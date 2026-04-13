Velas Resorts Expands Vows at Sea Sailing Wedding Experience, Now Available in Los Cabos & Riviera Nayarit

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Velas Resorts expands its signature Love in the Water wedding for vows at sea to Mexico’s Pacific Coast. After launching the offering last year in Los Cabos, Velas Resorts enhances the complete experience with new services for up to 20 guests in both locations. Authentic Mexican elements are woven in throughout the experience, from local culinary specialties and pre-wedding spa experiences with native ingredients and regional traditions, to a curated Mexican wine or tequila pairing where the tasting notes are matched to the couples’ story.
Before boarding the boat, the bride and her bridal party will be treated to the resorts’ renowned Water Ceremony at SE Spa. The 60- or 90-minute hydrotherapy circuit includes a steam room with chromotherapy, ice room, experience shower, sauna, cold plunge, Jacuzzi, and Hydro-Reflexology.
The ceremony unfolds aboard a premier luxury yacht, with every detail carefully designed to harmonize with the surrounding ocean setting. As a poetic evolution of the vow exchange, once the couple recites their vows, they are sealed within a bespoke, biodegradable glass vessel and cast into the deep. Throughout the ceremony, a harp and violin duo performs music specifically tuned to the ambient acoustics of the wind and waves. Guests then celebrate the happy couple with a reception at Golden Hour, featuring a menu that highlights the local cuisine as well as a curated wine or tequila pairing.
For guests unable to be there in person, distance is no longer a barrier to intimacy. Utilizing Integrated Starlink Technology, the experience provides a high-definition, low-latency 4K live stream of the ceremony from the heart of the ocean. To relive the love forever, Advanced Drone Cinematography frames the vessel as a solitary masterpiece for a Full Cinematic Film that captures the grand scale of the voyage.
Back at the hotel, a Post-Wedding Brunch incorporates coastal-inspired styling, a mimosa or tequila sunrise bar, and artisanal local pastries. Here, a Legacy Gift, a vintage brass compass engraved with their ceremony’s exact GPS coordinates, is gifted to the couple, serving as a timeless keepsake to remember their big day.
The Love in the Water Package is available starting at $15,000 USD per five guests. Accommodations are available separately based on property selection and can be customized to match the scale and style of each celebration. For more information about the Love in the Water Package or to begin planning your dream destination wedding, please visit www.velasresorts.com.
Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos have earned 70 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for services and facilities include one MICHELIN Star for Cocina de Autor restaurant in both Los Cabos and Riviera Maya, Virtuoso’s Best Family Program, Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award for SE Spa, and TripAdvisor’s Top Hotels in the World, among others. Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, properties include Grand Velas Los Cabos, with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort; Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, which enjoys a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains; and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, offering a sophisticated resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. Velas Vallarta is a family-friendly resort in Puerto Vallarta, offering spacious suites, gourmet dining, and spa treatments with ocean and Sierra Madre views on 10 beachfront acres along Banderas Bay. Casa Velas is a boutique adults-only hotel located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course where guests have beach access at Táu Beach Club, a casual, relaxed atmosphere overlooking the ocean, with a jacuzzi, pool, delectable cuisine, and an expansive event space. Mar del Cabo, a boutique hotel on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, is the only European Plan property. Opened January 2024, Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos is a new 79-suite resort and concept in the all-inclusive space. Velas Resorts was built by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, Founding President of Velas Resorts. Juan Vela Ruiz is Chief Executive Officer of the company.
Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com.
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