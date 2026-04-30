Cipriani Residences Miami Rises to Become the Tallest Residential Tower South of Manhattan

Miami, FL (April 20, 2026) – Cipriani Residences Miami, the first ground-up residential development in the Americas by the iconic Cipriani brand, has reached 872 feet, officially becoming the tallest residential tower south of New York City. As it continues its ascent toward an anticipated height of approximately 950 feet, the tower marks a defining inflection point in Miami’s evolution into one of the most consequential luxury residential markets in the United States. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.
Developed by Mast Capital, the milestone is being achieved as construction advances into the building’s final levels, including the forthcoming Penthouse Collection. In surpassing the 868-foot Panorama Tower, Cipriani Residences Miami establishes a new benchmark for residential height in both Miami and the state of Florida, placing it among a limited group of towers redefining the scale and ambition of vertical living beyond traditional gateway cities. The building has advanced at a notable pace, with construction rising at approximately one residential level every several working days, underscoring both execution and sustained demand.
“This milestone reflects a disciplined commitment to craftsmanship and the conviction that buildings of this scale must offer far more than height,” said Camilo Miguel Jr., Founder and CEO of Mast Capital. “What we are seeing is not only the physical rise of Cipriani Residences Miami, but the continued ascent of Miami itself. As global wealth, leading financial institutions, and major companies establish a permanent presence here, expectations around design, service, and overall quality have fundamentally evolved. Our responsibility has been to respond with a level of precision, rigor, and execution that defines its own standard. The residences at the pinnacle of this tower embody that ambition in its most refined expression.”
Cipriani Residences Miami now stands as one of Brickell’s most vertically ambitious residential towers, introducing a scale and presence more often associated with established markets such as Manhattan. Its prominence within the skyline reflects a broader shift in buyer expectations, where elevation, discretion, and a fully integrated standard of service have become defining elements of contemporary residential living. The project has already achieved significant sales to date, with a globally diversified buyer base spanning the United States, Latin America, and Europe.
Now reaching the level of The Penthouse Collection, the project enters its most rarefied phase. With architecture by Arquitectonica, under the direction of Bernardo Fort-Brescia, Cipriani Residences Miami will feature 397 one- to four-bedroom homes with interiors by 1508 London, reflecting the brand’s signature elegance through a refined palette of warm neutrals and rich wood tones. Positioned at the tower’s highest elevations, The Canaletto Collection, a limited offering of ultra-luxury homes, represents the ultimate expression of the building, where scale, craftsmanship, and Cipriani’s hospitality ethos converge. The most exceptional and final inventory sits at the very top, offering unobstructed views of the city skyline and Biscayne Bay as well as a level of privacy, refinement, and scarcity rarely achieved in the market.
“In conceiving Cipriani Residences Miami, we were inspired by the timeless connection between Venice and the water,” said Bernardo Fort-Brescia, Founding Principal of Arquitectonia. “The sweeping curving glass terraces reflect both the sky and Biscayne Bay, allowing the tower to feel connected to its South Florida setting. And as the tower reaches the skies, it dissolves into a series of terraces that define a unique profile.”
Cipriani Residences Miami offers a hospitality-led lifestyle anchored by more than 50,000 square feet of amenities, including a resident-only restaurant, private dining experiences, a 37th-floor speakeasy, a resort-style pool deck with cabanas, and a comprehensive wellness program. Residents will also benefit from Cipriani’s signature service, including in-home dining and concierge offerings, extending the brand’s legacy into a fully residential setting.
Set within Brickell, the city’s financial core, the tower rises at the center of one of the most dynamic economic transformations in the United States. Over the past several years, Miami has attracted an unprecedented influx of high-net-worth individuals, institutional capital, and global firms, with more than 300 financial companies now operating in the region. This sustained migration has repositioned Brickell as a true international business and lifestyle hub, where demand for primary residences continues to accelerate.
Sales and marketing efforts for the project are handled exclusively by Fortune Development Sales, with Residences starting from $1.8M and The Canaletto Collection Residences starting from $4.1M. For more information about the building or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ciprianiresidencesmiami.com or contact 786-850-1420 and info@ciprianiresidencesmiami.com.
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