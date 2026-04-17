Cortadito Coffee House: A Modern Celebration of Latin-Inspired Coffee Culture and All-Day Flavor

Miami, FL — April 16, 2026 — Cortadito Coffee House, a vibrant Miami-born café and all-day breakfast destination, continues to redefine the city’s coffee scene by blending the warmth of Miami coffee traditions with modern fast-casual dining. Rooted in the energy and community spirit of Miami, Cortadito offers high-quality coffee, fresh made-to-order food, and a welcoming atmosphere designed for everyday life, with its fourth Miami location opening soon in Downtown.
Inspired by the rhythm of Miami life, Cortadito Coffee House was created as a place where people can stop in, fuel up, and feel at home. It’s a brand rooted in tradition but designed for how people live today, fast, consistent, and always welcoming.
At the heart of Cortadito is a menu that balances latin coffee staples with modern café favorites. Guests can expect expertly crafted drinks ranging from classic cortaditos to mocha, caramel, hazelnut, and pistachio-flavored cortaditos, as well as lattes inspired by flavors like caramel flan. The menu also features espresso drinks alongside matcha, smoothies, and iced specialties.
The food menu is equally approachable, featuring everything from pressed breakfast sandwiches and croissants to a classic Cuban breakfast dish with scrambled eggs, ham croquetas, protein, and a warm, buttery tostada. Cortadito also offers fresh pastries, sandwiches, wraps, and other made-to-order options designed for both grab-and-go moments and slower mornings.
As part of its commitment to sustainability, Cortadito’s Washington Ave location has partnered with Compost for Life to reduce food waste across its operations. The team collects everyday scraps—including eggshells, used coffee grounds, fruit peels, and leftover pastry trimmings—which are then picked up and composted. It’s a simple, consistent system that keeps waste out of landfills and gives organic material a second life.
Whether it’s streamlining service for efficiency or making small, impactful changes behind the scenes, Cortadito continues to evolve responsibly alongside its community—proving that sustainability doesn’t have to be complicated to make a difference.
With locations across Miami Beach and Brickell—and an outpost in Las Vegas—Cortadito Coffee House brings its signature experience to some of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Each location reflects the brand’s identity: clean, inviting, and built for everyday use, with comfortable seating, outdoor options, and a natural flow between quick stops and longer stays.
Cortadito goes beyond coffee with offerings designed to fit seamlessly into daily life. The Cortadito Club rewards loyal guests with perks like complimentary drinks and bites, while the brand’s catering program brings its signature flavors—from Cuban pastries to breakfast favorites—to offices, events, and gatherings of all sizes.
As the brand continues to grow, its mission remains the same: serve great coffee, make good food, and create spaces people return to, every single day.
1656 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
1429 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
800 Brickell Ave, Suite 105, Miami, FL 33131
Coming soon to Downtown Miami
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