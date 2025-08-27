Fortune Christie’s Lists $15.9 Million “Twin Beaches” Estate on Exclusive Cat Cay

Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate has unveiled one of the most coveted listings in The Bahamas—Twin Beaches, an extraordinary $15,900,000 oceanfront estate on the ultra-private island of Cat Cay. Represented by Fortune Christie’s top-producing agents Adam Elmer Jr. and Marie Mangouta of The Worth Group, in collaboration with John Christie of HGC Christie’s International Real Estate, this property offers a combination of rarity, exclusivity, and unparalleled natural beauty.