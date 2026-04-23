The Inverness Castle Experience Marks Earth Day by Showcasing Sustainability at its Heart

To mark Earth Day 2026 on Wednesday, April 22, The Inverness Castle Experience highlighted how sustainability has shaped the landmark redevelopment of the nationally significant listed building. Which demonstrates how heritage sites can be adapted responsibly while responding to the climate and nature emergencies.
Throughout the project, careful consideration has been given to reducing environmental impact, enhancing biodiversity and supporting low‑carbon operations, while protecting the castle’s historic character and strengthening its connection to the Highlands.
The castle grounds have been transformed into a greener, more wildlife‑friendly landscape in the heart of Inverness. Native plants and wildflowers now support insects and pollinators, with mature trees carefully retained and protected. The planting scheme focuses on long‑term care and genuine biodiversity gain.
New habitats created as part of the project include swift boxes, insect‑friendly planting, log piles and a sedum (green) roof. In a first for Inverness, a peregrine falcon nesting platform has been installed on the castle, alongside a pine marten nesting box, helping wildlife thrive within an urban environment.
Despite its listed status, Inverness Castle has undergone major energy‑efficiency upgrades. Improvements include enhanced insulation, refurbished and draft‑proofed windows, and modern ventilation systems, dramatically improving comfort and performance.
As a result, the building’s Energy Performance Certificate rating has improved from EPC F to EPC B+, demonstrating how historic buildings can be sensitively upgraded for sustainable, modern use.
The castle no longer uses fossil fuels. Heating is now provided by air-source heat pumps, making the building Net Zero-ready as the electricity grid continues to decarbonize.
Smart monitoring systems track energy use across the site, supporting ongoing demand reductions. The wider project also encourages low‑carbon choices through cycle facilities, active‑travel links and a strong commitment to local sourcing.
All heating is supplied through a new Sustainable Energy Centre, which also serves the nearby Inverness Town House. Across the building, 100% LED lighting is used, supported by sensors and smart controls to minimize energy waste. External lighting has been carefully designed to highlight the Castle while reducing unnecessary light spill.
Sustainability also extends to the experience’s commitment to its local supply chain, with over 35 local retail makers and food and drink suppliers currently engaged. Sourcing locally reduces food miles and transport emissions, supports shorter supply chains, and strengthens the regional economy, ensuring that environmental, cultural, and economic sustainability go hand in hand.
Steve Walsh, Chief Executive of High Life Highland, said, “Now fully operational, The Inverness Castle Experience shows how sustainability can be embedded in the everyday running of a nationally significant heritage site.”
“From enhancing biodiversity and eliminating fossil fuels to supporting local producers, sustainability is not an add‑on here – it is part of how the experience operates. This approach allows us to protect and celebrate this historic building while responding meaningfully to the climate and nature emergencies, and delivering lasting benefits for the Highlands - environmentally, culturally and economically.”
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.