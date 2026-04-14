Fourth Annual FDNY Foundation Climb to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Takes Place on Sunday, April 19

This annual climb underscores the strength, stamina and resilience required of FDNY firefighters, EMTs and paramedics in high-pressure emergencies, where every second counts. Proceeds support the FDNY Foundation’s mission to advance fire safety education, enhance training programs and provide essential equipment to better protect New York City. In this milestone year marking 25 years since September 11th, the climb will also honor the 343 FDNY members who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the more than 400 who have since died from 9/11-related illnesses.