California Decouples From Federal Bonus Depreciation – Why a Cost Segregation Study Still Pays

Decoupling reduces the state-level bonus benefit to zero. It does not eliminate the value of reclassification. Federally, qualifying components are expensed immediately. On the California return, those same components still depreciate over 5, 7, and 15 years rather than 27.5 or 39 — which is genuine acceleration, simply without the bonus layer on top.

Typically, a study reclassifies 20% to 30% of depreciable basis, with 15% to 25% common on residential property and 20% to 35% on commercial property. Five-year property covers removable finishes and equipment, seven-year covers certain personal property by class life, and 15-year covers land improvements such as parking areas, sidewalks, landscaping and irrigation, site lighting and fencing. Structural components — foundations, framing, load-bearing walls, roofs — remain on the long schedule.

The federal cash flow this frees up is precisely what an owner uses to absorb California's rates of 8.84% corporate and up to 13.3% individual.

In practice, this means running two schedules. The full bonus deduction is claimed on the federal return, then the entire bonus amount is added back on the California return, and California depreciation is computed separately from there. Over the asset's life the total deduction is the same under both systems — only the timing differs.

A California Schedule A adjustment can help property owners to ensure that their depreciation benefits are correctly reported for both state and federal taxes. California depreciation may exceed federal in later years because the federal basis was reduced.