Press Releases

Fourth Annual FDNY Foundation Climb to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Takes Place on Sunday, April 19

Participants Will Climb to the Top of the Midtown Skyscraper and Funds Raised Will Help Advance Fire Safety Education, Enhance Training Programs and Provide Essential Equipment for NYC Firefighters
Participants with medals and dogs pose at FDNY climb event backdrop in NYC
Climbers and FDNY supporters gather at the FDNY Foundation Climb to SUMMIT 2025, raising funds for fire safety, training, and equipment in New York CityCourtesy of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt
2 min read

What

The FDNY Foundation has partnered with SL Green Realty Corp. to host the Fourth Annual FDNY Foundation Climb to SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Climbers will race up 1,100 feet in the sky to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt to highlight the importance of physical fitness for the brave FDNY firefighters, EMTs and paramedics who are always ready to respond at a moment’s notice. 

Five participants wearing race bibs pose together with NYC skyline in background
Group of climbers celebrate at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt after completing FDNY Foundation tower climbCourtesy of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

This annual climb underscores the strength, stamina and resilience required of FDNY firefighters, EMTs and paramedics in high-pressure emergencies, where every second counts. Proceeds support the FDNY Foundation’s mission to advance fire safety education, enhance training programs and provide essential equipment to better protect New York City. In this milestone year marking 25 years since September 11th, the climb will also honor the 343 FDNY members who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the more than 400 who have since died from 9/11-related illnesses.

This momentous climb ends at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, located atop One Vanderbilt. SUMMIT is New York’s most immersive observatory experience, offering a masterful blend of multisensorial art, technology, and architecture amongst 360-degree views of the skyline, including Ascent, the world’s largest all-glass exterior elevator.

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When

Participants holding trophy stand in front of American flags during FDNY event
Winners pose on stage with award at FDNY Foundation Climb to SUMMIT event in New York CityCourtesy of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Sunday, April 19, 2026

7:00 AM: Climber Check-In

7:30 AM: Media Call Time – for set up and pre-race interviews

8:00 AM: Race Begins

Where

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

45 E 42nd St

New York, NY 10017

Who

Man smiling and gesturing toward Empire State Building from SUMMIT observatory
Tower Masters participant celebrates at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with the Empire State Building behind himCourtesy of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Race participants, FDNY representatives, and SUMMIT leaders will be available for interviews.

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