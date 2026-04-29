Beatriz de la Cámara to Present “The Shape of Silence” at Habibi Miami on May 22

Rooted in the traditions of haute couture, every design is crafted as a singular expression, produced in limited quantities or made to order. The brand’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its localized production model, working closely with skilled ateliers and artisans to ensure minimal environmental impact while preserving the integrity of each garment.Soft draping and clean lines define understated luxury dressing

Model in pale blue fitted gown with draped neckline in studio