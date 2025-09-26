Exclusive Medina Estate Defines Lakeside Grandeur in Washington
A Masterpiece of Architectural Precision and Design
At $27.7 million, 3263 Evergreen Point Road embodies contemporary elegance and meticulous craftsmanship in one of Washington’s most exclusive enclaves. Conceived by McCullough Architects, LH Design, and Hewitt Construction, the 12,170-square-foot residence is a study in modern Northwest luxury. With natural stone elements threaded throughout the interiors, the estate achieves a striking balance between organic textures and refined finishes.
Walls of glass frame panoramic views of Lake Washington, the Seattle skyline, and the Olympic Mountains, allowing the surrounding landscape to become a central feature of the home. The seamless transitions between interior living areas and expansive heated outdoor terraces ensure that every season feels like the ideal time to entertain. Whether hosting an intimate gathering or a soirée of over 100 guests, the residence delivers an effortless atmosphere of grandeur, enhanced by its gated privacy at the end of a coveted lane in Medina’s prestigious Evergreen Point community.
Luxurious Living with Exceptional Amenities Throughout
With six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, the residence provides generous accommodations designed to suit multi-generational living or long-term guests. Two primary suites offer flexibility, while six fireplaces create warm focal points for year-round comfort. Convenience and sophistication intertwine in details such as the in-home elevator, a sleek four-car garage, and a state-of-the-art sauna for relaxation. The entertainment suite is a showstopper, boasting a private theater, wine room, and tasting bar—perfect for collectors and connoisseurs.
These curated spaces transform the home into a self-contained retreat, one where leisure and indulgence require no compromise. Equally impressive is the thoughtful consideration of daily living, where rooms flow with intuitive design and generous scale. From morning coffee with mountain views to evening gatherings around a stone fireplace, every element has been designed for both functional comfort and aesthetic appeal, elevating everyday experiences into moments of refinement.
Outdoor Elegance Embracing Waterfront Living Lifestyle
This waterfront estate epitomizes the seamless fusion of indoor and outdoor living. Heated terraces extend the living spaces outward, creating year-round opportunities for dining, lounging, or simply savoring serene sunsets over the lake. With nearly an acre of manicured grounds, privacy is paramount, yet the property maintains an open dialogue with its natural surroundings.
The shared dock and moorage offer easy lake access for yachting or leisurely boating, transforming Lake Washington into an extension of the backyard. For those who prize exclusivity, the gated enclave of just three residences ensures a sanctuary of peace, even as Seattle’s vibrant energy lies minutes away. The positioning of the estate on Evergreen Point Road secures its place among the region’s most desirable addresses—a vantage point from which both nature and cityscape are perpetually at your doorstep. This home is more than real estate; it is a generational legacy waiting to be lived.
