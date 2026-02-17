Atlantic Village Expands Its Culinary and Lifestyle Mix With Five New Openings in Hallandale Beach
Atlantic Village in Hallandale Beach is entering its next phase of growth, announcing five new dining and lifestyle tenants that further position the mixed-use destination as a central gathering place for South Florida. With more than 308,830 square feet of new and upcoming arrivals, the development reflects the region’s continued residential and investment momentum and the growing demand for thoughtfully curated places to eat, move, and connect.
Launched in 2017 and led by Grupo Eco, Atlantic Village has become a go-to destination for locals and visitors seeking layered experiences that extend beyond traditional retail. The project sits near key destinations such as Gulfstream Park and Shell Bay, home to one of the most exclusive golf courses in the country, while offering proximity to two major international airports, a nearby Brightline station, and more than $1 billion in public and private development underway across the city.
“Our goal with Atlantic Village has always been to create a destination that brings people together and contributes to the long-term vitality of Hallandale Beach. These openings and upcoming tenants help activate the neighborhood, attract new visitors to the area, and bring dining, wellness and entertainment together in a meaningful way.”
Daniel Chaberman, Director of Sales and Leasing at Grupo Eco
New Dining and Lifestyle Concepts Arriving at Atlantic Village
Murano by Ferraro
Now open, Murano by Ferraro introduces a modern Italian dining experience inspired by coastal flavors and Italy’s culinary heritage. The restaurant presents a refined interpretation of Italian fine dining, focusing on premium cuts, seafood-driven dishes, and attentive hospitality. An extensive wine list and thoughtfully crafted cocktails round out an experience that adds a polished new layer to Atlantic Village’s dining scene.
The Wagyu House by Meat N’ Bone
Also now open, The Wagyu House by Meat N’ Bone brings a premium steakhouse concept centered on Japanese, Australian, and domestic wagyu. Led by Executive Chef Chucho Rojas, whose background includes time in Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe, the restaurant applies fine-dining technique to Meat N’ Bone’s sourcing-driven philosophy. The result is a destination designed for celebratory dinners and serious steak enthusiasts.
Tee Box
Opening at the end of March 2026, Tee Box reimagines golf through technology and performance training. The indoor player development facility offers on-demand coaching, advanced performance tracking, tailored improvement plans, and state-of-the-art simulators, all paired with a dedicated fitness component. The concept is built to serve golfers of every level, blending sport, data, and movement in one setting.
OakBerry
Slated to open in February 2026, OakBerry adds a health-forward option to Atlantic Village’s mix. Known globally for its organic açaí, the brand serves customizable superfood bowls, smoothies, and refreshers. With hundreds of locations across more than 45 countries, OakBerry’s arrival reflects the continued demand for accessible wellness-focused dining.
The Lab Vitality Club
Opening in summer 2026, The Lab Vitality Club introduces a modern approach to longevity and movement for adults over 50. The member-first space combines strength training, recovery practices focused on nutrition, sleep, and breathing, and personalized health coaching. Designed to help members move without pain, build strength, and maintain independence, the club emphasizes measurable, practical wellness.
A Growing Mixed-Use Destination
These new tenants join an established lineup at Atlantic Village that includes Crema Gourmet, Club Pilates, Uptown 66, and 54D, reinforcing the destination’s balance between everyday convenience and experience-driven concepts. As South Florida continues to see sustained residential growth and investment activity, brands are increasingly drawn to mixed-use environments that serve both local communities and visitors.
Atlantic Village now spans four phases. The project opened in 2019 with 15 retail businesses, followed by phase two in 2021 with 18 additional tenants. Phase three expanded the destination to 43 tenants and reached 70 percent occupancy shortly after completion. Phase four, a 12-story Class A office tower, was completed in 2025, further anchoring the development within the city’s evolving landscape.
With its latest additions, Atlantic Village continues to shape Hallandale Beach’s next chapter, offering a place where dining, wellness, and lifestyle experiences intersect with the rhythms of everyday life.
