. Illumination flows from sleek alabaster block sconces positioned at the entertainment panel, their burnished brass details providing intimate radiance. These retreats offer flexible King or two Queen configurations with an adjoining sitting area, complemented by pool-view balconies or vineyard-facing patios. The luxurious en-suite encompasses floor-to-ceiling bookmatched Calacatta Macchia Vecchia marble surfaces, twin vanities, soaking tub, separate shower, private water closet, and a generous makeup station perfect for leisurely preparation. Rates start from $389 plus taxes.
At the heart of this evolution is Green Valley Ranch’s newly refined Butler Service, a personalized, relationship-driven approach that differentiates the resort within the Las Vegas luxury landscape. Unlike properties where guests interact with multiple butlers throughout a stay, Green Valley Ranch assigns one dedicated butler to each party, ensuring seamless continuity, deeper personal connection and the ability to anticipate needs before they arise. This curated approach begins well before arrival with a bespoke pre-arrival consultation, with butlers coordinating everything from ground transportation and show tickets to private in-suite gatherings, allowing butlers to craft a stay that feels intuitive, effortless and entirely bespoke. For guests of elite accommodations such as the Strip Suite, this extends to signature touches including champagne welcomes, monogrammed robes and custom amenities that set the tone for exceptional, celebratory experiences.
Dedicated to crafting moments that transcend expectations, Green Valley Ranch’s butlers are trained through an intensive, highly specialised program that emphasizes emotional intelligence, active listening, and meticulous attention to detail. Their role extends far beyond traditional service, acting as discreet concierges, event planners, and experience curators capable of orchestrating extraordinary moments at a moment’s notice, from seamless same-day weddings to spontaneous in-suite celebrations following a gaming win. By building detailed guest profiles and owning each touchpoint from booking to departure, the butlers ensure every experience is uniquely tailored.
Recently on its 2025 year-end earnings call, Station Casinos (RRR) announced its next stage of enhancements coming to Green Valley Ranch as part of its comprehensive transformation across entertainment, dining, and gaming. The upgrade will include a fully refreshed gaming floor, ensuring a curated and immersive experience for discerning guests, following the introduction of two high-limit rooms and the return of the resort’s Poker Room in December 2025.
The Regal Theatre is also undergoing a state-of-the-art phased refurbishment, designed to enhance and elevate the cinematic experience. Scheduled to reopen in Q2 2026, the reimagined cinema will feature ultra-comfort recliner seating, enhanced acoustics, advanced projection systems, and two fully upgraded private luxury movie booths. The redesign is complemented by a new lobby lounge, expanded concession area, and craft beverage bar.
Culinary offerings are also being reimagined, with new concepts including Irv’s Burgers, the legendary Los Angeles roadside burger stand beloved for its classic no-frills burger and local favorite Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, debuting in Spring 2026, joining fan favorites Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis, Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca, Borracha Mexican Cantina, and Pizza Rock by Tony Gemignani, alongside the recently introduced Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill and Polaris Casino Bar.
Work on this phase has commenced and will extend into 2027 with the project cost estimated at an additional $56 million. These upgrades reflect Green Valley Ranch’s commitment to thoughtful design, elevated service, and a dynamic guest experience across every aspect of the resort.
Shaped by the energy and allure of Las Vegas, Green Valley Ranch Resort, with its Mediterranean-inspired architecture, expansive grounds, and elevated spa and pool areas is situated in the sought-after enclave of Henderson, where refined sophistication and elevated experiences converge. Attracting discerning travelers and locals who embrace the excitement of the city while seeking a sanctuary of curated luxury, bespoke service, and thoughtful design, every detail of Green Valley Ranch is crafted to place the guest at the center of an unforgettable stay, where comfort, style, and personalization are seamlessly intertwined.
Renovated Suites at Green Valley Ranch start from $389 plus taxes per night and renovated Resort Guest Rooms at Green Valley Ranch start from $264 plus taxes per night inclusive of fees and are available for booking now for stays starting today. For more information or to book please call 702.617.7777 or visit www.greenvalleyranch.com/renovation
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