What makes Colorado property attractive as both a home and an investment

Colorado gives buyers several distinct ways to live. Denver offers a large employment base and strong access to everyday services. Boulder County feels very different, especially when it comes to price. Its median owner-occupied home value reached about $756,300 during 2020–2024. Larimer County, which includes Fort Collins, came in closer to $569,100. Those differences can influence who buys in each area and how long they stay.

The outdoor economy adds another layer to the state's appeal. Recreation accounted for 3.3% of Colorado's GDP in 2024. Snow activities alone generated about $1.6 billion in economic value. Does that matter to buyers? Often, yes. Buyers may care most about:

skiing access

hiking access

work opportunities

healthcare

family needs

The best location depends on how the home will actually support daily life.