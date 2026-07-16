ODA's Redesign of 200 Central Park South Trades Postwar Glass for a Gallery-Like Arrival

The new facade at the building's entry is finished in bronze metal, worked into a three-dimensional moiré pattern that nods to the tower's mid-century roots without repeating them. Above the driveway, ODA added a new marquee that extends off the building's existing balcony line into a circular, moon-like form. The result reframes the arrival sequence for a building that sits on one of the most photographed blocks in Manhattan, within view of The Plaza Hotel, Essex House, and the New York Athletic Club.