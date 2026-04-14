Paragon Comedy Festival Returns to Paragon Sports With Secret Lineups, Live Magic and Late-Night Party

New York, NY: Underground Overground Comedy (ComedyUO) is reshaping the way live comedy shows are produced, bringing stand-up performances out of traditional clubs and into unexpected venues - from retail shops and laundromats to iconic institutions like Katz’s Delicatessen, Zabar’s, Peter Luger and Economy Candy.
Most recently, the group reached a major milestone with the first-ever stand-up comedy performance inside the Empire State Building, further cementing its reputation for bringing comedy into places audiences never expect to see it.
The Paragon Comedy Festival returns April 30 through May 2, transforming the legendary 117-year-old Paragon Sports store in Union Square into a multi-floor comedy festival and late-night party experience - the largest expression yet of Underground Overground Comedy’s growing pop-up comedy model. After selling out two years in a row, the festival spanning 3-nights will feature 12 shows across three floors of the store and welcoming approximately 1,800 guests over the weekend, with the same signature element that built its following: completely secret lineups, revealed only when the performers hit the stage. Part of what has fueled that demand is exactly that unpredictability.
Previous Paragon festivals have featured headlining and touring comedians including Chris Distefano and Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernández, while other Underground Overground Comedy shows have featured performers such as Sam Morril, Roy Wood Jr., Mark Normand, Jeff Arcuri, Dave Attell, Jordan Jenson, and more. But audiences never know who they'll see in advance.
What's new this year for the first time, is an added layer of programming that pushes that experience beyond stand-up, incorporating live magic performances and immersive afterparty elements throughout the space - turning Paragon's basement into a late-night spectacle. Following each comedy show, guests will move into Paragon’s basement surf shop, where the space transforms into a late-night party atmosphere featuring roaming magicians with close-up tricks, sword swallower (yup!), aura readers, music, games, and many surprise moments.
Tickets cost $75.00 and include unlimited drinks from new vendors Screwball Whiskey and food from Apollo Bagels, and access to the afterparty.
Founded by Manhattan natives and childhood friends David Levine and Ethan Mansoor, Underground Overground Comedy began producing pop-up comedy shows during the pandemic in 2021, when traditional venues were closed. Their first show took place inside a friend’s Upper East Side gym, followed by rooftop shows near NYU that quickly gained attention.
Since then, the duo has produced nearly 350 shows and built a 36,000-person waitlist for tickets with audiences drawn to the unpredictability of each event and the surprise appearances that have become part of the experience.“You never know who you’ll see,” said Levine. “That’s what keeps every show unique.”
Now entering its third year, the Paragon Comedy Festival has become the company’s largest production and one of the most anticipated events in its growing series of pop-up shows.
If it’s anything like last year’s festival, one attendee summed up the experience simply: “This is the most New York thing I’ve ever seen.”
Event Dates: April 30 – May 2
Location: Paragon Sports, 867 Broadway
Tickets: $75
Presale Tickets: Here
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