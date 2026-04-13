Velas Resorts Expands Vows at Sea Sailing Wedding Experience, Now Available in Los Cabos & Riviera Nayarit

Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos have earned 70 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for services and facilities include one MICHELIN Star for Cocina de Autor restaurant in both Los Cabos and Riviera Maya, Virtuoso’s Best Family Program, Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award for SE Spa, and TripAdvisor’s Top Hotels in the World, among others. Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, properties include Grand Velas Los Cabos, with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort; Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, which enjoys a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains; and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, offering a sophisticated resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. Velas Vallarta is a family-friendly resort in Puerto Vallarta, offering spacious suites, gourmet dining, and spa treatments with ocean and Sierra Madre views on 10 beachfront acres along Banderas Bay. Casa Velas is a boutique adults-only hotel located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course where guests have beach access at Táu Beach Club, a casual, relaxed atmosphere overlooking the ocean, with a jacuzzi, pool, delectable cuisine, and an expansive event space. Mar del Cabo, a boutique hotel on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, is the only European Plan property. Opened January 2024, Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos is a new 79-suite resort and concept in the all-inclusive space. Velas Resorts was built by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, Founding President of Velas Resorts. Juan Vela Ruiz is Chief Executive Officer of the company.