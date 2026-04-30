Canta Corazon Brings Sentimental Saloon Experience to Wynwood With Tacos El Cupido, Signature Cocktails, and Late-Night Energy

Behind the bar, the cocktail program keeps things fun, bold, and easy to come back to. Standouts include the Canta Corazón, made with Patrón Reposado, guava, strawberry, Aperol, and lime; the Elote Margarita, a more unexpected take with Don Julio Blanco, Nixta, tarragon, lime, and egg white; and Aca Entre Nos, which mixes Tito’s with raspberry, lime, and ginger beer for something lighter and refreshing. The menu leans heavily into tequila and mezcal, with a mix of citrus-forward drinks and deeper, spirit-driven options depending on where you are in the night. For groups, bottle service is available with a selection of tequilas, mezcals, and champagne, keeping the table experience at the center of it all.