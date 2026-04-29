Beatriz de la Cámara to Present “The Shape of Silence” at Habibi Miami on May 22

Miami, FL — Prêt-à-couture brand Beatriz de la Cámara will showcase its latest collection, The Shape of Silence, on May 22, 2026, at Habibi Miami. Known for its refined aesthetic and commitment to craftsmanship, the brand continues to redefine modern femininity through a lens of timeless sophistication and conscious design.
Founded in 2010, Beatriz de la Cámara has built a reputation for seamlessly merging traditional tailoring techniques with contemporary versatility. Each collection reflects a meticulous attention to detail, where clean lines, sculptural volumes, and a nuanced approach to color create a delicate equilibrium between simplicity and extravagance.
The Shape of Silence is conceived as an exploration of restraint, precision, and presence. Set within an atmosphere where light diffuses and sound recedes, the collection unfolds as a study in balance, between what is visible and what is essential. Silhouettes are guided by an internal logic, where form becomes language and volume is expressed with intention rather than excess.
White emerges as a symbol of suspended light, while black anchors the collection with depth and clarity. Between these extremes, garments interact with the body in a quiet dialogue, layered with ethereal lightness, structured with purpose, and designed to both protect and reveal. Each piece carries a ceremonial quality, moving with a measured cadence that evokes a sense of ritual and introspection.
Rooted in the traditions of haute couture, every design is crafted as a singular expression, produced in limited quantities or made to order. The brand’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its localized production model, working closely with skilled ateliers and artisans to ensure minimal environmental impact while preserving the integrity of each garment.Soft draping and clean lines define understated luxury dressing
Model in pale blue fitted gown with draped neckline in studio
Designed exclusively for the Virtual Fashion Awards at Miami Fashion Week 2026, The Shape of Silence will be presented as an exclusive showcase available only at Habibi Miami during the runway presentation. Following the show, guests will be invited to a private trunk show where they will have the opportunity to acquire pieces from the collection. Each design will be sold as a one-of-a-kind garment, with no additional production, ensuring every piece remains entirely unique to its owner.
Rather than conforming to the pace of contemporary fashion, The Shape of Silence seeks to interrupt it, offering a moment of stillness, intention, and enduring beauty.
Event: Beatriz de la Cámara – The Shape of Silence
Date: May 22, 2026 | 9PM
Location: Habibi Miami
Beatriz de la Cámara, founded in 2010, is a prêt-à-couture brand celebrated for its timeless sophistication and meticulous craftsmanship. Blending traditional tailoring with contemporary versatility, the brand creates refined, ethereal collections defined by clean lines, thoughtful volume, and a harmonious balance between simplicity and statement. Committed to sustainability, each piece is produced locally in limited quantities or made to order, reflecting a responsible approach rooted in artisanal excellence.
Habibi Miami, a lush waterfront Mediterranean supper club with Arabic influencers helmed by Executive Chef Wladimir Arévalo, transports diners to a royal feast along the banks of the Miami River. Arévalo’s menu highlights craveable, shareable dishes layered with aromatic spices and classic culinary techniques, brought to life through his signature use of citrus, smokiness, and Ras el Hanout. The bar program at Habibi draws on the North African and Mediterranean lifestyle, showcasing unique ingredients and flavors that induce a strong sense of place. Desserts like Baklava Cheesecake provide a sweet finish.
As the evening evolves, Habibi Miami transforms into a captivating dinner theater, complete with roving belly dancers, contortionists, and percussionists that electrify the space with movement and rhythm. Designed by Creative Director Mark Lehmkuhl of Ghosthouse Design Group in collaboration with Love Lake Studios, Habibi inhabits a striking tent-like structure with Moorish architectural nods and décor that transports guests to the vibrancy of French Morocco. The interiors feature Wes Anderson-inspired retro touches, a palette of pink and teal, and whimsical details that evoke a Beatles-era Tangier fever dream. With its seamless blend of culinary excellence, transportive design, and immersive entertainment, Habibi Miami is a true treat for the senses and one of the city’s most alluring destinations.
Habibi Miami is located at 452 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33128
To make a reservation, please visit www.habibimia.com or call 786-883-2800
Instagram: @habibimiami
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