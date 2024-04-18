Home Sweet Grove: Three Listings with Unique Lifestyles

Miami's top growing neighborhood, Coconut Grove, provides culture, history, and luxurious living accommodations, making it one of the most desirable locations to live in, within the Miami-Dade County. Bordered by calm waterfronts it's also adjacent to energy filled entertainment of nearby neighborhoods like Brickell and Coral Gables, just a short ride away.
Known for its treelined streets and somewhat of a laid-back lifestyle, "The Grove" is a prestigious community where luxury and leisure meet in harmony to provide its residence the perfect life - as we know it.
Besides being one of the greenest areas of Miami, it is also known to attract locals and visitors for the exceptional dining and boutique shopping experiences that it provides. There is no shortage of things to do here if you decided to venture out and explore what the area has to offer.
Each of these three properties not only mirrors the distinct character of Coconut Grove but also offers a unique slice of life here, catering to varied preferences and lifestyle choices. Whether it's the extravagance of a modern architectural estate, the charm of a serene waterfront hideaway, or the avant-garde design of a contemporary condo, these million-dollar listings offer new residents unique living experiences that match their personalities.
Location: 1669 Onaway Dr, Miami, FL 33133
Price: $9,495,000
Specs: 6 Bedrooms, 7.5+ Bathrooms, 6,685 sqft, 8,400 sqft lot
This newly constructed home is quite frankly my idea of a dream home that blends modern design and tropical luxury in one. The architect, Charles Treister, who sculpted this present-day estate, created a home that provides seamless simplicity, new technology, and curated lush gardens perfectly. The interior is the essence of high-end living: a chef's kitchen supplied with latest appliances and marble countertops, separate beautifully staged sitting areas, dual walk-in closets, and spacious bathrooms. The outdoors shares a heated saltwater pool and summer kitchen which creates a delightful backdrop for entertaining or Zen meditation for complete relaxation.
Location: 1734 S Bayshore Ln, Miami, FL 33133
Price: $5,900,000
Specs: 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, 2,831 Sq. Ft.
This charming cottage-style home offers a private hideout right on the edge of Miami's waters. The assortment of various green trees creates a plant life barrier, gating the homes surrounding to provide privacy and tranquility all around. Features a private dock with a boat lift, allows its residents to have direct access to the bay and the ocean for a quick escape—a rare find. Designed with an open floor plan on the first level and intimate, cozy bedrooms upstairs, you get stunning views of the water from every angle.
Location: 2675 S Bayshore Dr #1601S, Miami, FL 33133
Price: $13,900,000
Specs: 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 1 Partial Bath, 4,933 Sq. Ft.
In the iconic Grove at Grand Bay, this bright condo shares artistic decor along with panoramic views of Biscayne Bay along with Miami’s gorgeous skyline. With floor-to-ceiling windows and a high-ceiling, its open layout makes this space feel spacious and airy. Having a state-of-the-art kitchen and sophisticated fixtures throughout the unit highlight its modern aesthetic, making it an ideal home for the technically inclined.
These three homes offer a unique perspective on luxury living in Coconut Grove, reflecting a variety of residential experiences available in one of Miami’s most prestigious neighborhoods. As you can see, no matter what your preferences and lifestyle choices are, there is a home for you that will meet all of your expectations. Happy home hunting!
