Sebring Resorts Debuts as Central Florida’s Premier Motorsports-Inspired Luxury Community
September 3, 2025 — A new benchmark in luxury living has arrived in Central Florida. Sebring Resorts has unveiled a master-planned community designed for collectors, travelers, and adventurers who want their residence to reflect their passions. Situated just minutes from the iconic Sebring International Raceway and Sebring Regional Airport, this motorsports-inspired destination unites precision engineering, resort-style amenities, and elevated design.
A Lifestyle Built Around Passion and Performance
Sebring Resorts isn’t simply a residential development — it’s a curated environment where every element is crafted for those who live at full throttle. The community features three-story luxury townhomes, hurricane-rated motor garages, private airplane hangars, and a race-inspired RV resort.
Future phases will expand on this vision with a 30,000-square-foot destination center housing a full-service restaurant, retail outlets, and additional social spaces, reinforcing the community’s role as both a residential hub and a lifestyle destination.
“Sebring Resorts is about more than where you live — it’s about how you live. Here, collectors can safeguard their prized cars, RVs and more with dedicated storage options, all in a central Florida location that offers peace of mind during storm season. At Sebring Resorts communities, travelers can extend their journeys and residents can enjoy resort-style amenities year-round.”
John Corle of Sebring Resorts
Townhomes with Elevated Style
The Sebring Resort Townhomes comprise just 24 exclusive residences, each spanning 4,590 square feet. Floor plans include three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a private elevator, a designer kitchen, and a 990-square-foot rooftop entertainment sky deck complete with a covered outdoor kitchen.
Every home also integrates a 30-by-60-foot RV garage, designed to house classic cars, RVs, boats, and more — making it as functional as it is luxurious.
Precision-Built Storage for Collectors
The Sebring Motor Garages cater to serious collectors, offering climate-controlled, hurricane-rated storage solutions with mezzanines, private bathrooms, fire suppression systems, and independent climate control. Each unit can be customized, creating a secure, sophisticated space for valuable collections.
Freedom to Explore, Comfort to Stay
For those who embrace life on the road, the Raceway RV Resort delivers fully improved RV pads with hookups, upscale accommodations, and optional guest houses or race garages. Aviation enthusiasts can take advantage of the Sebring Jet Center, with steel-constructed hangars in 70-by-70-foot and 90-by-90-foot configurations, each offering direct runway access to Sebring Regional Airport.
Resort-Style Amenities
Residents enjoy access to a private clubhouse with social and event spaces, an indoor-outdoor bar, a pool area, and planned retail and dining offerings that will anchor the community in its next phase.
Small-Town Charm, Central Florida Access
Located away from the congestion of major cities yet within a short drive of Florida’s top metros, Sebring Resorts offers a lifestyle that blends exclusive amenities with close-knit community living.
Whether you’re seeking a full-time residence, a secure home for your collection, or a seasonal retreat, Sebring Resorts delivers a rare combination of performance-driven living and relaxed sophistication.
