Keliki, Our Home: Capella Ubud Marks Eight Years With a Journey of Forest, Community, and Firefly Conservation

This July, Capella Ubud, Bali marks eight years in Ubud’s forested valley with Keliki, Our Home, a curated anniversary journey that unfolds over two nights, thoughtfully designed to immerse guests in the spirit of its home village through forest, community, and conservation.
Long before it became a destination, Capella Ubud was part of Keliki Village, shaped by its people and guided by its traditions. Today, the camp remains deeply connected to its surroundings, with many team members drawn from local communities, including those who have been part of the journey since pre-opening. Through ongoing English language classes and skills development programs, Capella Ubud continues to support local youth and future generations. This connection is further expressed through Capella Curates, where guest experiences are shaped in collaboration with the community. The Keliki painting journey with local artists and guided village walks offer meaningful exchanges that connect guests with the living culture of the destination.
At the heart of this anniversary, Keliki, Our Home presents a curated two-night journey, inviting guests to experience newly introduced programs, each reflecting the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana - the harmonious relationship between people, nature, and the spiritual realm.
The journey begins with arrival into the forest and unfolds through layers of discovery, with a botanical walk and birdwatching experience that extends from the camp’s forest trails into the rice fields of Keliki Village, where indigenous flora and native birdlife reveal the richness of the surrounding ecosystem.
Returning to the camp as night falls, guests take part in Sandikala - a traditional Balinese ritual held at the camp’s temple at the threshold between day and night. Offerings are placed and prayers spoken under the guidance of the camp’s rangers.
At the heart of the journey is Bring Back the Light, an experience found nowhere else in Bali’s luxury hospitality landscape. At dusk, guests travel to neighbouring Taro Village, where a community-led conservation initiative is restoring freshwater habitats, clean-farmed rice paddies, and unlit corridors that fireflies depend on.
The work is succeeding. Fireflies, once absent from landscapes affected by chemical farming and artificial light, are returning. Guests can witness this firsthand at dusk, as the first lights begin to pulse across the tree line: a quiet, luminous measure of what regenerative land stewardship can achieve.
The following morning, the journey turns inward with A Soul Reborn, a water purification ritual at the sacred Wos River Temple at the heart of the camp. Dressed in traditional Balinese attire, guests enter a spring-fed cleansing ritual rooted in devotional practices carried through generations.
Designed by architect Bill Bensley as an intimate tented camp set within a forested valley, Capella Ubud was conceived around a single principle: that a building should honour its landscape rather than replace it. The camp’s 22 tents sit within the jungle rather than atop it; its natural soundtrack is birdsong and flowing river water.
The anniversary package is anchored in a one-bedroom tent with a private pool, the camp’s base experience, alongside daily breakfast at Mads Lange overlooking the forest valley, and botanical walks and birdwatching journeys that extend from the camp into Keliki Village.
“For us, this anniversary is not only about celebrating Capella Ubud. It is about honouring Keliki Village - the farmers, artists, and community whose traditions continue to inspire every experience we share with our guests.” - Christian Jaquier, General Manager, Capella Ubud, Bali.
Two nights in a one-bedroom tent with private pool
Daily breakfast at Mads Lange overlooking the forest valley
Botanical walk and birdwatching through the camp’s forest trails and Keliki Village rice fields
Bring Back the Light - a firefly conservation journey in Taro Village
Sandikala - a traditional Balinese ritual of gratitude at the camp temple
A Soul Reborn - a water purification ritual at the sacred Wos River Temple
For guests wishing to extend their stay, a third night may be added at a preferred rate, allowing time to move deeper into Keliki Village’s rhythms - its agrarian traditions and the quiet art of miniature painting.
The experience will be available for booking from 15 April 2026, for stays until 31 December 2026. For further information and reservations, please contact reservations.ubud@capellahotels.com.
Rates for the two-night Keliki, Our Home journey start from IDR 19,873,023 (approx. GBP 855) per night, in a One-Bedroom Terrace Tent, subject to a 21% tax and service charge.
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