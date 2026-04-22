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Moms Climb Free This Mother's Day at The Adventure Park at Long Island

Long Island’s Premier Outdoor Adventure Park Celebrates Moms with a Day in the Trees
Mother and daughter with group wearing harnesses on treetop ropes course platform
Families gather high in the trees at The Adventure Park, celebrating connection and adventure together this Mother’s DayCourtesy of Outdoor Venture Group
3 min read

BOGO Ticket Offer Returns Sunday, May 10, 2026

Wheatley Heights, NY – April 15, 2026 – Skip the brunch reservation this year. The Adventure Park at Long Island has something better planned for Mom: a morning (or afternoon) high above the ground, navigating ziplines and ropes courses with the people she loves most.

The Park is offering its annual Mother's Day BOGO deal on Sunday, May 10 — purchase one 3-hour climbing ticket and Mom's ticket is on us. It's a simple way to turn Mother's Day into an adventure she'll rave about.

"Moms do so much for their families all year long," said Park Manager Phil Insalaco. "We love being the place where they get to have a little fun, let loose, and make some memories together."

Group of people wearing harnesses on wooden platform at adventure park ropes course
Guests gather on a treetop platform at The Adventure Park, preparing for ropes course and zipline experiences in a forest settingCourtesy of Outdoor Venture Group
Mother and daughter with group wearing harnesses on treetop ropes course platform
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Ready to book? Here's how:

  • Online: Head to https://myadventurepark.com/event/moms-climb-free-on-mothers-day-liap/ and choose the "Mother's Day BOGO" ticket option. Add two tickets to your cart — the discount applies automatically at checkout.

  • By Phone: Give us a call at 631-983-3844 and request the Mother's Day BOGO. We'll help you lock in a climb time that works for your family.

The Park will be open 10 AM–6 PM on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10. The BOGO offer is valid that day only and cannot be combined with other promotions or events. Tickets are non-refundable but may be exchanged for Adventure Park Account Credit in the amount paid.

About The Adventure Park at Long Island

Person ziplining through forest ropes course with harness at adventure park
A guest ziplines through a forest ropes course at The Adventure Park Long Island, enjoying an elevated outdoor adventure experienceCourtesy of Outdoor Venture Group

The 14 trails at The Adventure Park consist of various challenges in the trees, including bridges, tightropes, ladders, and 49 ziplines. Participants wear harnesses with clips that connect to the trail’s safety system, ensuring that they are always locked on to the course until they reach the end. The main trails are designed for ages 7 to adult, and an Adventure Playground provides a low-to-the-ground adventure experience for little climbers ages 3-6.

Non-climbing participants are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground and enjoy the property’s nature trails and picnic tables.

Person ziplining through trees wearing harness at adventure park
A participant glides along a zipline at The Adventure Park Long Island, highlighting active outdoor recreation in a wooded settingCourtesy of Outdoor Venture Group

The Adventure Park at Long Island is open to the general public and is located on the Henry Kaufmann Campground on Long Island. The address is 75 Colonial Springs Road, East Gate in Wheatley Heights, NY. Guests are encouraged to book ahead on the Park's website or by calling 631-983-3844.

The Adventure Park at Long Island is designed, built and operated by Outdoor Venture Group.

For further details and updates, please visit: myAdventurePark.com/LIAP or 631-983-3844.

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