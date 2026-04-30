Cipriani Residences Miami Rises to Become the Tallest Residential Tower South of Manhattan

“This milestone reflects a disciplined commitment to craftsmanship and the conviction that buildings of this scale must offer far more than height,” said Camilo Miguel Jr., Founder and CEO of Mast Capital. “What we are seeing is not only the physical rise of Cipriani Residences Miami, but the continued ascent of Miami itself. As global wealth, leading financial institutions, and major companies establish a permanent presence here, expectations around design, service, and overall quality have fundamentally evolved. Our responsibility has been to respond with a level of precision, rigor, and execution that defines its own standard. The residences at the pinnacle of this tower embody that ambition in its most refined expression.”