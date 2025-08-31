Allen Morris Co. and Chèvre Debut Experiential Sales Center for Ziggurat in Coconut Grove
Source: Allen Morris Company
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A New Chapter in Miami Real Estate Experiences
The Allen Morris Company is rewriting the rulebook on how Miami engages with luxury development. This October, the firm will open the Ziggurat Sales Center in Coconut Grove—not as a standard showroom, but as an immersive cultural destination. The centerpiece? A collaboration with Chèvre, the acclaimed artisan café and wine concept known for its refined cheese offerings and sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere.
Located at 3065 Fuller Street, the sales center will offer prospective buyers and the community a taste of what’s to come—both literally and figuratively. Guests will be able to preview the Ziggurat project while enjoying Chèvre’s signature artisan sandwiches, curated charcuterie boards, and boutique wine selections.
“Sales centers are often seen as purely functional spaces, but we wanted ours to reflect the spirit of Coconut Grove and the vision of Ziggurat. By partnering with Chèvre, we’ve created an immersive experience that unites food, culture, and design, offering visitors a true preview of what Ziggurat will bring to the community.”
Spencer Morris, President of The Allen Morris Company
Ziggurat: Coconut Grove’s Next Icon
Set to rise at 3101 Grand Avenue, Ziggurat is a mixed-use destination designed by Oppenheim Architecture to embody Coconut Grove’s unique blend of history, nature, and contemporary design.
The project will feature:
Five-story, 100,000-square-foot office building
Three-story condominium with 19 ultra-luxury residences, exclusively represented by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
40,000 square feet of retail space anchored by high-end dining and lifestyle concepts
Residential offerings will range from 1,250 to over 5,000 square feet, with prices starting at $3.4 million. Interiors by Collarte Interiors and landscape design by Andres Arcila of Naturalficial will further enhance the property’s seamless integration of architecture and environment.
The development will also feature lush paseos leading to a central courtyard, along with a rooftop restaurant offering panoramic views of Biscayne Bay—cementing its role as both a residential haven and a community hub.
Chèvre: Elevating the Sales Experience
By bringing America’s first luxury cheese and sandwich brand into the sales center, Allen Morris Co. is inviting visitors to experience the Grove’s culinary culture alongside its architectural future. Known for its commitment to quality and artistry, Chèvre’s menu at the Ziggurat Sales Center will include rare wine selections, seasonal cheese boards, and thoughtfully crafted sandwiches—turning what might be a transactional visit into an afternoon worth savoring.
The concept aligns perfectly with Coconut Grove’s lifestyle, blending refined tastes with a relaxed, community-oriented atmosphere. More than a marketing tool, the sales center becomes a gathering space where food, design, and conversation intersect.
Where Vision Meets Community
With its debut, the Ziggurat Sales Center signals a new era in Miami real estate—one where luxury development actively engages the neighborhood well before opening day. This forward-thinking approach not only showcases the caliber of the project but also reflects the broader evolution of Coconut Grove as a destination for design-driven living.
