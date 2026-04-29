Nevis Mango Festival Returns with Chef Eric Adjepong Leading Caribbean Culinary Celebration

NEVIS, April 27, 2026: The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is proud to announce the return of the Nevis Mango Festival, taking place July 2-5, 2026, across the island's most beloved venues. This year's four-day celebration of flavor, culture, and island spirit is headlined by Chef Eric Adjepong, a Food Network star, Top Chef finalist, and culinary champion of West African cuisine who brings an innovative new dimension to the Caribbean's most anticipated summer event.
Known as the Mango Capital of the Caribbean, Nevis is home to 44 varieties of mangoes so fresh and so abundant that they're never exported. The only way to taste them is to come to the island itself, and the Mango Festival is the most delicious reason to do exactly that.
Chef Eric Adjepong is a first-generation Ghanaian American born and raised in New York City, and one of the most compelling culinary voices working today. A finalist on Top Chef Season 16 and a returning competitor on Top Chef All-Stars, Adjepong has built a career on introducing West African cuisine to the mainstream culinary is Washington, D.C. restaurant Elmina, which opened in 2025. Viewers know him from Food Network's Wildcard Kitchen, Alex vs. America, and appearances on Selena + Chef, Chopped, Tournament of Champions, and more.
A Johnson & Wales culinary arts graduate with a Master of Public Health in International Nutrition from the University of Westminster, Chef Adjepong brings technical precision, global perspective, and great cultural pride to Nevis this July.
“Being named Culinary Ambassador for the 2026 Nevis Mango Festival is a true honor,” said Chef Eric Adjepong, Food Network star and Top Chef finalist. “I’m excited to celebrate the island’s incredible culture and flavors, and I can’t wait to taste all the amazing mangoes Nevis has to offer. I’m especially looking forward to hosting an evening of mango-inspired cooking, leading a demonstration, and taking part in the judging during the festival. Make sure to book your tickets!”
Mango Festival Opening Event (Thursday, July 2, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM) -Join the Nevis Tourism Authority and Headline Chef Eric Adjepong for the official kickoff of this year's festival. Held at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, this event is free and open to the public.
Nevis Goes Mango (Thursday, July 2, 12:00 PM-12:00 M) Embark on an island-wide culinary trail of mango-infused dishes and cocktails. Create your own itinerary from a list of participating restaurants and bars across Nevis.
Supper Club (Thursday, July 2, 7:30 PM-9:30 PM) Gather at an exclusive venue for an intimate dining experience that puts mangoes front and center. Hosted by Headline Chef Eric Adjepong at Mango Restaurant, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, this is a can't-miss evening for food lovers.
Cooking Masterclass (Friday, July 3, 11:00 AM-12:00 PM) Pick up new techniques as you cook a delicious recipe at your own station alongside Headline Chef Eric Adjepong. Participants cook in either plant-based or meat options. Masterclass tickets include access to Mango Mania. CHASKA Indian Cuisine & Bar (formerly known as Yubrenta), Cades Bay, St. Thomas Parish.
Mango Mania (Friday, July 3, 12:30 PM-5:30 PM) Mango fun under the Nevis sun. From the Mixology Competition featuring local bartenders to Mango Tug-of-War, activities are open to all attendees and all ages. Held at CHASKA Indian Cuisine & Bar, Cades Bay. Separate admission available at EC$10 for adults; children under 12 are free.
Pinney's Beach Bar Crawl (Friday, July 3, 6:00 PM-11:00 PM) Seek out mango-themed drink specials at eight of Pinney's Beach's best bars. Party with friends or join the group as the crawl makes its way along the shoreline. The Pinney’s Beach Bar Crawl is free to join with an RSVP. Attendees pay for their own food and drinks at each location (EC $15 per dish/cocktail).
Passport Food Tour (Saturday, July 4, 11:00 AM-6:00 PM) Get a true taste of the island. Collect stamps as you sample mango-infused dishes and cocktails at bars and restaurants across Nevis. Join the guided tour by party bus or go at your own pace. Tickets are required for the Passport Food Tour, with three package levels available. Samples may be purchased separately at each bar for EC $10.
For the Love of Mangoes (Sunday, July 5, 11:00 AM-9:00 PM)The Mango Festival's signature event. Join us for all-day fun for all ages, from the thrilling Cooking Competition to a Kids Zone, Face Painting, a Kids Mango Hunt, and the Mango Festival Concert under the stars.
The Nevis Mango Festival was originally created as a way to drive visitation during what is traditionally a quieter period for the island,” said Andia Ravarieré, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority. “Today, it has evolved into one of our most anticipated signature events, attracting visitors from around the world who come to experience the richness of our culture through food. With over 40 varieties of mangoes grown on the island, Nevis offers a truly unique culinary landscape that you won’t find anywhere else in the Caribbean. What began as a local celebration has grown into a global showcase, bringing together our community, international guests, and renowned chefs like Eric Adjepong in a way that feels both authentic and uniquely Nevisian.”
"The Nevis Mango Festival, now in its 12th year, has become a significant culinary event on the Caribbean food scene. Flowing from the abundance of mangoes on Nevis, this unique festival excites the imagination as much as the palate. I invite everyone to come and experience this incredible celebration of mangoes, food, and culture, and experience the warm hospitality of the Nevisian people,” said Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis.
Visitors are encouraged to extend their trip and experience everything Nevis has to offer, from its volcanic hot springs and lush hiking trails to its historic capital, Charlestown, and world-class hospitality.
Hosted by the Nevis Tourism Authority, the Mango Festival invites visitors to taste, learn, and celebrate Nevis's mango legacy through culinary events, live music, arts, and culture, showcasing the island's natural abundance and community spirit. The festival not only highlights local agriculture but honors an extraordinary fact: Nevis is home to 44 varieties of mangoes, so fresh and so prized that they are never exported. The only way to truly savor their flavor is to visit. For festival tickets, activity passes, and exclusive accommodation offers, visit NevisMangoFest.com, email mangofest@nevisisland.com, or follow along on social media at @nevismangofest on Facebook and Instagram. #NevisMangoFest #NevisNaturally
Nestled in the heart of the Leeward Islands of the West Indies, Nevis is a captivating jewel of the Caribbean, known for its refined simplicity, unspoiled landscapes, and authentic West Indian spirit. Part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and spanning just 36 square miles, this lush, picturesque island is crowned by the majestic volcanic peak at its centre, Nevis Peak. The island’s conical silhouette rises above turquoise waters, lush greenery, and pristine white-sand beaches. With no cruise ports, no high-rise developments, and no fast-food chains. Nevis offers a refreshingly untouched experience that invites visitors to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with nature.
Part of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the island is steeped in a rich and far-reaching history. It is the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, one of the United States’ Founding Fathers, and the setting of Admiral Horatio Nelson’s storied 18th-century marriage to local widow Frances Nisbet.
For more information about Nevis travel packages and accommodations, please visit www.nevisisland.com and follow @nevisnaturally on Instagram, Facebook, and X and nevisnaturally on YouTube.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.