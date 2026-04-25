The Datai Langkawi Launches New Catamaran Expeditions Across the Andaman Sea and Beyond

Luxury rainforest resort The Datai Langkawi invites guests to set sail on the Andaman Sea and to explore the lesser-known parts of Langkawi and neighbouring southern Thailand, with new routes aboard the resort’s own catamaran, Gadis Pulao. Available for shared or private charters, each journey offers an intimate encounter with the quiet majesty of the surrounding archipelago, filled with hidden coves, untouched beaches, and serene seascapes. In 2026, the resort also introduced its first overnight private charter experience, sailing to the idyllic island of Koh Lipe in southern Thailand.
Meaning ‘the island lady’ in Malay, The Datai Langkawi’s sleek Gadis Pulao, a 54-foot catamaran, accommodates up to 12 guests and offers a series of half and full-day sailing experiences around Langkawi and overnight trips to southern Thailand’s Andaman archipelago. The half-day Discovery Cruise sails north from Datai Bay towards Koh Tarutao National Park in southern Thailand, the country’s first marine National Park, before tracing the dramatic Machinchang coastline and the scenic Straits of Chinchin, with opportunities to swim and enjoy a picnic lunch on board. The Sunset Cocktail Cruise explores the Andaman Sea at golden hour, cruising past Datai Bay and Tanjung Chinchin as guests enjoy canapés and drinks while watching the changing colours of the sky.
For those seeking a more personalized experience, private charters range from four-hour to full-day voyages. The half-day private cruise follows the scenic route towards Koh Tarutao and the Machinchang coast, with time for swimming, wildlife spotting and relaxing on deck. The full-day Indulgence Cruise ventures further into the Andaman Sea, combining sailing with kayaking, snorkelling and swimming, as well as a chef-prepared lunch and afternoon cocktails on board.
The new overnight Koh Lipe journeys offer ocean escapes that reveal the beauty of the island located within Tarutao National Marine Park, Thailand. Available as two- or three-day private charters, these sailings depart from Telaga Harbour and include stops at key locations in southern Thailand such as Monkey Beach, Pattaya Beach, Koh Adang, Koh Jabang, Koh Hin Ngam and Koh Butang and can be tailored to meet guests’ ideal itineraries around the archipelago. Guests can snorkel vibrant coral gardens, kayak or paddleboard in clear waters, hike to panoramic viewpoints, enjoy private beach picnics, try deep-sea fishing, or explore Koh Lipe’s Walking Street and beachfront nightlife. On board, a dedicated crew and private chef oversee tailored dining experiences, with time balanced between island exploration and relaxed sailing across the Andaman Sea.
Catamaran excursions start from MYR 1,210 (approx. GBP 226) per person.
Rates at The Datai Langkawi start from MYR 3,000 (approx. GBP 561) per night, excluding 10% service charge.
Routes are flexible and can be tailored according to guest preferences and weather. Terms and conditions apply.
For more information on the catamaran experiences, please visit https://www.thedatai.com/experiences/sailing/. To make a reservation, please call +60 4 9500 500 or email reservations@dataihotels.com.
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