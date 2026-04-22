Moms Climb Free This Mother's Day at The Adventure Park at Long Island

The 14 trails at The Adventure Park consist of various challenges in the trees, including bridges, tightropes, ladders, and 49 ziplines. Participants wear harnesses with clips that connect to the trail’s safety system, ensuring that they are always locked on to the course until they reach the end. The main trails are designed for ages 7 to adult, and an Adventure Playground provides a low-to-the-ground adventure experience for little climbers ages 3-6.