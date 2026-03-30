NYLON House Dance 100 Miami Music Week Event: John Summit Leads Inaugural Celebration

On March 26, 2026, Miami Music Week added another standout moment to its packed calendar with the debut of NYLON House’s Dance 100 celebration. Presented by GHOST Energy, the invitation-only event marked the launch of NYLON’s inaugural list spotlighting the top DJs and producers shaping today’s dance music landscape.
Hosted as one of the week’s most closely watched gatherings, the evening brought together NYLON Members, industry leaders, and cultural figures for a night that balanced recognition with performance. Drinks flowed courtesy of Belvedere Vodka, setting the tone for an event that leaned into both energy and intention.
At the center of the celebration was John Summit, who claimed the No. 1 spot on the first-ever NYLON House Dance 100. The list was developed by a panel of more than 60 industry experts, positioning it as a new reference point within the global dance music scene.
Summit also headlined the evening, delivering a performance that anchored the event and carried the crowd through one of the most talked-about nights of Miami Music Week. Alongside the event, NYLON released an exclusive print edition dedicated to the Dance 100, adding a tangible layer to the announcement.
The room reflected the breadth of the dance music community and its surrounding culture. Among the attendees were Rachel Zoe, Sara Landry, HUGEL, Jazzy, OMRI., Beau Cruz, Hannah Godwin, Austin Millz, Dylan Barbour, Myles O’Neal, Emma Pasarow, Lucas Thomashow, Kelley Flanagan, Brithany Gavidia, Zander Bleck, Yana Khan, Sydney Miller, Martha Luna, Josh Davis, Ale Cuadrado, Lauren Maenner, Lauren McCarthy, Eddie Sears, Brenna Rose, Isabel Giler, Rachel Greenan, Jenea White, Nick Saidy, Nicha Tabrizi, Arlene Garcia, Peter Pham, and more.
The mix of DJs, creatives, and industry insiders reinforced the event’s role as both a celebration and a meeting point for those shaping the future of the genre.
The debut of the Dance 100 signals a broader expansion of NYLON House’s presence within music culture. By bringing together artists, tastemakers, and decision-makers in one space, the event positioned itself as more than a one-night gathering.
“Miami Music Week is the perfect moment to debut our first Dance 100. Tonight brought together the artists and insiders shaping where dance music is headed, and we’re proud to recognize the talent driving the culture forward.”
Lauren McCarthy, Editor-in-Chief of NYLON
As Miami Music Week continues to evolve, moments like this help define its cultural footprint. The Dance 100 offers a snapshot of the current landscape while hinting at what is still to come.
As Miami Music Week continues to evolve, moments like this help define its cultural footprint. The Dance 100 offers a snapshot of the current landscape while hinting at what is still to come.