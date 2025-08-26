Orion Real Estate Group Sells The Shoppes at Jupiter for $52.75 Million
Source: Orion Real Estate Group
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Jupiter’s retail landscape is set for a significant upgrade as Miami-based Orion Real Estate Group announces the $52.75 million sale of The Shoppes at Jupiter, a 197,000-square-foot shopping center at the prominent intersection of Indiantown Road and U.S. Highway 1. The off-market transaction was completed with Palm Beach Gardens-based Ram Realty Advisors, marking a milestone deal in one of South Florida’s most sought-after retail corridors.
A Strategic Investment and Strong Return
Orion acquired the property in 2015 for $27.8 million, executing a comprehensive repositioning strategy that elevated the center’s profile and performance. Originally built in 1981 and renovated in 2014, The Shoppes at Jupiter benefited from targeted capital improvements, long-term tenant retention initiatives, and lease enhancements that increased asset value and strengthened its competitive positioning.
“This transaction demonstrates Orion’s ability to acquire, improve, and monetize retail assets in high-demand markets.”
Chris Sanz, President of Orion Real Estate Group
He continued, “Over the past decade, we were able to add significant value to The Shoppes at Jupiter, and the recent addition of Whole Foods Market as a new anchor underscores the continued strength of this location. We are proud to have played a role in the property’s success and in Jupiter’s ongoing growth as one of South Florida’s premier retail corridors.”
Anchor Tenants and a Prime Location
Previously anchored by Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Palm Beach Sports Club Gym, Staples, and Bealls, the center will now welcome Whole Foods Market—an addition poised to enhance both foot traffic and the property’s long-term viability. Alongside national retailers, The Shoppes at Jupiter offers a mix of dining and service providers, ensuring a comprehensive consumer experience.
Its location along U.S. Highway 1 and Indiantown Road offers exceptional visibility and access, with over 80,000 residents living within a five-mile radius and household incomes well above the national average. This strong demographic profile, paired with the property’s established tenant mix, has solidified its role as a cornerstone of the Jupiter retail market.
A Notable Transaction in the Palm Beach Market
The sale underscores the continued appetite for prime retail assets in Palm Beach County, particularly in high-growth, high-income trade areas. Noah Jones and Dan Lynch of Atlantic Retail facilitated the transaction, ensuring a smooth transfer between two seasoned real estate investment firms.
For Orion, the deal is part of a legacy that spans over four decades and includes more than $8.5 billion in transactions worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio exceeds $1.5 billion, with investments across retail, office, and industrial sectors.
With a new owner and a flagship Whole Foods Market on the horizon, The Shoppes at Jupiter is positioned to continue its trajectory as one of Palm Beach County’s most dynamic retail destinations.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter