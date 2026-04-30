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Where Miami Celebrates Sports: Amazónico and Selva Introduce a New Watch Party Scene

Brickell hotspot blends dining, nightlife and live matches into Miami’s newest high-energy hub for F1, World Cup and more
Amazónico Miami dining room with lush decor and vibrant ceiling design
Amazónico Miami and Selva debut an elevated watch party experience blending dining, nightlife, and live sports in BrickellPhoto Credit: James Mcdonald
4 min read

Miami, FL - Miami is cementing itself as one of the world’s fastest-growing sports capitals, with events like Formula 1, the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and a new soccer stadium bringing renewed sporting energy to an established global events hub. As both visitors and locals engage with this momentum, Amazónico is leading a new wave of hospitality: one where dining, nightlife, and sport come together for those looking to enjoy the action in a curated social setting. 

With a dynamic sporting calendar in the months ahead, the Brickell hotspot is evolving into a destination to experience the action from day to night, debuting a brunch menu, rooftop activations, and viewing parties at Selva. Set within a lively atmosphere with large screens and immersive audio, the experience is designed as an elevated, metropolitan setting to watch and engage with the action. 

Table with steak, seafood, sides, and wine in a tropical interior
Amazónico Miami presents a refined dining experience with curated dishes and wine in a lush settingPhoto Courtesy of Amazónico

Formula 1 Grand Prix 

Amazónico’s Race Week unfolds as a multi-day takeover at Selva, where the energy of Formula 1 meets Miami’s signature after-dark culture. Designed as a multi-night experience, each event builds toward race day with a lineup that reflects the energy and global appeal of Formula 1. 

Amazonico’s Race Week experience kicks off on Wednesday, April 29 with Ocean Drive’s iconic F1 Cover Launch Party hosted on Amazónico’s rooftop. The night comes alive as disco-house DJ LP Giobbi takes over Selva, launching a week of high-energy celebrations leading up to race day. 

Selva bar with illuminated bottles, red walls, and neon lighting
Selva Miami’s glowing bar sets the stage for an immersive watch party and nightlife experiencePhoto Courtesy of Selva

Momentum continues on Thursday, April 30 with a standout moment in the week’s programming as the globally recognized Gospel NY collective takes over Selva. Known for centering its purpose around music, the arts and human connection., Gospel NY brings a distinct, genre-defying sound that has resonated across international dance floors from New York to Ibiza. The lineup featuring Kaz James, Vanjee, and resident Monobase delivers a dynamic progression of sound, balancing deep grooves with uplifting, high-energy moments that set it apart from a traditional club night.

On Friday, May 1, Spanish DJ and producer Arodes steps in, elevating the tempo with a melodic, late-night energy that reflects the cosmopolitan rhythm of race weekend. The series culminates on Saturday, May 2 with Grammy-winning producer Cassian, whose signature tech-house sound will close out the pre-race celebrations alongside local favorite Christiano Jordano. 

For the Miami Grand Prix race day, Amazónico is debuting a high-energy brunch on May 3rd available from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM. A music-filled affair, the brunch features an all-inclusive menu showcasing the restaurant’s signature flavors designed to be savored and shared starting at $95 per person. At 2:00 PM, the energy continues on Amazónico’s Rooftop, where guests gather above the city for cocktails, bites, and a lively social atmosphere as anticipation builds ahead of the race. 

By 4:00 PM, all eyes turn to Selva, where the Grand Prix Viewing Party delivers a fully immersive race experience. With a large-scale screen, premium seating, and dynamic audio, every moment of the race unfolds in cinematic fashion, bringing guests as close as possible to the energy of the Paddock Club. Paired with signature cocktails and curated offerings, the experience elevates the traditional watch party into something far more immersive. As the checkered flag drops, the celebration continues into the night, transitioning into Selva’s after-party where the energy of Formula 1 meets Miami’s nightlife. 

Cocktail with red currants on a pedestal surrounded by greenery
Table with lobster, small plates, and drinks in a plant-filled dining space
Colorful cocktails with garnishes including citrus, berries, and herbs
Amazónico Miami dining room with lush decor and vibrant ceiling design
Miami Grand Prix 2026: The Complete Guide to Formula 1's Most Glamorous Weekend

Later this Summer, Amazónico is shifting its focus to FIFA World Cup 2026 with seven matches taking place in Miami. With the World Cup drawing fans from around the globe, Amazónico is leaning into its international spirit, creating a vibrant, welcoming hub for supporters to celebrate and represent their teams. Throughout the tournament, guests can expect curated match-day menus, lively viewing parties at Selva, and high-energy rooftop activations, with more details to be revealed soon. 

As the city prepares to host the world for upcoming events like F1 and the FIFA World Cup, venues like Amazónico are shaping a new narrative: one where the excitement of the game extends far beyond the stadium or track. 

Interior of Amazónico restaurant with colorful ceiling and greenery
Refined Amazónico dining room showcasing lush greenery, layered textures, and immersive designPhoto Credit: James Mcdonald

F1 Race Day Event Details

Date: May 3, 2026
Location: Amazónico Miami, 800 Brickell Ave

  • Race Day Brunch: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM
     ○ RSVP Link

  • Rooftop Opens: 2:00 PM

  • Grand Prix Viewing at Selva: 4:00 PM
     ○ Ticket Link

Selva Race Week Lineup

Selva nightclub with colorful ceiling lights, lounge seating, and vibrant atmosphere
Selva Miami lounge transforms into a high-energy late-night destination with dynamic lighting and plush seatingPhoto Courtesy of Selva
Amazónico Miami dining room with lush decor and vibrant ceiling design
The Most Luxurious World Cup Hotel Packages in Miami 2026

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