Where Miami Celebrates Sports: Amazónico and Selva Introduce a New Watch Party Scene

Miami, FL - Miami is cementing itself as one of the world’s fastest-growing sports capitals, with events like Formula 1, the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and a new soccer stadium bringing renewed sporting energy to an established global events hub. As both visitors and locals engage with this momentum, Amazónico is leading a new wave of hospitality: one where dining, nightlife, and sport come together for those looking to enjoy the action in a curated social setting.
With a dynamic sporting calendar in the months ahead, the Brickell hotspot is evolving into a destination to experience the action from day to night, debuting a brunch menu, rooftop activations, and viewing parties at Selva. Set within a lively atmosphere with large screens and immersive audio, the experience is designed as an elevated, metropolitan setting to watch and engage with the action.
Amazónico’s Race Week unfolds as a multi-day takeover at Selva, where the energy of Formula 1 meets Miami’s signature after-dark culture. Designed as a multi-night experience, each event builds toward race day with a lineup that reflects the energy and global appeal of Formula 1.
Amazonico’s Race Week experience kicks off on Wednesday, April 29 with Ocean Drive’s iconic F1 Cover Launch Party hosted on Amazónico’s rooftop. The night comes alive as disco-house DJ LP Giobbi takes over Selva, launching a week of high-energy celebrations leading up to race day.
Momentum continues on Thursday, April 30 with a standout moment in the week’s programming as the globally recognized Gospel NY collective takes over Selva. Known for centering its purpose around music, the arts and human connection., Gospel NY brings a distinct, genre-defying sound that has resonated across international dance floors from New York to Ibiza. The lineup featuring Kaz James, Vanjee, and resident Monobase delivers a dynamic progression of sound, balancing deep grooves with uplifting, high-energy moments that set it apart from a traditional club night.
On Friday, May 1, Spanish DJ and producer Arodes steps in, elevating the tempo with a melodic, late-night energy that reflects the cosmopolitan rhythm of race weekend. The series culminates on Saturday, May 2 with Grammy-winning producer Cassian, whose signature tech-house sound will close out the pre-race celebrations alongside local favorite Christiano Jordano.
For the Miami Grand Prix race day, Amazónico is debuting a high-energy brunch on May 3rd available from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. A music-filled affair, the brunch features an all-inclusive menu showcasing the restaurant’s signature flavors designed to be savored and shared starting at $95 per person. At 2:00 PM, the energy continues on Amazónico’s Rooftop, where guests gather above the city for cocktails, bites, and a lively social atmosphere as anticipation builds ahead of the race.
By 4:00 PM, all eyes turn to Selva, where the Grand Prix Viewing Party delivers a fully immersive race experience. With a large-scale screen, premium seating, and dynamic audio, every moment of the race unfolds in cinematic fashion, bringing guests as close as possible to the energy of the Paddock Club. Paired with signature cocktails and curated offerings, the experience elevates the traditional watch party into something far more immersive. As the checkered flag drops, the celebration continues into the night, transitioning into Selva’s after-party where the energy of Formula 1 meets Miami’s nightlife.
Later this Summer, Amazónico is shifting its focus to FIFA World Cup 2026 with seven matches taking place in Miami. With the World Cup drawing fans from around the globe, Amazónico is leaning into its international spirit, creating a vibrant, welcoming hub for supporters to celebrate and represent their teams. Throughout the tournament, guests can expect curated match-day menus, lively viewing parties at Selva, and high-energy rooftop activations, with more details to be revealed soon.
As the city prepares to host the world for upcoming events like F1 and the FIFA World Cup, venues like Amazónico are shaping a new narrative: one where the excitement of the game extends far beyond the stadium or track.
Date: May 3, 2026
Location: Amazónico Miami, 800 Brickell Ave
Race Day Brunch: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM
○ RSVP Link
Rooftop Opens: 2:00 PM
Grand Prix Viewing at Selva: 4:00 PM
○ Ticket Link
Thursday, April 30: Gospel NY takeover (Kaz James, Vanjee, Monobase)
Friday, May 1: Arodes
○ Ticket Link
Saturday, May 2: Cassian (support: Christiano Jordano)
○ Ticket Link
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