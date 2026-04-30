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Cipriani Residences Miami Rises to Become the Tallest Residential Tower South of Manhattan

At 872 feet, the tower continues to rise, ushering in new era of luxury residential living amid Miami’s ascent as a global luxury capital
Aerial view of Cipriani Residences Miami under construction rising above Brickell skyline
Cipriani Residences Miami continues to rise above Brickell, redefining the skyline as the tallest residential tower south of ManhattanPhoto Courtesy of The Boundary
4 min read

Miami, FL (April 20, 2026) – Cipriani Residences Miami, the first ground-up residential development in the Americas by the iconic Cipriani brand, has reached 872 feet, officially becoming the tallest residential tower south of New York City. As it continues its ascent toward an anticipated height of approximately 950 feet, the tower marks a defining inflection point in Miami’s evolution into one of the most consequential luxury residential markets in the United States. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

Developed by Mast Capital, the milestone is being achieved as construction advances into the building’s final levels, including the forthcoming Penthouse Collection. In surpassing the 868-foot Panorama Tower, Cipriani Residences Miami establishes a new benchmark for residential height in both Miami and the state of Florida, placing it among a limited group of towers redefining the scale and ambition of vertical living beyond traditional gateway cities. The building has advanced at a notable pace, with construction rising at approximately one residential level every several working days, underscoring both execution and sustained demand.

Luxury pool deck at Cipriani Residences Miami with lounge chairs and cabanas
Cipriani Residences Miami unveils a resort-style pool deck with sweeping curves, lush landscaping, and signature Cipriani service in the heart of BrickellPhoto Courtesy of The Boundary

“This milestone reflects a disciplined commitment to craftsmanship and the conviction that buildings of this scale must offer far more than height,” said Camilo Miguel Jr., Founder and CEO of Mast Capital. “What we are seeing is not only the physical rise of Cipriani Residences Miami, but the continued ascent of Miami itself. As global wealth, leading financial institutions, and major companies establish a permanent presence here, expectations around design, service, and overall quality have fundamentally evolved. Our responsibility has been to respond with a level of precision, rigor, and execution that defines its own standard. The residences at the pinnacle of this tower embody that ambition in its most refined expression.”

Aerial view of Cipriani Residences Miami under construction rising above Brickell skyline
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Cipriani Residences Miami now stands as one of Brickell’s most vertically ambitious residential towers, introducing a scale and presence more often associated with established markets such as Manhattan. Its prominence within the skyline reflects a broader shift in buyer expectations, where elevation, discretion, and a fully integrated standard of service have become defining elements of contemporary residential living. The project has already achieved significant sales to date, with a globally diversified buyer base spanning the United States, Latin America, and Europe.

Private terrace with plunge pool overlooking Biscayne Bay and Miami skyline
A private terrace at Cipriani Residences Miami offers elevated luxury with a plunge pool and uninterrupted views of Miami’s skyline and waterfrontPhoto Courtesy of The Boundary

Now reaching the level of The Penthouse Collection, the project enters its most rarefied phase. With architecture by Arquitectonica, under the direction of Bernardo Fort-Brescia, Cipriani Residences Miami will feature 397 one- to four-bedroom homes with interiors by 1508 London, reflecting the brand’s signature elegance through a refined palette of warm neutrals and rich wood tones. Positioned at the tower’s highest elevations, The Canaletto Collection, a limited offering of ultra-luxury homes, represents the ultimate expression of the building, where scale, craftsmanship, and Cipriani’s hospitality ethos converge. The most exceptional and final inventory sits at the very top, offering unobstructed views of the city skyline and Biscayne Bay as well as a level of privacy, refinement, and scarcity rarely achieved in the market.

“In conceiving Cipriani Residences Miami, we were inspired by the timeless connection between Venice and the water,” said Bernardo Fort-Brescia, Founding Principal of Arquitectonia. “The sweeping curving glass terraces reflect both the sky and Biscayne Bay, allowing the tower to feel connected to its South Florida setting. And as the tower reaches the skies, it dissolves into a series of terraces that define a unique profile.”

Open-concept living room and kitchen with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Biscayne Bay
A light-filled residence at Cipriani Residences Miami showcases expansive living space, kitchen, and panoramic views of Biscayne BayPhoto Courtesy of The Boundary

Cipriani Residences Miami offers a hospitality-led lifestyle anchored by more than 50,000 square feet of amenities, including a resident-only restaurant, private dining experiences, a 37th-floor speakeasy, a resort-style pool deck with cabanas, and a comprehensive wellness program. Residents will also benefit from Cipriani’s signature service, including in-home dining and concierge offerings, extending the brand’s legacy into a fully residential setting.

Set within Brickell, the city’s financial core, the tower rises at the center of one of the most dynamic economic transformations in the United States. Over the past several years, Miami has attracted an unprecedented influx of high-net-worth individuals, institutional capital, and global firms, with more than 300 financial companies now operating in the region. This sustained migration has repositioned Brickell as a true international business and lifestyle hub, where demand for primary residences continues to accelerate.

Upscale restaurant space with bar seating and open views of pool and palm-lined terrace
The indoor-outdoor restaurant at Cipriani Residences Miami blends elegant dining with seamless views of the pool terracePhoto Courtesy of The Boundary

Sales and marketing efforts for the project are handled exclusively by Fortune Development Sales, with Residences starting from $1.8M and The Canaletto Collection Residences starting from $4.1M. For more information about the building or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ciprianiresidencesmiami.com or contact 786-850-1420 and info@ciprianiresidencesmiami.com.

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