Keliki, Our Home: Capella Ubud Marks Eight Years With a Journey of Forest, Community, and Firefly Conservation

Long before it became a destination, Capella Ubud was part of Keliki Village, shaped by its people and guided by its traditions. Today, the camp remains deeply connected to its surroundings, with many team members drawn from local communities, including those who have been part of the journey since pre-opening. Through ongoing English language classes and skills development programs, Capella Ubud continues to support local youth and future generations. This connection is further expressed through Capella Curates, where guest experiences are shaped in collaboration with the community. The Keliki painting journey with local artists and guided village walks offer meaningful exchanges that connect guests with the living culture of the destination.