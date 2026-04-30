Where Miami Celebrates Sports: Amazónico and Selva Introduce a New Watch Party Scene

By 4:00 PM, all eyes turn to Selva, where the Grand Prix Viewing Party delivers a fully immersive race experience. With a large-scale screen, premium seating, and dynamic audio, every moment of the race unfolds in cinematic fashion, bringing guests as close as possible to the energy of the Paddock Club. Paired with signature cocktails and curated offerings, the experience elevates the traditional watch party into something far more immersive. As the checkered flag drops, the celebration continues into the night, transitioning into Selva’s after-party where the energy of Formula 1 meets Miami’s nightlife.