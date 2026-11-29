Two apartments with the same advertised rent can cost different amounts to live in. Separate recurring charges from move-in payments and ask for an itemized breakdown in writing.

Recurring costs. Begin with rent, then check the management fee, a charge for shared building upkeep that may be listed separately.

Add utilities, internet, parking and any optional facilities you plan to use, such as a gym or guest suite. Compare the full monthly total, since one building may include a service that another bills separately. A short checklist of what's covered in the rent price can help you ask the right questions at each viewing.

Money due before moving in. Keep potentially refundable and non-refundable payments apart. A security deposit may be returned at move-out subject to deductions for cleaning or repairs, so ask which deductions the contract allows.

Key money is a payment the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's rental-dispute leaflet defines as non-refundable, and not every listing charges it. Brokerage fees, insurance and a guarantor-company charge may also apply, depending on the property.

Tokyo Portfolio provides a property-level upfront-cost calculator for initial planning and labels it as a guide that may not reflect the eventual total. Request an itemized quote for the unit before relying on an estimate.

For context, PLAZA HOMES published two-bedroom monthly ranges from its own active long-term listings as of September 2026: ¥420,000 to ¥840,000 in Minato and ¥320,000 to ¥630,000 in Shibuya, excluding monthly and serviced apartments.

These are one agency's inventory figures. Actual rents vary with property and contract characteristics, so treat the ranges as background rather than a quote for a particular home.