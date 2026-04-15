Los Angeles Finalizes FIFA World Cup 2026™ Match Schedule and Launches Pacific Surfliner Partnership to Expand Fan Access

LOS ANGELES — As Los Angeles prepares to host FIFA World Cup 2026™, including the United States Men’s National Team’s opening match and the Quarterfinal, the city has reached a major milestone with the completion of its official match schedule, alongside new transportation initiatives designed to support seamless travel for fans across the region.
Following the final round of qualifying matches, Los Angeles will host eight FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches at SoFi Stadium, featuring Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, New Zealand, Paraguay, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the United States Men’s National Team. Notable updates include Bosnia and Herzegovina joining Group B to face Switzerland on June 18, and Türkiye joining Group D to face the United States Men’s National Team on June 25.
In parallel, the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board and the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency (Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®) have announced a new partnership to expand regional access throughout the tournament. With increased service and a limited-time fare discount, Pacific Surfliner offers a convenient, car-free way for fans to travel between matches, fan events, and destinations across Southern California.
Final FIFA World Cup 2026™ match schedule for Los Angeles, including confirmed teams and matchups
New Pacific Surfliner partnership with LA Tourism, featuring expanded service and discounted fares for tournament travel
FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Los Angeles: June 12 - July 10, 2026
Key matches include:
June 12: USA vs. Paraguay
June 18: Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
June 25: Türkiye vs. USA
July 10: Quarterfinal match
Pacific Surfliner travel offer valid: May 1 - July 15, 2026
SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Stadium) in Inglewood
Pacific Surfliner’s 351-mile coastal route connecting San Diego, Orange County, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles
Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B) and Türkiye (Group D) complete the Los Angeles match schedule following European qualifiers
Eight matches confirmed in Los Angeles, including Group Stage, Round of 32, and Quarterfinal play
Full team lineup includes Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran, New Zealand, Paraguay, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the United States
Citywide fan programming will extend beyond the stadium, including the official FIFA Fan Festival™ at the LA Memorial Coliseum (June 11-15) and a network of LA World Cup 26 Fan Zones
20% discount on Pacific Surfliner fares to/from Los Angeles (PacificSurfliner.com/soccer2026).
Additional daily round-trip between Los Angeles and San Diego.
Direct access to Downtown LA (Union Station) with connections to Metro, shuttle services, and event venues
Onboard amenities include Wi-Fi, café car, and scenic coastal views.
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