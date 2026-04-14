Fourth Annual FDNY Foundation Climb to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Takes Place on Sunday, April 19

The FDNY Foundation has partnered with SL Green Realty Corp. to host the Fourth Annual FDNY Foundation Climb to SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Climbers will race up 1,100 feet in the sky to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt to highlight the importance of physical fitness for the brave FDNY firefighters, EMTs and paramedics who are always ready to respond at a moment’s notice.
This annual climb underscores the strength, stamina and resilience required of FDNY firefighters, EMTs and paramedics in high-pressure emergencies, where every second counts. Proceeds support the FDNY Foundation’s mission to advance fire safety education, enhance training programs and provide essential equipment to better protect New York City. In this milestone year marking 25 years since September 11th, the climb will also honor the 343 FDNY members who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the more than 400 who have since died from 9/11-related illnesses.
This momentous climb ends at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, located atop One Vanderbilt. SUMMIT is New York’s most immersive observatory experience, offering a masterful blend of multisensorial art, technology, and architecture amongst 360-degree views of the skyline, including Ascent, the world’s largest all-glass exterior elevator.
Sunday, April 19, 2026
7:00 AM: Climber Check-In
7:30 AM: Media Call Time – for set up and pre-race interviews
8:00 AM: Race Begins
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt
45 E 42nd St
New York, NY 10017
Race participants, FDNY representatives, and SUMMIT leaders will be available for interviews.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.