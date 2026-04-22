Tribeca’s Midnight Parade: Chuck Connelly’s Art Runs Wild at One Art Space

At the heart of the exhibition is “Animals in the Street,” a 1994 painting created during a period when Chuck Connelly was living and working from his loft studio on Franklin Street in Tribeca. The work transforms everyday neighborhood life into something theatrical, charged and unforgettable. In Connelly’s vision, the people moving along the street take on animal identities, each one carrying a distinct personality and rhythm. Friends and neighbors emerge from the crowd in altered form, while one commanding figure, a judge, becomes a fierce lion in a trench coat on his way toward Chambers Street. The artist himself appears as a horse, standing softly to the side in bohemian dress, quietly observing the rush around him.