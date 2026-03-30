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NYLON House Dance 100 Miami Music Week Event: John Summit Leads Inaugural Celebration

Inside NYLON House’s Debut Dance 100 Party With GHOST Energy, Belvedere Vodka, and Dance Music’s Most Influential Names
Crowd gathers at NYLON House Dance 100 event with neon lights and party atmosphere
NYLON House’s debut Dance 100 celebration electrifies Miami Music Week as a packed crowd gathers under glowing lights for an unforgettable night of music, culture, and connectionDiana Zapata / BFA
3 min read

On March 26, 2026, Miami Music Week added another standout moment to its packed calendar with the debut of NYLON House’s Dance 100 celebration. Presented by GHOST Energy, the invitation-only event marked the launch of NYLON’s inaugural list spotlighting the top DJs and producers shaping today’s dance music landscape.

Hosted as one of the week’s most closely watched gatherings, the evening brought together NYLON Members, industry leaders, and cultural figures for a night that balanced recognition with performance. Drinks flowed courtesy of Belvedere Vodka, setting the tone for an event that leaned into both energy and intention.

Crowd dancing with raised hands at nightclub event
Group holding drinks and posing at nightlife event
Overhead view of crowded outdoor party with stage and lighting
Crowd mingling at outdoor NYLON House party under illuminated sign at night
Bar setup with GHOST Energy branding and staff serving drinks
Group of women seated together in stylish outfits at nightlife event

John Summit Tops the List

At the center of the celebration was John Summit, who claimed the No. 1 spot on the first-ever NYLON House Dance 100. The list was developed by a panel of more than 60 industry experts, positioning it as a new reference point within the global dance music scene.

Summit also headlined the evening, delivering a performance that anchored the event and carried the crowd through one of the most talked-about nights of Miami Music Week. Alongside the event, NYLON released an exclusive print edition dedicated to the Dance 100, adding a tangible layer to the announcement.

DJ performing at nightclub with crowd and warm stage lighting
DJ John Summit performs at NYLON House Dance 100, delivering a headline set that energized the Miami Music Week crowdDiana Zapata / BFA
Crowd gathers at NYLON House Dance 100 event with neon lights and party atmosphere
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A Guest List Reflecting the Industry

The room reflected the breadth of the dance music community and its surrounding culture. Among the attendees were Rachel Zoe, Sara Landry, HUGEL, Jazzy, OMRI., Beau Cruz, Hannah Godwin, Austin Millz, Dylan Barbour, Myles O’Neal, Emma Pasarow, Lucas Thomashow, Kelley Flanagan, Brithany Gavidia, Zander Bleck, Yana Khan, Sydney Miller, Martha Luna, Josh Davis, Ale Cuadrado, Lauren Maenner, Lauren McCarthy, Eddie Sears, Brenna Rose, Isabel Giler, Rachel Greenan, Jenea White, Nick Saidy, Nicha Tabrizi, Arlene Garcia, Peter Pham, and more.

The mix of DJs, creatives, and industry insiders reinforced the event’s role as both a celebration and a meeting point for those shaping the future of the genre.

Guests at NYLON House’s Dance 100 celebration
Guests at NYLON House’s Dance 100 celebration
Guests at NYLON House’s Dance 100 celebration

A Platform for What Comes Next

The debut of the Dance 100 signals a broader expansion of NYLON House’s presence within music culture. By bringing together artists, tastemakers, and decision-makers in one space, the event positioned itself as more than a one-night gathering.

Lauren McCarthy, Editor-in-Chief of NYLON, captured the timing and intent behind the launch:

“Miami Music Week is the perfect moment to debut our first Dance 100. Tonight brought together the artists and insiders shaping where dance music is headed, and we’re proud to recognize the talent driving the culture forward.”

Lauren McCarthy, Editor-in-Chief of NYLON

As Miami Music Week continues to evolve, moments like this help define its cultural footprint. The Dance 100 offers a snapshot of the current landscape while hinting at what is still to come.
Party crowd dancing under neon NYLON sign at night
Guests dance beneath the glowing NYLON sign as the Dance 100 celebration reaches a peak moment of energy and excitementDiana Zapata / BFA
As Miami Music Week continues to evolve, moments like this help define its cultural footprint. The Dance 100 offers a snapshot of the current landscape while hinting at what is still to come.
Crowd gathers at NYLON House Dance 100 event with neon lights and party atmosphere
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