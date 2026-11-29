When you compare rental apartments in Tokyo, picture a normal weekday. Check the walk to your station, where you would work or relax, and whether there's room for your furniture and belongings.
For international residents, the search also involves unfamiliar charges and contract terms. Compare the full monthly bill and move-in payments, then confirm how the agreement fits your planned stay.
Key takeaways
Compare complete costs. Ask for written figures that separate recurring charges, potentially refundable deposits and non-refundable payments such as key money.
Choose the neighborhood around your routine. Walk from the station exit you would use to the apartment before you sign.
Check the layout and terms. Confirm room dimensions, contract type, notice terms and application requirements before committing.
Two apartments with the same advertised rent can cost different amounts to live in. Separate recurring charges from move-in payments and ask for an itemized breakdown in writing.
Recurring costs. Begin with rent, then check the management fee, a charge for shared building upkeep that may be listed separately.
Add utilities, internet, parking and any optional facilities you plan to use, such as a gym or guest suite. Compare the full monthly total, since one building may include a service that another bills separately. A short checklist of what's covered in the rent price can help you ask the right questions at each viewing.
Money due before moving in. Keep potentially refundable and non-refundable payments apart. A security deposit may be returned at move-out subject to deductions for cleaning or repairs, so ask which deductions the contract allows.
Key money is a payment the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's rental-dispute leaflet defines as non-refundable, and not every listing charges it. Brokerage fees, insurance and a guarantor-company charge may also apply, depending on the property.
Tokyo Portfolio provides a property-level upfront-cost calculator for initial planning and labels it as a guide that may not reflect the eventual total. Request an itemized quote for the unit before relying on an estimate.
For context, PLAZA HOMES published two-bedroom monthly ranges from its own active long-term listings as of September 2026: ¥420,000 to ¥840,000 in Minato and ¥320,000 to ¥630,000 in Shibuya, excluding monthly and serviced apartments.
These are one agency's inventory figures. Actual rents vary with property and contract characteristics, so treat the ranges as background rather than a quote for a particular home.
A convenient address for a weekend visitor may be tiring for a resident. Start with the places you will go most weeks, then check what sits within a comfortable walk.
Official tourism guides describe each area's attractions; use those descriptions as a starting point and inspect the apartment's immediate surroundings.
Aoyama and Omotesando. GO TOKYO presents this area through boutique shopping, sophisticated dining, art and architecture. Consider it if you want those activities close to home, then check their distance from the particular apartment.
Ebisu. GO TOKYO describes Ebisu through dining, shopping and gallery visits, and lists Ebisu Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line and the JR Yamanote, Saikyo and Shonan-Shinjuku lines. Check which lines serve your workplace or school and whether your route requires a transfer.
Roppongi. JNTO describes Roppongi and Akasaka through luxury dining, entertainment and cultural attractions. Consider the area if those activities matter to you, while judging noise and evening activity on the specific residential street.
Turn each description into a viewing task. Time the walk from the station exit you would use to the apartment door, and test your onward journey to work or school. Find the nearest grocery, pharmacy and other services you use regularly.
Return at a different hour and listen to the street. These areas are illustrative options; other districts may fit your routine better.
Japanese floor plans use shorthand explained on the TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY RESIDENCE outline page: a number for the rooms, then L for living room, D for dining room and K for kitchen. A 2LDK has two rooms plus living, dining and kitchen space.
If an English listing describes a home as “2 beds,” inspect the plan and room dimensions before assuming both rooms will work as bedrooms.
Layout. Measure where the bed, desk and sofa would go. Check closet depth and storage for suitcases and seasonal clothing, especially if one room also needs to serve as a home office.
Comfort. Check which rooms have air conditioning, how daylight falls at the hours you will be home, what the street sounds like with the windows closed, and whether your phone has reception in the back rooms.
Test the kitchen equipment and, for a furnished apartment, request a written inventory.
Included services. Ask whether concierge services, fitness facilities, parking and internet are included in the rent, billed separately or unavailable to your unit.
The Takanawa property disclosure, for example, tells prospective tenants to inquire about parking and notes that ancillary facilities can involve separate contracts, fees or eligibility rules.
Tokyo Portfolio's directory of Tokyo apartments for rent displays advertised monthly rent, bedroom count, floor area and station walking time together on listing cards. Use those fields to compare candidates, then confirm current availability and full charges with the agent before relying on the advertised details.
Arrange an in-person viewing, or ask whether a live video viewing is available if you're abroad. MLIT's Apartment Search Guidebook describes housing viewings as free of charge. Confirm any separate travel or third-party service fees.
MLIT's guidance for foreign renters states that lease agreements in Japan differ from those in other countries. Read the actual document and ask for explanations of unfamiliar terms before signing.
Length of stay. Ask whether the agreement is a regular or fixed-term contract, and have the agent explain how that affects your planned stay. Confirm what happens at expiry, how much notice you must give, and any early-exit or renewal charges written into the agreement.
Application requirements. Ouchi Hompo notes that the documents you need depend on the property and the guarantee company, a firm that backs your rent obligations. Request the exact checklist for the unit you want.
If you are applying from abroad, check eligibility early: E-Housing's October 2026 guide cautions that some landlords will not consider applicants who are not yet in Japan. For help navigating the process, Tokyo Portfolio describes its service as providing bilingual expertise and personalized assistance for expatriates.
Written restrictions. Request the rules on pets, the number of occupants, alterations such as wall fixings, and how furnished items are handled at move-out.
Get answers to any questions in writing. Also check work-ready rentals in Ebisu for workspace, furnishings and included services rather than relying on photographs.
Address-specific checks. Look up the apartment's address on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's English hazard-map page, which offers a postal-code search, or obtain the relevant map at the local municipal office.
Check the information for the property's location rather than relying on a ward-wide impression.
Before paying or signing, get written confirmation of the move-in date and whom to contact with questions after you move in.
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