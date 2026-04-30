Canta Corazon Brings Sentimental Saloon Experience to Wynwood With Tacos El Cupido, Signature Cocktails, and Late-Night Energy

MIAMI, FL (April 29, 2026) — Since opening its doors in early March, Canta Corazón has quickly become one of the most talked-about new spots in Wynwood. The concept introduces a “sentimental saloon” to Miami, where music leads the night, emotions run high, and guests are encouraged to sing, connect, and let go.
The space pulls inspiration from a Mexican hacienda, with indoor and outdoor areas that flow together and a steady rhythm of music throughout the night. It’s not about a strict format or schedule; each night builds naturally, starting with drinks and easing into a full, high-energy crowd.
At the center of the Wynwood location is Tacos El Cupido, a menu built for sharing and late-night bites. It leans into classic Mexican flavors with options like trompo-carved al pastor with pineapple, slow-cooked suadero beef crisped on the plancha, and campechano with chorizo. There’s also grilled chicken sarandeado with pineapple pico, fresh tuna tostadas with avocado salsa and chile morita mayo, crispy chicken flautas topped with crema and queso fresco, and costra-style tacos wrapped in crispy cheese. The menu is designed to be easy, flavorful, and perfect for a group.
Behind the bar, the cocktail program keeps things fun, bold, and easy to come back to. Standouts include the Canta Corazón, made with Patrón Reposado, guava, strawberry, Aperol, and lime; the Elote Margarita, a more unexpected take with Don Julio Blanco, Nixta, tarragon, lime, and egg white; and Aca Entre Nos, which mixes Tito’s with raspberry, lime, and ginger beer for something lighter and refreshing. The menu leans heavily into tequila and mezcal, with a mix of citrus-forward drinks and deeper, spirit-driven options depending on where you are in the night. For groups, bottle service is available with a selection of tequilas, mezcals, and champagne, keeping the table experience at the center of it all.
For those not drinking, the menu also includes a couple of mocktails like the Niña Fresa and Tamarindo Sunset, along with playful shot options like Baby Mango and Mommy Mango that fit right into the flow of the night.
Canta Corazón also offers happy hour every Thursday and Friday from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, giving guests a reason to start early. During this time, margaritas, Aperol spritz, and espresso martinis are all offered at $7, making it one of the more accessible entry points into the experience. On Thursdays, the offering extends into Taco Thursday, with tacos de pastor and tacos de sirloin available for $4 each. It’s a more laid-back way to ease into the space, good drinks, simple food, and music already setting the tone before the night builds.
From the moment guests walk in and receive a rose to later moments in the night when white cowboy hats are handed out, the experience is built around connection, celebration, and emotion, especially for women, as reflected in its ethos:
“Un saloon sentimental hecho por y para las mujeres.”
Following the success of Wynwood, Canta Corazón opened its second location in Brickell this April, located inside Barsecco. The new space carries over the same music-led experience, while food offerings will be provided through Barsecco’s menu.
Canta Corazón Wynwood is located at 2445 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127, and operates Thursday through Saturday from 7:00 PM to 3:00 AM.
For updates, follow @cantacorazon.miami.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.