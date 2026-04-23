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Global Conservation Leaders Unite in Hong Kong as Pink Dolphin Fund Honors Advocacy Efforts

International Summit Spotlights Urgent Marine Protection as Fund Celebrates Champions of Endangered Pink Dolphins
Large-scale event with stage performance and pink dolphin visuals
An immersive evening in Hong Kong brings together global voices for marine conservation, with performances and visuals spotlighting the endangered pink dolphinCourtesy of Pink Dolphin Fund
4 min read

The Pink Dolphin Fund hosted a landmark event at Dorsett Kai Tak titled “The Voice of the Pink Dolphin: A Conversation on Survival.” The immersive evening served as a powerful call to action for the protection of the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin (Sousa chinensis), an iconic species that has inhabited Hong Kong’s waters since the 17th century but now faces existential threats.

As a living barometer of marine health, the Chinese White Dolphin (or Pink Dolphin) is currently struggling against unprecedented coastal development, rising noise pollution, and the escalating impacts of climate change. The event emphasized that these sentient beings are sending a distress signal regarding the state of our shared global ecosystem.

Mr Tan Shizhen, ⁠⁠Lindsay Porter OBE, Ms Zhou Yingying, ⁠⁠⁠⁠and Mr Simone Panigada PH.D.
Mr Tan Shizhen, ⁠⁠Lindsay Porter OBE, Ms Zhou Yingying, ⁠⁠⁠⁠and Mr Simone Panigada PH.D. onstage at The Pink Dolphin Fund eventCourtesy of Pink Dolphin Fund

During the evening, three prestigious awards were announced, recognizing excellence in storytelling, policy leadership, and ecosystem restoration. The honorees represent a diverse cross-section of media, academia, and international institutions dedicated to the protection of our oceans.

Ocean Wave Maker Award: CCTV & Guangdong TV

The Ocean Wave Maker Award was presented to CCTV, Guangdong Radio and Television, and Zhuhai Media Group for their co-produced documentary work on the Chinese White Dolphin. This category focuses on Documentary, Film, and Journalism, with winners selected based on exceptional storytelling and a demonstrated ability to create a measurable public impact.

Ocean Policy Leader Award: Dr Lindsay Porter OBE

The Ocean Policy Leader Award was bestowed upon Dr Lindsay Porter OBE for her career-long dedication to formal and informal research. This award recognizes individuals who succeed in inspiring action and driving behavioral change among policymakers and management authorities to ensure the survival of marine species.

Lindsay Porter OBE and ⁠⁠Ms Margaret Chiu onstage at The Pink Dolphin Fund event
Lindsay Porter OBE and ⁠⁠Ms Margaret Chiu onstage at The Pink Dolphin Fund eventCourtesy of Pink Dolphin Fund

Ocean Impact Award: International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

The Ocean Impact Award was granted to the IUCN, a consultative body to the United Nations. The award highlights the organisation’s primary focus on habitat protection and ecosystems. The IUCN was selected for its tangible success in rebuilding threatened species populations and its significant contributions to restoring vital marine habitats globally.

Large-scale event with stage performance and pink dolphin visuals
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The Fund highlighted the alarming decline in juvenile dolphin sightings in the Pearl River Delta, specifically around Lantau Island and the Sha Chau and Lung Kwu Chau Marine Parks. The event aimed to reframe the dolphin not just as a marine species, but as a vital part of Hong Kong’s cultural heritage and a symbol of resilience, passion, and harmony.

Ms Selina Peng and Ms Margaret Chiu at The Pink Dolphin Fund event
Ms Selina Peng and Ms Margaret Chiu at The Pink Dolphin Fund eventCourtesy of Pink Dolphin Fund

The Pink Dolphin Fund reiterated its mission to promote concrete actions to safeguard marine habitats. The core message of the event was clear: saving the dolphins is synonymous with ensuring clean water and a healthy environment, which are the fundamental building blocks of global peace.

"Protecting pink dolphins is an ecological urgency, but it is also a reflection of the future we choose to build—a chapter of hope and global unity." stated Margaret Chiu, founder of Pink Dolphin Fund.

The award event culminated in a message of unity, asserting that the health of the marine ecosystem is the foundation for human prosperity. By protecting the Pearl River Delta’s "Pinkie", the Fund aims to build a future that bridges innovation with compassion, ensuring this icon of the Pacific Rim continues to thrive for another thousand years.

Mr Tan Shizhen and Ms Zhou Yingying speak onstage at The Pink Dolphin Fund event
Mr Tan Shizhen and Ms Zhou Yingying speak onstage at The Pink Dolphin Fund eventCourtesy of Pink Dolphin Fund

About The Pink Dolphin Fund

The Pink Dolphin Fund, established by the Chiu family, was founded to raise public awareness regarding the sharp decline of the Pink Dolphin population and to protect the species through dedicated advocacy, education, and regional cooperation. Building on the family's long-standing commitment to environmental preservation, the Fund focuses on the establishment of unified marine sanctuaries across the Pearl River Delta and the Greater Bay Area, ensuring these natural symbols of resilience are safeguarded for future generations.

For more information, please visit: www.pinkdolphinfund.org

Honorees pose onstage at The Pink Dolphin Fund event
Mr Mickey K. M. LAI, ⁠⁠Mr Tan Shizhen,⁠ Lindsay Porter OBE,⁠ ⁠⁠Ms Zhou Yingying,⁠ ⁠⁠Mr Simone Panigada PH.D., Ms Margaret Chiu, ⁠and Mr Liu Yichuan at The Pink Dolphin Fund eventCourtesy of Pink Dolphin Fund

About the Chiu Family

The Chiu family has long been a pillar of philanthropy and community leadership across the Asia-Pacific region. Led by the visionary legacy of the late Deacon Chiu Te-ken (JP), the family has consistently bridged the worlds of international business and social responsibility.

Their philanthropic mission is rooted in the belief that sustainable progress must honor both cultural heritage and environmental preservation. Through various foundations and leadership roles—including tenures with the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, The Better Hong Kong Foundation, and the China-United States Exchange Foundation—the Chiu family has championed initiatives in education, the arts, and ecological conservation. Leveraging the global reach of the Far East Group, the family continues its commitment to ensuring that innovation and nature coexist in harmony for future generations.

Large-scale event with stage performance and pink dolphin visuals
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