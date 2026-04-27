Frances J. Bright Woman’s Club Debutantes Embark on Immersive Miami Study Tour

The non-profit Taste History Art & Culture Study Tours program evolved from the non-profit Taste History Culinary Tours of Historic Palm Beach County developed by historian and volunteer tour guide Lori J. Durante and was launched in 2011. The Taste History Culinary Tours evolved from the non-profit Narrated Bus Tours of Historic Delray Beach, Florida that Durante created in a volunteer capacity in year 2004 that expanded to include other cities that are Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Lantana, Lake Worth Beach, and West Palm Beach. Subsequently, school field trips were also offered. The narrated history tours were hugely popular hosting over 10,000 people. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, in year 2023, the Taste History Art & Culture Study Tours were launched as an additional option of history tours and it was established with its own separate 501c3 status, and the late philanthropist Iris Apfel who passed away in year 2024 made the lead financial donation in year 2023 for the beginning year of those tours.