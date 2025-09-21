The Calta Group’s Anatomia Secures Approval in Allapattah
Source: The Calta Group
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Miami’s skyline is poised for another architectural milestone as The Calta Group’s Anatomia development has officially secured approval from the City of Miami’s Urban Development Review Board in a five-to-one vote. Rising 30 stories in Allapattah’s Health District, the 610,784-square-foot project represents one of the first high-rise ventures to harness Florida’s Live Local Act, uniting workforce housing with luxury condominiums in a forward-thinking mixed-use design.
A New Model for Urban Living
Located at 1415–1469 N.W. 13th Terrace on a 1.06-acre site, Anatomia will deliver 499 residential units alongside 6,532 square feet of retail. Of these, 289 will be market-rate condominiums, priced between $500,000 and $950,000, while 210 will be apartments created under Live Local guidelines. Units range from 419-square-foot studios to 1,111-square-foot three-bedrooms, presenting a range of options for both homeowners and renters.
“Our goal with Anatomia was to prove that housing can be both aspirational and accessible. By aligning with the Live Local Act, we’re able to deliver a project that works financially while also addressing one of the city’s most pressing needs – more homes for everyday Miamians.”
Gaetano Caltagirone, President of The Calta Group
Design with a Purpose
Designed by Miami-based Corwil Architects, Anatomia emphasizes both community and lifestyle. A pool deck and indoor amenities span the 9th and 10th floors, while a rooftop lounge will be reserved for condo owners and members. All residents, regardless of ownership status, will share access to the main amenity deck and a central lobby, fostering integration across the building.
“Because the building will be highly visible — seen daily by hundreds of thousands of commuters traveling along the 836 — we feel a deep responsibility for its design, aesthetics, and the message it communicates. Our goal is to create architecture that not only enhances the neighborhood but also reflects the pride we take in thoughtful, balanced urban growth.”
Gaetano Caltagirone, President of The Calta Group
Meeting Miami’s Housing Needs
The development speaks to a broader challenge in Miami: bridging the gap between luxury real estate and attainable housing. By weaving workforce apartments into the same tower as market-rate condominiums, Anatomia may serve as a pioneering example for projects struggling to reconcile financial feasibility with community needs under the Live Local Act.
“Anatomia by The Calta Group is a transformative project for Allapattah and the Health District. By leveraging the Live Local Act, we’re introducing innovative housing solutions that not only address the pressing need for attainable housing in the urban core but also raise the bar with thoughtful design and elevated architecture.”
Carlos Lago, Shareholder of the Greenberg Traurig Miami Land Use & Land Development Practice
Strategic Growth in Allapattah
The Calta Group assembled the Anatomia site in two acquisitions totaling $17.2 million—$10 million in 2023 and $7.2 million in 2024. With permits underway, the developer anticipates breaking ground soon.
Positioned near River Landing and the Health District, the project will offer convenient access to one of Miami’s fastest-evolving neighborhoods. By creating a community designed to be walkable, livable, and inclusive, The Calta Group is aligning its vision with Allapattah’s trajectory as a hub for both professionals and residents seeking proximity to the city’s cultural and commercial centers.
A Step Toward Balanced Growth
As Miami continues to grapple with skyrocketing housing costs and an influx of luxury development, Anatomia stands out as a project that strives for balance. By combining architectural ambition with accessibility, The Calta Group is setting a precedent for how real estate can evolve under the framework of the Live Local Act—proof that housing solutions can serve both the city’s aspirational buyers and its essential workforce.
