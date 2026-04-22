Moms Climb Free This Mother's Day at The Adventure Park at Long Island

BOGO Ticket Offer Returns Sunday, May 10, 2026
Wheatley Heights, NY – April 15, 2026 – Skip the brunch reservation this year. The Adventure Park at Long Island has something better planned for Mom: a morning (or afternoon) high above the ground, navigating ziplines and ropes courses with the people she loves most.
The Park is offering its annual Mother's Day BOGO deal on Sunday, May 10 — purchase one 3-hour climbing ticket and Mom's ticket is on us. It's a simple way to turn Mother's Day into an adventure she'll rave about.
"Moms do so much for their families all year long," said Park Manager Phil Insalaco. "We love being the place where they get to have a little fun, let loose, and make some memories together."
Online: Head to https://myadventurepark.com/event/moms-climb-free-on-mothers-day-liap/ and choose the "Mother's Day BOGO" ticket option. Add two tickets to your cart — the discount applies automatically at checkout.
By Phone: Give us a call at 631-983-3844 and request the Mother's Day BOGO. We'll help you lock in a climb time that works for your family.
The Park will be open 10 AM–6 PM on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10. The BOGO offer is valid that day only and cannot be combined with other promotions or events. Tickets are non-refundable but may be exchanged for Adventure Park Account Credit in the amount paid.
The 14 trails at The Adventure Park consist of various challenges in the trees, including bridges, tightropes, ladders, and 49 ziplines. Participants wear harnesses with clips that connect to the trail’s safety system, ensuring that they are always locked on to the course until they reach the end. The main trails are designed for ages 7 to adult, and an Adventure Playground provides a low-to-the-ground adventure experience for little climbers ages 3-6.
Non-climbing participants are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground and enjoy the property’s nature trails and picnic tables.
The Adventure Park at Long Island is open to the general public and is located on the Henry Kaufmann Campground on Long Island. The address is 75 Colonial Springs Road, East Gate in Wheatley Heights, NY. Guests are encouraged to book ahead on the Park's website or by calling 631-983-3844.
The Adventure Park at Long Island is designed, built and operated by Outdoor Venture Group.
For further details and updates, please visit: myAdventurePark.com/LIAP or 631-983-3844.
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