Nevis Mango Festival Returns with Chef Eric Adjepong Leading Caribbean Culinary Celebration

Mango Festival Opening Event (Thursday, July 2, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM) -Join the Nevis Tourism Authority and Headline Chef Eric Adjepong for the official kickoff of this year's festival. Held at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, this event is free and open to the public.

Nevis Goes Mango (Thursday, July 2, 12:00 PM-12:00 M) Embark on an island-wide culinary trail of mango-infused dishes and cocktails. Create your own itinerary from a list of participating restaurants and bars across Nevis.

Supper Club (Thursday, July 2, 7:30 PM-9:30 PM) Gather at an exclusive venue for an intimate dining experience that puts mangoes front and center. Hosted by Headline Chef Eric Adjepong at Mango Restaurant, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, this is a can't-miss evening for food lovers.

Cooking Masterclass (Friday, July 3, 11:00 AM-12:00 PM) Pick up new techniques as you cook a delicious recipe at your own station alongside Headline Chef Eric Adjepong. Participants cook in either plant-based or meat options. Masterclass tickets include access to Mango Mania. CHASKA Indian Cuisine & Bar (formerly known as Yubrenta), Cades Bay, St. Thomas Parish.

Mango Mania (Friday, July 3, 12:30 PM-5:30 PM) Mango fun under the Nevis sun. From the Mixology Competition featuring local bartenders to Mango Tug-of-War, activities are open to all attendees and all ages. Held at CHASKA Indian Cuisine & Bar, Cades Bay. Separate admission available at EC$10 for adults; children under 12 are free.

Pinney's Beach Bar Crawl (Friday, July 3, 6:00 PM-11:00 PM) Seek out mango-themed drink specials at eight of Pinney's Beach's best bars. Party with friends or join the group as the crawl makes its way along the shoreline. The Pinney’s Beach Bar Crawl is free to join with an RSVP. Attendees pay for their own food and drinks at each location (EC $15 per dish/cocktail).

Passport Food Tour (Saturday, July 4, 11:00 AM-6:00 PM) Get a true taste of the island. Collect stamps as you sample mango-infused dishes and cocktails at bars and restaurants across Nevis. Join the guided tour by party bus or go at your own pace. Tickets are required for the Passport Food Tour, with three package levels available. Samples may be purchased separately at each bar for EC $10.