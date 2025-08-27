Fortune Christie’s Lists $15.9 Million “Twin Beaches” Estate on Exclusive Cat Cay
Source: Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate has unveiled one of the most coveted listings in The Bahamas—Twin Beaches, an extraordinary $15,900,000 oceanfront estate on the ultra-private island of Cat Cay. Represented by Fortune Christie’s top-producing agents Adam Elmer Jr. and Marie Mangouta of The Worth Group, in collaboration with John Christie of HGC Christie’s International Real Estate, this property offers a combination of rarity, exclusivity, and unparalleled natural beauty.
A Rare Dual-Frontage Paradise
Positioned on a remarkable 1.04-acre parcel, Twin Beaches enjoys the unique privilege of having direct ocean frontage on both its eastern and western shores. The result: uninterrupted sunrise views over the Atlantic and spectacular sunsets over the Caribbean. The estate’s design celebrates indoor-outdoor living, framed by lush tropical landscaping and arranged into three distinct structures that create a private, resort-style retreat.
The main residence features three spacious bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, each designed with elegant island-inspired finishes and panoramic water views. Two separate guest houses add another two bedrooms and private baths, providing luxurious accommodations for visiting friends and family. Altogether, the estate spans approximately 4,100 square feet, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms in total.
“Properties of this caliber on Cat Cay rarely come to market. Twin Beaches offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of the most coveted oceanfront estates in The Bahamas, combining unparalleled privacy, world-class amenities, and a setting of unmatched natural beauty.”
Adam Elmer Jr. of The Worth Group
Membership Privileges on Cat Cay
Ownership on Cat Cay includes membership in the exclusive Cat Cay Yacht Club, a private enclave of refined island living. Members enjoy access to a full-service superyacht marina, private airstrip, nine-hole golf course, tennis courts, boutique hotel accommodations, fine dining, and on-island customs and medical services. With 24/7 island security and concierge-level service, life on Cat Cay offers a standard of privacy and care matched by few destinations in the world.
About Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate
Founded in 1983 by real estate visionary Edgardo Defortuna, Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate has grown from a single Miami office to 21 locations worldwide. Known for delivering a sophisticated portfolio of sales, leasing, new development marketing, property management, and private lending services, the brokerage attracts an elite clientele across Miami, South Florida, Europe, and Latin America.
In 2022, Fortune became the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, enhancing its global reach and reinforcing its position as a leader in luxury property representation.
With its rare dual-ocean frontage, masterfully designed compound, and access to one of the Caribbean’s most private islands, Twin Beaches is more than a property—it’s a statement of prestige and lifestyle.
