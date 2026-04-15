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Los Angeles Finalizes FIFA World Cup 2026™ Match Schedule and Launches Pacific Surfliner Partnership to Expand Fan Access

With Teams and Matchups Now Confirmed, New Rail Service and Fare Discounts Make It Easier to Experience Matches and Citywide Programming Across Southern California
SoFi Stadium interior with FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles branding displayed on screens
Los Angeles gears up for FIFA World Cup 2026 with confirmed matches and expanded rail access across Southern CaliforniaCredit: Noel Vasquez, Courtesy of LA Tourism
3 min read

LOS ANGELES — As Los Angeles prepares to host FIFA World Cup 2026™, including the United States Men’s National Team’s opening match and the Quarterfinal, the city has reached a major milestone with the completion of its official match schedule, alongside new transportation initiatives designed to support seamless travel for fans across the region.

Three people holding FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles soccer balls at event
Supporters pose with FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles soccer balls at fan activationCredit: Andrew Henderson, Courtesy of LA Tourism

Following the final round of qualifying matches, Los Angeles will host eight FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches at SoFi Stadium, featuring Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, New Zealand, Paraguay, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the United States Men’s National Team. Notable updates include Bosnia and Herzegovina joining Group B to face Switzerland on June 18, and Türkiye joining Group D to face the United States Men’s National Team on June 25.

In parallel, the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board and the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency (Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®) have announced a new partnership to expand regional access throughout the tournament. With increased service and a limited-time fare discount, Pacific Surfliner offers a convenient, car-free way for fans to travel between matches, fan events, and destinations across Southern California.

What

Pacific Surfliner train traveling along coastline with homes and beach nearby
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner travels along Southern California coast during World Cup campaignCourtesy of LA Tourism

  • Final FIFA World Cup 2026™ match schedule for Los Angeles, including confirmed teams and matchups

  • New Pacific Surfliner partnership with LA Tourism, featuring expanded service and discounted fares for tournament travel

SoFi Stadium interior with FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles branding displayed on screens
Los Angeles Tourism Launches Global 2026 Campaign Inviting Fans to “Start Your World Cup Experience in LA”

When

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train with FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles wrap
Pacific Surfliner train wrapped in FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles campaign brandingCourtesy of LA Tourism

  • FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Los Angeles: June 12 - July 10, 2026

  • Key matches include:

    • June 12: USA vs. Paraguay

    • June 18: Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

    • June 25: Türkiye vs. USA

    • July 10: Quarterfinal match

  • Pacific Surfliner travel offer valid: May 1 - July 15, 2026

Where

Close-up of FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles soccer ball in stadium seating
FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles branded soccer ball inside SoFi Stadium overlooking pitchCredit: Noel Vasquez, Courtesy of LA Tourism

  • SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Stadium) in Inglewood

  • Pacific Surfliner’s 351-mile coastal route connecting San Diego, Orange County, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles

Details

Three people holding Los Angeles World Cup 2026 scarves at train station
Fans pose with Los Angeles World Cup 2026 scarves inside Union StationCredit: Andrew Henderson, Courtesy of LA Tourism

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B) and Türkiye (Group D) complete the Los Angeles match schedule following European qualifiers

  • Eight matches confirmed in Los Angeles, including Group Stage, Round of 32, and Quarterfinal play

  • Full team lineup includes Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, New Zealand, Paraguay, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the United States

  • Citywide fan programming will extend beyond the stadium, including the official FIFA Fan Festival™ at the LA Memorial Coliseum (June 11-15) and a network of LA World Cup 26 Fan Zones

  • 20% discount on Pacific Surfliner fares to/from Los Angeles (PacificSurfliner.com/soccer2026).

  • Additional daily round-trip between Los Angeles and San Diego.

  • Direct access to Downtown LA (Union Station) with connections to Metro, shuttle services, and event venues

  • Onboard amenities include Wi-Fi, café car, and scenic coastal views.

SoFi Stadium interior with FIFA World Cup 2026 Los Angeles branding displayed on screens
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