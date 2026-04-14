Paragon Comedy Festival Returns to Paragon Sports With Secret Lineups, Live Magic and Late-Night Party

The Paragon Comedy Festival returns April 30 through May 2, transforming the legendary 117-year-old Paragon Sports store in Union Square into a multi-floor comedy festival and late-night party experience - the largest expression yet of Underground Overground Comedy’s growing pop-up comedy model. After selling out two years in a row, the festival spanning 3-nights will feature 12 shows across three floors of the store and welcoming approximately 1,800 guests over the weekend, with the same signature element that built its following: completely secret lineups, revealed only when the performers hit the stage. Part of what has fueled that demand is exactly that unpredictability.