BYD: The Global Electric Vehicle Power Shift Redefining Luxury Mobility

The conversation around electric vehicles has long centered on design, range, and brand prestige, but that lens misses the deeper transformation now underway. BYD represents a different kind of entrant, one that didn’t evolve into electrification but was built around it from the very beginning. Starting as a battery company in the 1990s, it approached mobility not as an extension of automotive tradition, but as a function of energy control. That distinction now defines its competitive edge.