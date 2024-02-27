Sunny Isles: Immaculate Jaw-Dropping Beachfront Luxury Properties
Beyond Miami Beach there lies Sunny Isles Beach, which is known to be home for many A-list celebrities, high-profile world leaders, and influential industry professionals.
Besides being a premiere vacation destination to the rich and famous, Sunny Isles offers beautiful beaches, diverse culinary experiences, gorgeous parks, and just about anything you could want and need for a complete luxury lifestyle.
Many love Sunny Isles Beach for the sheer fact that it is an upscale neighborhood that is a bit conservative, which is great for families or newlyweds who are ready to start their journey to parenthood.
Unbelievable Beach Views & Extravagant Amenities
My favorite parts of Sunny Isles are the clear beaches and the astonishing high-rises that you see as you drive by on the freshly paved street of Collins Ave. The two buildings that stand out the most are the Regalia and Jade Beach so here are two penthouse properties that are currently on the market in those buildings that could possibly be your new home.
Sunny Isles Property Spotlight: Regalia - Penthouse 43
Location: 19575 Collins Ave, #PH-43
With a price tag of $25.5 million, this penthouse in the prestigious Regalia luxury condominium building is a testament to luxury living in its purest form. Spread across 9,193 square feet, it's a glorious home where every detail has been crafted with precision and an eye for the extraordinary.
The moment you enter, the 20-foot-high great room announces itself with an elegance that's both bold and inviting. Beyond the basics, the penthouse offers spacious spaces designed for entertainment and relaxation, including a game room, family room, and private movie theater.
The upper level offers a private spa and an art gallery mezzanine, elevating the concept of home into something closer to a wellness retreat. The living spaces throughout the luxury home are nothing short of spectacular, with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms offering unparalleled perfection at every corner.
The master suite is a world unto itself, featuring separate amenities for ultimate comfort and privacy. The guest suite, complete with a midnight kitchen, ensures that visitors experience the same level of luxury as you do.
The best part of this immaculate residence is the private extended terrace. Complete with a pool, summer kitchen, and retractable canopy, it's the picture-perfect place to relax and unwind while soaking in Miami's iconic beach scenery.
Sunny Isles Property Spotlight: Jade Beach - Penthouse 1
Location: 17001 Collins Ave, #PH-1 (4701)
Introducing a luxury sky-high penthouse, offered at $10.8 million, located in the Jade Beach condominium community which is one of the most popular towers along Sunny Isles Beach. This two-story residence embodies luxury living with breathtaking panoramic ocean and skyline views. Spreading across 4,490 square feet it is meticulously designed to make you feel like a celebrity, wouldn't you agree?
The grand living room area, with impressive 21-foot ceilings, has a modern floating staircase (a standout feature) which enhances the home's luxurious feel. This extraordinary home features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, each crafted with an eye for elegance and detail.
The master bedroom is nothing but glorious and includes large closets for your fabulous wardrobe that you just bought at Bal Harbour Shops.
The terraces wrap around the penthouse, offering a private outdoor experience to enjoy all of the stunning Miami beach views.
This property stands as one of the top penthouses to live in, inviting those who desire an exceptional luxury lifestyle experience that exceed expectations in every way.
As you can see, these are two immaculate high-rise penthouses that are truly jaw-dropping. I wasn't kidding!
