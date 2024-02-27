Breath taking view | Sunny Isle Beach
Breath taking view | Sunny Isle BeachOne Sotheby's Realty
Real Estate

Sunny Isles: Immaculate Jaw-Dropping Beachfront Luxury Properties

Step inside some of the most incredible penthouses in prestigious Sunny Isles condominiums that were designed to make you feel like you're living in a wellness resort.

Beyond Miami Beach there lies Sunny Isles Beach, which is known to be home for many A-list celebrities, high-profile world leaders, and influential industry professionals.

Besides being a premiere vacation destination to the rich and famous, Sunny Isles offers beautiful beaches, diverse culinary experiences, gorgeous parks, and just about anything you could want and need for a complete luxury lifestyle.

Many love Sunny Isles Beach for the sheer fact that it is an upscale neighborhood that is a bit conservative, which is great for families or newlyweds who are ready to start their journey to parenthood.

Sunny Isle Beach
Sunny Isle BeachOne Sotheby's Realty

Unbelievable Beach Views & Extravagant Amenities 

My favorite parts of Sunny Isles are the clear beaches and the astonishing high-rises that you see as you drive by on the freshly paved street of Collins Ave. The two buildings that stand out the most are the Regalia and Jade Beach so here are two penthouse properties that are currently on the market in those buildings that could possibly be your new home.

Penthouse 43
Penthouse 43One Sotheby's Realty

Sunny Isles Property Spotlight: Regalia - Penthouse 43

Location: 19575 Collins Ave, #PH-43

With a price tag of $25.5 million, this penthouse in the prestigious Regalia luxury condominium building is a testament to luxury living in its purest form. Spread across 9,193 square feet, it's a glorious home where every detail has been crafted with precision and an eye for the extraordinary.

Penthouse 43 Living Areas
Penthouse 43 Living AreasOne Sotheby's Realty

The moment you enter, the 20-foot-high great room announces itself with an elegance that's both bold and inviting. Beyond the basics, the penthouse offers spacious spaces designed for entertainment and relaxation, including a game room, family room, and private movie theater.

Penthouse 43 Ocean View
Penthouse 43 Ocean ViewOne Sotheby's Realty

The upper level offers a private spa and an art gallery mezzanine, elevating the concept of home into something closer to a wellness retreat. The living spaces throughout the luxury home are nothing short of spectacular, with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms offering unparalleled perfection at every corner.

Penthouse 43 Master Suite
Penthouse 43 Master SuiteOne Sotheby's Realty

The master suite is a world unto itself, featuring separate amenities for ultimate comfort and privacy. The guest suite, complete with a midnight kitchen, ensures that visitors experience the same level of luxury as you do.

Penthouse 43 Lap Pool
Penthouse 43 Lap PoolOne Sotheby's Realty

The best part of this immaculate residence is the private extended terrace. Complete with a pool, summer kitchen, and retractable canopy, it's the picture-perfect place to relax and unwind while soaking in Miami's iconic beach scenery.

Regalia has the unique feature of offering only one residence per floor, which cannot be seen in any other Sunny Isles luxury Condo.
Lux Life Miami
Breath taking view | Sunny Isle Beach
Living the Dream: Inside The $25 Million Penthouse That's Redefining Miami Luxury
Penthouse 1 Balcony Retreat
Penthouse 1 Balcony RetreatOne Sotheby's Realty

Sunny Isles Property Spotlight: Jade Beach - Penthouse 1

Location: 17001 Collins Ave, #PH-1 (4701)

Introducing a luxury sky-high penthouse, offered at $10.8 million, located in the Jade Beach condominium community which is one of the most popular towers along Sunny Isles Beach. This two-story residence embodies luxury living with breathtaking panoramic ocean and skyline views. Spreading across 4,490 square feet it is meticulously designed to make you feel like a celebrity, wouldn't you agree?

Penthouse 1 Monochromatic Beauty
Penthouse 1 Monochromatic BeautyOne Sotheby's Realty

The grand living room area, with impressive 21-foot ceilings, has a modern floating staircase (a standout feature) which enhances the home's luxurious feel. This extraordinary home features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, each crafted with an eye for elegance and detail.

Penthouse 1 Bedroom
Penthouse 1 BedroomOne Sotheby's Realty

The master bedroom is nothing but glorious and includes large closets for your fabulous wardrobe that you just bought at Bal Harbour Shops.

Penthouse 1 State of the Art Kitchen
Penthouse 1 State of the Art KitchenOne Sotheby's Realty

The terraces wrap around the penthouse, offering a private outdoor experience to enjoy all of the stunning Miami beach views.

Penthouse 1 Balcony
Penthouse 1 BalconyOne Sotheby's Realty

This property stands as one of the top penthouses to live in, inviting those who desire an exceptional luxury lifestyle experience that exceed expectations in every way.

Fingerprint Access: Jade Beach is an intelligent ‘smart’ building offering resident's high-tech security throughout the property and personal identity fingerprint access technology which is found in each elevator opening into private foyers. 
Jade Beach
Breath taking view | Sunny Isle Beach
Luxury Oceanfront Penthouse in Miami Beach: A $5.5M Dream Home

As you can see, these are two immaculate high-rise penthouses that are truly jaw-dropping. I wasn't kidding!

Stay tuned for more listings and don't forget to join our Resident Magazine Luxury Real Estate WhatsApp group to be informed of all upcoming new properties that just landed on the market.

Click here to join the Resident Magazine Luxury Real Estate WhatsApp Group now!
Miami
Real estate
Home
Luxury Living

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com